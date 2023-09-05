Ganna tops time trial as Evenepoel takes big step in Vuelta overall fight

Watch La Vuelta a Espana 2023 live on SBS VICELAND, or head to the SBS On Demand La Vuelta hub , which contains replays, highlights and more for you to catch up on all the action.





Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) proved the strongest against the clock on stage 10 of the 2023 Vuelta a Espana to take his fifth victory of the season, blitzing through the course at an average speed of 56kph on the flat 25.8km course with a time of 27:39 to beat Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) by 16 seconds.



“I’m really happy,” Ganna said after his victory. “After the Giro d’Italia, trying to win here is my goal, my dream.





“After the Worlds, I didn’t know if the team wanted me in the Vuelta or not, but I pushed a lot to be here with [Geraint Thomas] because we worked a lot at the Giro and also afterwards.”



Evenepoel took second place, the Vuelta defending champion the best of the general classification contenders, moving up to third overall. He put a valuable 20 seconds into Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), who rounded out the day’s podium with a time of 28:15, 36 seconds behind Ganna.





João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) and Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) had strong showings against the clock, but Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates), at 1’11 down, Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), at 1’18 down, and Enric Mas (Movistar), at 1’46 down, were among the riders to cede major time to their rivals in the overall standing. Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) was the worst of the contenders, dropping six spots from 5 th to 11 th as he conceded 2’21 to Ganna, while young prospect Cian Uijtdebroeks (BORA-hansgrohe) also struggled, coming in 2’35 behind the Italian star to drop to 14 th overall.





Despite the shake-up of the general classification, the red jersey stayed with Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma), in unfamiliar territory as a GC leader, but performing solidly, 1’29 down Ganna and losing 17 seconds to second-placed Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) at the finish. Kuss remains in the race lead by 26 seconds over Soler as the race heads to another summit finish for stage 11.



