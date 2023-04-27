Giro d'Italia 2023: Stage-by-Stage Guide

Watch all the action from the 2023 Giro d'Italia on SBS VICELAND from May 6-28, with all the replays and highlights on SBS On Demand, plus news, analysis and much more on the SBS Sport website.





The world of cycling will turn their eyes to the beauty of Italy this may as the Giro d’Italia returns for its 106 th edition in 2023.





It is set to be another gruelling three weeks with this year’s route to feature three time-trial stages as well as seven mountain-top finishes.



After starting the race in Hungary last year, the Giro opening stage returns to Italy and begins on May 8 with a time trial along the Abruzzo coastline.





The opening stage sets up what is set to be a thrilling 21 stages including mountaintop stage finishes at Crans Montana, Monte Bondone, Val di Zoldo and Tre Cime di Lavaredo and an uphill finish of the penultimate stage time trial to Monte Lussari.



Giro d'Italia 2023 Route A stellar line-up of general classification contenders headlines this year’s Italian Grand Tour with last year’s Vuelta a Espana winner, Remco Evenepoel, joined by 3-time Vuelta-champion Primoz Roglic, 2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas, and 2020 Giro d’Italia winner Tao Geoghegan Hart.





Jayco-AlUla’s Michael Matthews will be the one of the biggest names of the Aussie contingent at this year’s race and will target adding to his tally of two Giro stage wins, while Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) and Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates) will be out to showcase their world-class climbing ability in the GC battle.



Stage-by-Stage Guide to the 2023 Giro d'Italia on SBS

Stage 1 – Fossacesia Marina - Ortona – 18.4 km TT -Saturday, May 6

The Individual Time Trial (ITT) runs flat for approx. 14 km, then ascends slightly all the way to the finish, where KOM points are up for grabs. In the first part, the stage follows the Ciclovia Adriatica, on level and well‑paved roadway, taking in 6 short and well‑lit tunnels along the route. The road narrows slightly when leaving the cycle path. The final climb (approx. 1 km) leading to the urban area of Ortona begins past the second split.





The final stages of the route climbs at 5.4% for 1,300 m. After descending gently towards the Castello Aragonese, and plunging to the left, the road goes up again at a mild 2% gradient for the final 750 metres. The home straight (300 m) is on 7m wide stone‑paved road.





Broadcast details:



9:40pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





Stage 2 – Teramo – San Salvo – 204km – Sunday, May 7



The stage alternates between flat drags along the coast and hilly stretches in the hinterland. The route takes in a few mild ascents (Bellante, Controguerra and Colonnella) and then follows the Statale Adriatica all the way to Silvi Paese, with KOM points up for grabs at the summit of a 4km climb. The route passes Pescara (along the coast) and takes in climbs to Chieti and then Ripa Teatina (KOM). After reaching the seafront again, the stage continues along the coast all the way to the finish in San Salvo. The seaside roads are wide and with a few bends, while the inland roads are narrower, wavy and curving.





The final kilometres are essentially straight and perfectly flat, with roundabouts, traffic dividers and pedestrian islands being the common impediments. A roundabout 1,400m before the finish, to be taken following the flow of traffic, leads into the last bend, 1km from the line. The home straight (1,000m) is on 8m wide tarmac.





Broadcast details:



8:10pm – 1:35am (AEST) LIVE via SBS On Demand





Coverage on SBS VICELAND starting from 8:30pm (AEST)





Stage 3 – Vasto – Melfi – 210km – Monday, May 8



This stage is divided into two distinct parts. It begins flat for 170 km, on wide and mostly fast‑flow roads, with a few mild bends. The route then changes as it reaches the Monti del Vulture. The road that leads through the Valico dei Laghi di Monticchio to the lakes is intricate, rising with 6‑7% gradients. After a short descent, the route climbs up the Valico la Croce, reaches Rionero in Vulture and then continues, winding its way mostly downhill, on relatively wide roads, all the way to Melfi.





The final kilometres of the stage begins with a short climb to the centre of Melfi, the route descends towards the station (with roundabouts, traffic dividers etc. being the common impediments) and then goes up again, heading for the finish. There is a short descent in the last kilometre, just before a wide bend that leads into the 350m long, uphill (approx. 5%) home straight, on 8m wide tarmac.







