Girmay out to make more history in first Grand Tour

The young Eritrean looks to be on the rise to cycling stardom, becoming the first African to win a one-day classic at Gent-Wevelgem just a few months ago following a podium finish in the World Championships U23 road race last year.





But a Grand Tour like the Giro is a whole other beast, and while Girmay was well aware of the challenges he will face, he remains steadfast in his aspirations to represent his country and take the next step in his career

“It’s the dream of all cyclists to win in a Grand Tour,” Girmay said, "Especially the Tour and Giro, the biggest races.

"A black rider has never won a stage of a Grand Tour. So it’s a big ride.”

He remained realistic on his chances at the race though, uncertain of how his legs would fare through three weeks of racing due to his inexperience.

“I’ve just done five or six stages at most, so this is my first big stage race," Girmay said, "I need more experience.”

The 22-year-old will look for that Grand Tour win in the first stage tonight, a mostly flat 195 kilometre journey from Budapest to Visegrád culminating in a five-kilometre uphill run to the finish.

“We did a recon this morning and it’s not so steep, but not so easy,” Girmay said of the route.

“For some sprinters, it can be good. Also for me.”

Girmay's skill and improvement at such a young age have not gone unnoticed by his Intermarche teammates Barnabas Peak and Loic Vliegen either, who praised his temperament amidst all the newfound attention that's come his way.

“He’s humble, he’s cheerful and he’s appreciative," Peak said of Girmay, "And he’s very trusting of following my wheel, particularly in the GP Frankfurt where I was the lead-out man for him and (Alexander) Kristoff. We did a good job.”

“He’s never nervous, he doesn’t put pressure on himself," Vliegen added.

Girmay will certainly be one to watch throughout the Giro as he looks to challenge the likes of Richard Carapaz (INEOS Grenadiers), Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) and Mark Cavendish (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl).

