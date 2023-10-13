SBS Sport

Get set for Super Sunday – 20 hours of live SBS sport in one day

Sunday October 29 is a day you won’t want to miss - as SBS brings you 20 hours of live and free sport all for your viewing pleasure.

SBS will air both the UCI Track Champions League and Australian Superbike Championship

Discover a world of sport on 
SBS On Demand
with live and highlights content from across the world - including a variety of top-tier sporting events.

It all begins in the early hours of the morning as the UCI Track Champions League continues with Round 2 in Berlin, before the ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix continues from 7am (AEDT) with a massive day of competition in Vancouver.

Meanwhile, SBS viewers will have Round 6 of the Australian Superbike Championship to look forward to at 1pm, with the action from Phillip Island concluding just as the Harmony Cup rugby league finals commence at 4:15pm over on SBS On Demand.

The spread of sport on October 29 comes to approximately 20 hours in total, making SBS On Demand your one-stop-shop for an incredible day of live action - with replays and highlights also uploaded shortly after each event.
READ MORE

How to watch LIVE sport on SBS

Sunday, October 29 - 20 hours of live SBS Sport

SportEventTime (AEDT)Channel
CyclingUCI Track Champions League - Round 202:30 - 06:00SBS On Demand
Figure SkatingISU Figure Skating Grand Prix - Vancouver, Day 207:10- 16:05SBS On Demand
MotorsportAustralian Superbike Championship - Round 613:00 - 16:00SBS & SBS On Demand
Rugby LeagueHarmony Cup16:15 - 20:00SBS On Demand
2 min read
Published 13 October 2023 4:27pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

