Two bumper WNBA games remaining on SBS with playoffs on the horizon

Just two regular season games remain on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand’s scheduled WNBA programming.

New York Liberty v Atlanta Dream

New York Liberty v Atlanta Dream Credit: Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images

The Las Vegas Aces (22-10) will take on the Atlanta Dream (14-18) on Wednesday 10 August (AEST).

Atlanta will then face off against the New York Liberty (13-19) on Saturday 13 August (AEST).

Here is what you can expect from the two match ups.
Atlanta Dream v Las Vegas Aces

The Atlanta Dream will be looking to keep their playoff dream alive in Wednesday’s game against Las Vegas. Atlanta has not had a postseason appearance since 2018, so there’s plenty to fight for.

Las Vegas, on the other hand, secured their playoff berth weeks ago. Dynamic duo Kelsey Plum (20.0ppg) and A’ja Wilson (19.2ppg) will be looking to lock down another win for the Aces, who will no doubt enjoy the home court advantage after a challenging stint of coast-to-coast travel.

The Atlanta Dream have the second-fewest points of any team in the WNBA this season, but their defensive prowess has led the team to some commendable victories.
When the two squads last met in July, Atlanta stunned the Aces with a 92-76 win. Dream shooting guard Tiffany Hayes exploded with 31 points, while the Aces shot only 36.6% from the field.

The Aces are in fine form of late, though, having won four of their last five games. It will take a gutsy effort from the Dream to upset the home team – can they put up enough of a fight?

New York Liberty v Atlanta Dream

Also fighting to secure a playoff spot are the New York Liberty. Superstar Sabrina Ionescu will look to lead New York to victory against Atlanta on Saturday.

Earlier today, Ionescu made history, becoming the first player in WNBA history to record 500+ points, 200+ rebounds and 200+ assists in a single season.
New York is back at full strength with team leader Betnijah Laney having recently returned to the line-up after undergoing knee surgery in June.

With playoff positions on the line, this is a game you will not want to miss.

Catch all the action LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand.

2022 WNBA schedule on SBS

Wednesday, August 10

WNBA Basketball: Atlanta Dream v Las Vegas Aces
12:00pm - 2:00pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Saturday, August 13

WNBA Basketball: New York Liberty v Atlanta Dream
9:30am - 11:30am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
3 min read
Published 7 August 2022 at 3:30pm, updated 7 August 2022 at 3:35pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

