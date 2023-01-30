Groenewegen powers to victory on opening stage of Saudi Tour

Watch the 2023 Saudi Tour live and free on SBS On Demand with nightly streaming from January 30 to February 3.





The victory in Khaybar was Groenewegen’s 64 th career win and follows on from two stage wins, including the final fifth stage, at the 2022 Saudi Tour.





Groenewegen was too strong for Dušan Rajović (Bahrain Victorious) and Max Walscheid (Cofidis) in a final sprint the line at the end of the 180km stage, coming out on top from a small lead group after a late crash split the peloton.



Zdenek Stybar and Luka Mezgec delivered a strong lead out to pull Groenewegen into the lead with less than a kilometre to go and the 29-year-old obliged as he held on for an easy win.





"It was really hectic. We did a lot of work. DSM worked and the breakaway was really strong,” Groenewegen said after the stage.





"We were motivated to show ourselves and we were really strong. We waited for a good moment and then we went.





It wasn’t all plain sailing for Groenewegen on the 180km stage from AlUla International Airport to Khaybar.





Two punctures, including one in the final 40km of the stage left the sprint star in a tough spot at such a crucial moment in the race.





"The peloton split and then I had a flat," Groenewegen said.





"I immediately called for the whole team to wait. The team performance was really strong today and we’re really happy that we could take the first win of the season."





Alex Edmonson (Team DSM), the only Aussie rider in the race, finished in 31 st position despite his team sitting at the front of the peloton for most of the day.





Stage 2 gets underway tonight with a 184-kilometre route from Winter Park to Shalal Sijlyat Rocks.



