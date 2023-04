Giro d'Italia headlines massive May of sport on SBS

Watch all the action from the 2023 Giro d'Italia on SBS VICELAND from May 6-28, with all the replays and highlights on SBS On Demand, with news, analysis and much more on the SBS Sport website.





The spring classics season has finished, which means it's Grand Tour time and the Giro d'Italia is first up as some of the biggest names in the world of cycling head to Italy for three weeks of incredible racing.





Every stage will be LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand, and it all gets underway on Saturday May 6 from 9:35pm (AEST).



More cycling in early May includes the German classic Eschborn-Frankfurt and opening stage of La Vuelta Femenina both going down on Monday, May 1, the latter then continuing for a week on SBS On Demand.





Motorsport fans also have plenty to enjoy in May, with live action from the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series and ProMX Championship on SBS.





There'll also be multiple Gymnastics events available in full for catch-up on SBS On Demand, and highlights from a range of sports throughout the month.





Upcoming Sport on SBS in April





Monday, May 1



Hi-tec Oils Super Series - Round 2, Hidden Valley



1:00pm - 4:00pm (AEST)



LIVE coverage on SBS and SBS On Demand





Eschborn-Frankfurt



7:50pm - 01:25am (AEST)



LIVE coverage on SBS On Demand (SBS VICELAND coverage starts at 11pm)





La Vuelta Femenina Stage 1



8:30pm - 10:30pm (AEST)



LIVE coverage on SBS On Demand





Tuesday, May 2



La Vuelta Femenina Stage 2



11:30pm - 1:30am (AEST)



LIVE coverage on SBS On Demand





Wednesday, May 3



La Vuelta Femenina Stage 3



11:30 pm - 1:30 am (AEST)



LIVE coverage on SBS On Demand





Thursday, May 4



La Vuelta Femenina Stage 4



11:30 pm - 1:30 am (AEST)



LIVE coverage on SBS On Demand





Friday, May 5



La Vuelta Femenina Stage 5



10:00pm - 0:00am (AEST)



LIVE coverage on SBS On Demand





Saturday, May 6





FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup Series - Sofia



2:00pm - 4:00pm (AEST) on SBS





Giro d'Italia Stage 1



9:35pm - 1:35am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





La Vuelta Femenina Stage 6



10:00pm - 0:00am (AEST)



LIVE coverage on SBS On Demand





Sunday, May 7



Giro d'Italia Stage 1 highlights



7:00am - 8:00am (AEST) on SBS



Also available for catch-up on SBS On Demand





ProMX - Round 4, Maitland



1:00pm - 4:00pm (AEST)



LIVE Coverage on SBS and SBS On Demand





National Road Series 2023 - Grafton to Inverell Highlights



4:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST) on SBS





Giro d'Italia Stage 2



8:10pm - 1:35am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand (LIVE SBS VICELAND coverage starts at 8:30pm)





La Vuelta Femenina Stage 7



10:00pm - 0:00am (AEST)



LIVE coverage on SBS On Demand





Monday, May 8



Giro d'Italia Stage 1 highlights



7:00am - 8:00am (AEST) on SBS





Also available for catch-up on SBS On Demand







Giro d'Italia Stage 3



7:30pm – 1:35am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand (LIVE SBS VICELAND coverage starts at 8:30pm)





Tuesday, May 9



Giro d'Italia Stage 3 highlights



7:00am - 8:00am (AEST) on SBS





Also available for catch-up on SBS On Demand







Giro d'Italia Stage 4



8:20pm – 1:35am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand (LIVE SBS VICELAND coverage starts at 9:20pm)





Wednesday, May 10



Giro d'Italia Stage 4 highlights



7:00am - 8:00am (AEST) on SBS





Also available for catch-up on SBS On Demand







Giro d'Italia Stage 5



8:30pm – 1:35am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand and SBS VICELAND





Thursday, May 11



Giro d'Italia Stage 5 highlights



7:00am - 8:00am (AEST) on SBS





Also available for catch-up on SBS On Demand







Giro d'Italia Stage 6



8:45pm – 1:35am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand and SBS VICELAND





Friday, May 12



Giro d'Italia Stage 6 highlights



7:00am - 8:00am (AEST) on SBS





Also available for catch-up on SBS On Demand







Giro d'Italia Stage 7



7:05pm – 1:35am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand (LIVE SBS VICELAND coverage starts at 8:30pm)





Saturday, May 13



Giro d'Italia Stage 7 highlights



7:00am - 8:00am (AEST) on SBS





Also available for catch-up on SBS On Demand







FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup Series - Tashkent



2:00pm - 4:00pm (AEST) on SBS





2023 Eschborn-Frankfurt- Highlights



4:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST) on SBS





Giro d'Italia Stage 8



7:40pm – 1:35am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand and SBS VICELAND