Broadcast details:



7:30pm – 1:35am (AEST) LIVE via SBS On Demand



Coverage on SBS VICELAND starting from 8:30pm (AEST)





Stage 4 – Venosa – Lago Laceno – 184km - Tuesday, May 9



A stage across the Apennines, taking in two long and manageable ascents up the mountains of Basilicata. At first, the route runs along a fast road, then it tackles two categorised climbs, twisting continuously both upwards and downwards, with steady gradients around 5‑6%.





The last 15 km rise steeply all the way to the plateau, where the road levels out over the final 4 km.





The Colle Molella climb (9.9 km at 6.0%) ends 3 km before the finish. Past Bagnoli Irpino, the route ascends in hairpins for 3 km, with gradients around 10% and peaking out at 12%. The last 3 km are flat or slope downward, taking a wide bend around Lago Laceno. The home straight (300 m) is on 7m wide tarmac. Before reaching Bagnoli Irpino, the route passes over the tracks of two inactive level crossings, on a counter‑sloping stretch.





Broadcast details:



8:20pm – 1:35am (AEST) LIVE via SBS On Demand



Coverage on SBS VICELAND starting from 9:20pm (AEST)





Stage 5 – Atripalda – Salerno – 172km – Wednesday, May 10



Wavy at first, the route levels out eventually, most likely calling for a bunch sprint finish. After the start, the route winds its way across Irpinia, undulating continuously (and taking in a categorised climb to Passo Serra) on moderately well‑surfaced roads, and then merges onto fast‑flow roads (with some wide and well‑lit tunnels) in Lioni. After a short climb to Oliveto Citra, the route reaches Battipaglia.





The last 15km along the Tyrrhenian coast are flat and straight all the way to the finish. There are a few uncomplicated sectors with roundabouts some 9km before the finish. The home straight is 8m wide and on 800m long, on tarmac.





Broadcast details:



8:30pm – 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





Stage 6 – Napoli – Napoli – 156km – Thursday, May 11



The entire stage is wavy and winding, with countless bends and undulations. At first, the route takes a loop around Mt Vesuvius mostly on urban roads, with a few obstacles along the way as the route crosses some town centres, and three level crossings. After negotiating the Valico di Chiunzi, the route reaches the shoreline and follows the Amalfi coast all the way to Sorrento. The stage finale is played out entirely on city roads, passing through several urban areas. The roads are well surfaced, with long drags on moderately good porphyry stone. The stage finale in urban Naples is on wide tarmac roads.





In the last 3 km, the route rises slightly on stone‑paved road, with few bends, and then levels out over the final 2 km, up to Via Caracciolo. The home straight (900m) is on 9m wide tarmac.





Broadcast details:



8:45pm – 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





Stage 7 – Capua – Gran Sasso d’Italia (Campo Imperatore) – 218km – Friday, May 12



The stage is very long (218km). The first 90km run on fast‑flow roads through Isernia and Rionero Sannitico; the roadway is wide and well-surfaced, with some well‑lit tunnels along the route. The stage course then tackles the Roccaraso categorised climb, followed by a long descent leading to Sulmona and Popoli. Past Bussi sul Tirino, the route takes in the final climb (approx. 45 km), with a few short counter‑sloping stretches. The ascent is divided into two parts (relevant to the Mountains Classification): the first one until Calascio, and the second one (shorter and steeper) up to the finish.





The ramps are steep over the last 7km. The route reaches over 2,00 m in altitude on a moderately wide road, with gradients around 9% and topping out at 13%. The finish line (7m in width) sits on a 120 m long tarmac home straight.





Broadcast details:



7:05pm – 1:35am (AEST) LIVE via SBS On Demand



Coverage on SBS VICELAND starting from 8:30pm (AEST)





Stage 8 – Terni – Fossombrone – 207km – Saturday, May 13



The stage is divided into two parts. The first 150km serve as an approach to the finish city. For the following 60km, the route undulates continuously around the finish, crossing the urban centre twice (including once over the line). The long approach is on fast roads with a few tunnels and some urban areas along the route, such as Foligno and Cagli, where roundabouts, traffic dividers and pedestrian islands will be the common impediments. The stage finale begins past the Gola del Furlo (on narrow but well‑surfaced road). The route takes in the Cappuccini climb, passes over the finish and tackles the Monte delle Cesane ascent (with peaks reaching 18%). The route takes a wide loop, passes near the finish with 10km to go, and climbs up the Cappuccini for the second time.





