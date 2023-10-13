Get set for Super Sunday – 20 hours of live SBS sport in one day

Discover a world of sport on with live and highlights content from across the world - including a variety of top-tier sporting events.
It all begins in the early hours of the morning as the UCI Track Champions League continues with Round 2 in Berlin, before the ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix continues from 7am (AEDT) with a massive day of competition in Vancouver.
Meanwhile, SBS viewers will have Round 6 of the Australian Superbike Championship to look forward to at 1pm, with the action from Phillip Island concluding just as the Harmony Cup rugby league finals commence at 4:15pm over on SBS On Demand.
The spread of sport on October 29 comes to approximately 20 hours in total, making SBS On Demand your one-stop-shop for an incredible day of live action - with replays and highlights also uploaded shortly after each event.
Sunday, October 29 - 20 hours of live SBS Sport
|Sport
|Event
|Time (AEDT)
|Channel
|Cycling
|UCI Track Champions League - Round 2
|02:30 - 06:00
|SBS On Demand
|Figure Skating
|ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix - Vancouver, Day 2
|07:10- 16:05
|SBS On Demand
|Motorsport
|Australian Superbike Championship - Round 6
|13:00 - 16:00
|SBS & SBS On Demand
|Rugby League
|Harmony Cup
|16:15 - 20:00
|SBS On Demand