Sunday, May 14



Giro d'Italia Stage 8 highlights



7:00am - 8:00am (AEST) on SBS





Also available for catch-up on SBS On Demand







Australian Surf Life Saving Championships - Highlights



9:30am - 11:30 am (AEST) on SBS VICELAND







Speedweek



1:00pm - 2:30pm (AEST) on SBS





AusMoto Show - Episode 2



2:30pm - 3:00pm (AEST) on SBS





World Superbikes Highlights - Round 4, Catalunya



3:00pm - 4:00pm (AEST) on SBS





Giro d'Italia Stage 9



9:00pm – 1:35am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand and SBS VICELAND





Monday, May 15



Giro d'Italia Stage 9 highlights



7:00am - 8:00am (AEST) on SBS





Also available for catch-up on SBS On Demand







Tuesday, May 16



Giro d'Italia Stage 10



7:55pm – 1:35am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand (LIVE SBS VICELAND coverage starts at 9:30pm)





Wednesday, May 17



Giro d'Italia Stage 10 highlights



7:00am - 8:00am (AEST) on SBS





Also available for catch-up on SBS On Demand







Giro d'Italia Stage 11



7:15pm – 1:35am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand (LIVE SBS VICELAND coverage starts at 8:30pm)





Thursday, May 18





Giro d'Italia Stage 11 highlights



7:00am - 8:00am (AEST) on SBS





Also available for catch-up on SBS On Demand







Giro d'Italia Stage 12



8:20pm – 1:35am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand (LIVE SBS VICELAND coverage starts at 8:30pm)





Friday, May 19



Giro d'Italia Stage 12 highlights



7:00am - 8:00am (AEST) on SBS





Also available for catch-up on SBS On Demand







Giro d'Italia Stage 13



6:50pm – 1:35am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand (LIVE SBS VICELAND coverage starts at 8:30pm)





Saturday, May 20



Giro d'Italia Stage 13 highlights



7:00am - 8:00am (AEST) on SBS





Also available for catch-up on SBS On Demand







FIG Rhythmic World Cup Series - Baku



2:00pm - 4:00pm (AEST) on SBS





Giro d'Italia Stage 14



7:55pm – 1:35am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand and SBS VICELAND





Sunday, May 21



Giro d'Italia Stage 14 highlights



7:00am - 8:00am (AEST) on SBS





Also available for catch-up on SBS On Demand







Australian Surf Life Saving Championships - Highlights



9:30am - 11:30am (AEST) on SBS VICELAND





Speedweek



1:00pm - 3:00pm on SBS





Giro d'Italia Stage 15



7:35pm – 1:35am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand and SBS VICELAND





Monday, May 22



Giro d'Italia Stage 15 highlights



7:00am - 8:00am (AEST) on SBS





Also available for catch-up on SBS On Demand







Tuesday, May 23



Giro d'Italia Stage 16



6:40pm – 1:35am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand (LIVE SBS VICELAND coverage starts at 9:30pm)





Wednesday, May 24



Giro d'Italia Stage 16 highlights



7:00am - 8:00am (AEST) on SBS





Also available for catch-up on SBS On Demand







Giro d'Italia Stage 17



8:40pm – 1:35am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand and SBS VICELAND





Thursday, May 25



Giro d'Italia Stage 17 highlights



7:00am - 8:00am (AEST) on SBS





Also available for catch-up on SBS On Demand







Giro d'Italia Stage 18



8:10pm – 1:35am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand (LIVE SBS VICELAND coverage starts at 9:20pm)





Friday, May 26



Giro d'Italia Stage 18 highlights



7:00am - 8:00am (AEST) on SBS





Also available for catch-up on SBS On Demand







Giro d'Italia Stage 19



7:25pm – 1:35am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand (LIVE SBS VICELAND coverage starts at 8:30pm)





Saturday, May 27



Giro d'Italia Stage 19 highlights



7:00am - 8:00am (AEST) on SBS





Also available for catch-up on SBS On Demand







FIG Individual Apparatus World Cup Series - Cairo



2:00pm - 4:00pm (AEST) on SBS





Giro d'Italia Stage 20



7:20pm – 2:50am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand (LIVE SBS VICELAND coverage starts at 7:30pm)





Sunday, May 28



Giro d'Italia Stage 20 highlights



7:00am - 8:00am (AEST) on SBS





Also available for catch-up on SBS On Demand







ProMX - Round 5, Gillman



1:00pm - 4:00pm (AEST)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Giro d'Italia Stage 21



11:05pm – 3:25am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand and SBS VICELAND





Monday, May 29



Giro d'Italia Stage 21 highlights



7:00am - 8:00am (AEST) on SBS