After passing by (not over) the finish, the line is 9 km away. The ‘Cappuccini’ ascends in hairpins for 2.8km, with gradients steadily above 12%, and 19% peaks halfway through the climb. Past the summit, the finish is 5.6km away. The route descends rapidly for 4km and then levels out over the final 1,600m. The home straight is 700m long, on 7m wide asphalt, and is slightly uphill.





Broadcast details:



7:40pm – 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





Stage 9 – Savignano Sul Rubicone – Cesena – 33.6km – Sunday, May 14



A perfectly flat ITT, raced mostly on wide and well‑paved roads with only a few bends. The roadway narrows at points when travelling across the urban areas of San Mauro Pascoli and Cesena, and there is a short stretch of porphyry (mosaic granite roads) in Cesena. The route is flat and straight in the stage finale.





Past urban Cesena, the final 3 km are pan‑flat and straight, with just one bend 1,900m before the finish. The home straight (1,900m) is on 7m wide tarmac.





Broadcast details:



9:00pm – 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





Stage 10 – Scandiano – Viareggio – 190km – Tuesday, May 16



A rolling stage that clears the Tuscan Apennines, heading for the Tyrrhenian Sea. Following increasingly longer undulations, the route negotiates the Passo delle Radici climb, which, overall, can be considered almost 40km long. Except for the last 3km, the gradients are relatively shallow. After a fast‑running and technical descent into Castelnuovo Garfagnana, the route takes in a short climb to Monteperpoli. A long false‑flat down, passing just outside Lucca, leads through Camaiore to the coast, and all the way to the finish.





The last 3km run flat and straight along the seafront, from Camaiore to Viareggio. The finish line sits on an 8m wide tarmac road.





Broadcast details:



7:55pm – 1:35am (AEST) LIVE via SBS On Demand



Coverage on SBS VICELAND starting from 9:30pm (AEST)





Stage 11 – Camaiore – Tortona – 220km – Wednesday, May 17



At 219 km, this is the longest stage of the Giro. Flat at first, the route reaches the province of La Spezia and crosses the Ligurian Apennines through the Passo del Bracco and the Colla di Boasi. The roads are wavy and curving, and mostly narrow. The route travels across the valley, entering the plain around Alessandria via the Passo della Castagnola. The roads are wide and straight over the last 30km, with some roundabouts and other traffic obstacles along the way.





The final kilometres are essentially straight, with just a few roundabouts along the route. There is one last bend (on a roundabout) approximately 500m before the finish. The home straight is 450m long, on 8m wide tarmac road.





Broadcast details:



7:30pm – 1:35am (AEST) LIVE via SBS On Demand



Coverage on SBS VICELAND starting from 8:30pm (AEST)





Stage 12 – Bra – Rivoli – 179km – Thursday, May 18



The stage route puts together a hilly section of 50km, a flat drag from Alba to the first pass through Rivoli (75km), and a final circuit (54km) featuring the Colle Braida climb. The first section is wavy and winding, with endless bends and undulations. Past Alba, the roads are moderately wide and mostly straight. The urban areas along the closing circuit are dotted with roundabouts and traffic islands. The Colle Braida climb, past Avigliana, is 9.8km long, with gradients above 7% and topping out at 12%. Along the descent and in the approach to the finish, the route is more intricate as it runs through urban areas.





The last 3km are inside the urban area of Rivoli. The roadway narrows between the 2km marker and the final kilometre; the route then descends and bends, merging onto Corso Einaudi with 750m to go. After a sharp left‑hander, the route rises at 8% gradients for 200 m. The home straight (400m) is on tarmac road (9m wide) and on a slight incline.





Broadcast details:



8:30pm – 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand







Stage 13 – Borgofranco d’Ivrea – Crans Montana – 208km – Friday, May 19



This colossal alpine stage includes the Cima Coppi (the highest point of the whole race) at. The route travels up the Aosta Valley all the way to the regional capital, to the foot of the lengthy Colle del Gran San Bernardo climb (34 km at 5.5%), the Cima Coppi of the 2023 Giro, and the third highest road pass in Switzerland, at an elevation of 2,469m.





