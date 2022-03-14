How to watch the 2022 Giro d'Italia LIVE on SBS

'The hardest race in the most beautiful place' is the tagline for the Giro d'Italia and the 105th edition of the great Italian race looks to be no exception for viewers in Australia.





The race is set to start in Hungary, with the picturesque Lake Balaton to feature as the riders tackle the opening three stages of the Giro.

A peloton of elite stars of the sport will have to race over some of the hardest ascents in Italy, with Mount Etna, Blockhaus and the Marmolada all key summit finishes ahead of the final time trial in Verona.

Australian stars Richie Porte (INEOS Grenadiers) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) are set to race the Italian Grand Tour, with Porte looking to contest the battle for the overall win, while Ewan will be on the hunt for stages in a race where he has five stage victories already in his career.

All 21 stages of the Giro d'Italia will be live in full on SBS On Demand with television coverage on SBS starting later each night. There are two times to watch the daily highlights one-hour highlights show; 7.00am and 5.00pm (4.30pm on weekends).

With catch-up replays as well as extended highlights and analysis videos via

throughout the three-week race, SBS is the place to be for all things Giro d'Italia.

2022 Giro d'Italia LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand - May 6-29

Stage 1 - Friday, May 6

8:10pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

10:50pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 8:50pm AWST)

Stage 2 - Saturday, May 7

9:50pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

10:40pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 8:40pm AWST)

Stage 3 - Sunday, May 8

8:15pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)

The Giro d'Italia 2022 will depart from Hungary. Source: RCS

Rest Day - Monday, May 9

Stage 4 - Tuesday, May 10

8:15pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)

Stage 5 - Wednesday, May 11

7:20pm - 12:20am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 12:20am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)

Stage 6 - Thursday, May 12

8:25pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)

Stage 7 - Friday, May 13

7:30pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)

Stage 8- Saturday, May 14

9:25pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)

Stage 9- Sunday, May 15

7:25pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)

Nairo Quintana wins on Blockhaus during the 2017 Giro d'Italia. Source: Getty

Rest Day - Monday May 16

Stage 10- Tuesday, May 17

8:10pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)

Stage 11- Wednesday, May 18

8:10pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)

Stage 12- Thursday, May 19

7:40pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)

Stage 13- Friday, May 20

9:10pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)

Stage 14- Saturday, May 21

8:50pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

10:30pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 8:30pm AWST)

Stage 15- Sunday, May 22

8:05pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)

Lorenzo Fortunato wins atop the Monte Zoncolan on Stage 14 of the 2021 Giro d'Italia Source: Getty

Rest Day, Monday May 23

Stage 16- Tuesday, May 24

6:50pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)

Stage 17- Wednesday, May 25

8:20pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)

Stage 18- Thursday, May 26

9:30pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)

Stage 19- Friday, May 27

8:00pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)

Stage 20- Saturday, May 28

8:05pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

10:30pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 8:30pm AWST)

Stage 21- Sunday, May 29

9:35pm - 1:50am (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand

11:00pm - 1:30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS

(LIVE on SBS VICELAND from 9:00pm AWST)