The roads are wide and well-paved for almost all of the stage. The route then takes a lengthy descent (30km) into Sembrancher, heads towards Verbier and takes a first‑ever climb up the Croix de Cœur (15km at around 9%). Next comes a technical descent, the first part of which is a narrow roadway, while the second part is wide and perfectly surfaced, with six well‑lit tunnels. The course then crosses the Rhône valley (the only perfectly flat section of the stage), up to the foot of the closing climb.





The closing climb (13km at 7%) is steep in the first part, with several hairpins. The gradient eases out until the last kilometres, with a mild descent leading into the final stretch. The home straight is 300m long, on 8m wide tarmac, and uphill.





Broadcast details:



6:50pm – 1:35am (AEST) LIVE via SBS On Demand



Coverage on SBS VICELAND starting from 8:30pm (AEST)





Stage 14 – Sierre – Cassano Magnago – 194km – Saturday, May 20



The stage tackles a challenging climb early on, followed by 150km of downhill and flat terrain. After cresting the Simplon Pass, the route features a technical descent leading back to Italy, with several tunnels. The roads are wide and straight in the first part, from the border to Lake Maggiore, and more intricate along the lakeshore. The route is somewhat rougher in the final part, past Sesto Calende, but still on well‑paved roads. Common traffic calming devices will be found in urban areas.





The stage finale is played out mostly in urban areas, with no particular impediments. The roads are straight, with hardly any curves. The pitch over the final kilometre hovers just below the 3% mark. The home straight (300m) is on 8m wide tarmac.







Broadcast details:



7:55pm – 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





Stage 15 – Seregno – Bergamo – 191km – Sunday, May 21



This will be an ‘urban’ mountain stage. The Valico di Valcava, Selvino (‘traditional’ side), Miragolo San Salvatore and Valpiana (Roncola) ascents are linked with nearly no pause for breath. The route completes two loops and passes over the finish before taking in the last loop. The roads are wavy and curving, narrow but well-surfaced. Down from the last climb (Valpiana), the following 9km (the only flat stretch of the race finale) serve as an approach to the city. The route then passes through Città Alta, heading for the finish.





Over the final kilometres, the route runs across the upper city (Bergamo Alta), climbing up to reach Porta Garibaldi and then Largo Aperto (covering 200m on pebble paving). In the first sector, gradients never fall below 10% (with a maximum of 12%). Along the descent, the roadway is wide and the surface is smooth. With 1,800m to the finish, a sharp bend and a sector on narrowed roadway lead through Porta Sant’Agostino. The road takes a wide bend to the left after the flamme rouge , leading to the finish line. The home stretch (800m long, on 8m wide asphalt road) runs initially downwards and levels out afterwards.





Broadcast details:



7:35pm – 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand







Stage 16 – Sabbio Chiese – Monte Bondone – 198km – Tuesday, May 23



The first part of the stage runs along the shore of Lake Garda, with over 30 well‑lit and well‑paved tunnels of different lengths. Past Riva del Garda, the route takes in a brace of climbs accumulating over 5,000m in vertical elevation. Riders will take on the Passo di Santa Barbara (12km, avg. gradient over 8%) and the Passo di Bordala (4.5km around 7%), entering the Adige Valley and, past Rovereto, the Vallarsa. After the consecutive ascents of Matassone (13km at 5%) and Serrada (17km at 5.5%), the route passes through Folgaria, heading back to the Adige. Last comes the climb to Monte Bondone from the Aldeno side (20km at 6.8%, topping out at 15%). The roads are well-paved and moderately wide.





The final kilometres are slightly uphill (avg. gradient around 4%). The roadways is in excellent condition, and it opens up past Viote (around 2 km). The home straight (approx. 300m) is on 7m wide tarmac.





Broadcast details:



6:40pm – 1:35am (AEST) LIVE via SBS On Demand



Coverage on SBS VICELAND starting from 9:30pm (AEST)





Stage 17 – Pergine Valsugana – Caorle – 192km – Wednesday, May 24



The route has a slight downhill gradient and features no topographical impediment whatsoever. The stage crosses the Valsugana up to Bassano del Grappa, travels a short length of a trunk road and then takes the provincial roads that run parallel to it, with narrower and moderately well‑surfaced roadway.





After crossing the plain around Venice and Treviso on straight and well‑paved roads, with scarcely any bends, the route reaches Lido di Jesolo for the stage finale along the coast. As for all stages with several urban areas along the route, common traffic calming devices will be found. With 23km to go, the route passes over a pontoon bridge, where the roadway narrows slightly.





The final kilometres are played out on urban roads, with four straights connected by four bends. The roads are well paved and relatively wide. The home straight (600m) is on 8m wide tarmac.





Broadcast details:



8:40pm – 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand









Stage 18 – Oderzo – Zoldo Alto – 160km – Thursday, May 25



This is a proper mountain stage. The route climbs the Passo della Crosetta (11km, 7% gradient), reaching the Cansiglio, and then descends or undulates, twisting continuously, through the Piave valley, all the way to Pieve di Cadore. The race enters the Boite valley and climbs the Forcella Cibiana (9.6km, 8% gradient), then enters the Val di Zoldo for the closing ascent.





The last 15km in the Val di Zoldo feature two categorised climbs. Coi, the first one, has uphill gradients of nearly 20%; the roadway is narrowed at points, but well paved. The finish is 5km from the summit. A short descent leads into the final 3km, with gradients hovering around 6%. Eight consecutive switchbacks lead into the home straight (300m long and 7m wide).





Broadcast details:



8:10pm – 1:35am (AEST) LIVE via SBS On Demand



Coverage on SBS VICELAND starting from 9:20pm (AEST)





Stage 19 – Longarone – Tre Cime di Lavaredo – 160km – Friday, May 26



A colossal stage across the Dolomites, featuring five consecutive climbs linked with no pause for breath. After travelling up the Val Cordevole (through Belluno, Agordo and Alleghe), the route climbs the Campolongo, Valparola, Giau and Tre Croci passes, before taking on the closing climb to Rifugio Auronzo. The roads are in excellent condition and quite wide, with some well‑lit tunnels in the first part. The climbs feature many hairpins, and the descents are fast and technical, on average.





The final ascent is really challenging. The road rises with maximum 18% gradients over the first 1.5km, becomes a false‑flat at Lago di Antorno and then descends quickly up to the 4km marker (the roadway narrows at the end of the descent, as the route passes the toll gate). The pitch hovers around 12% in the last 4km, topping out at 18% in the closing part. The finish line sits on a 400m long and 7m wide asphalt straight, with a 12.5% gradient.





Broadcast details:



7:25pm – 1:35am (AEST) LIVE via SBS On Demand



Coverage on SBS VICELAND starting from 8:30pm (AEST)







Stage 20 – Tarvisio – Monte Lussari – 18.6km – Saturday, May 27



A challenging individual time trial. The stage begins with 11km on flat or slightly uphill terrain, followed by the viciously steep ascent to the Monte Lussari sanctuary (7.5km). There is a short kick-up in the first section, with 15% max. gradients, where the route enters the cycle path. There is a zone for optional bike switch at 9.4km. The steep final part begins past the bridge over the Saisera stream.





The closing climb snakes in hairpins through the woods, on narrow paved concrete. The first 5km reach approximately 15% on average, peaking above 20%. Past the woods, the gradient falls to 4% for a short stretch. A short ramp in the final kilometre (with up to 22% sections) is followed by a short descent (8%). After a double bend, the route rises at 16% for the last 150 metres, all the way to the finish (on 6m wide concrete).





Broadcast details:



7:20pm – 2:50am (AEST) LIVE via SBS On Demand



Coverage on SBS VICELAND starting from 7:30pm (AEST)





Stage 21 – Rome – Rome – 115km – Sunday, May 28



The final stage features an approach from the start in Roma‑EUR to the first pass over the finish line (reaching the coast in Ostia, and going back to the start area), followed by a closing circuit within the Capital. The riders will race six loops of a 13.6km circuit on the streets of Rome (wide, with some traffic dividers). Short undulations are interspersed with long straight sections, connected by sometimes tricky bends. The road surface is mostly tarmac, with some short stretches over road pavers (“sanpietrini”).





The route is essentially flat and the roads are wide and straight, with wide bends in the final 3km. The home straight is 700m long, the road is 8m wide and paved with “sanpietrini”, or tightly-packed stone cobbles, climbing slightly.





Broadcast details:

