Groupama-FDJ against plans to broadcast team radio conversations at Tour de France

Groupama-FDJ boss Marc Madiot is among those who oppose the idea, according to Ouest-France , one that was introduced during the coverage of last year’s Tour de France Femmes.





If the proposal is approved for the men’s equivalent, radio conversations during all 21 stages would be available to the public, though they would only hear specific dialogue between riders, their teammates, and the team car.





In a bid to protect teams from using these interactions to their advantage, team officials will first monitor each exchange before they are relayed to the public on a time delay.





Measures such as these have led to multiple teams accepting the ASO’s suggestion, though Madiot remains firmly in the opposition camp.



“Can you imagine we’d reveal our conversations on TV?” Madiot told Ouest-France .





“Do you really conceive a TV camera being allowed to film a football team trainer giving his players their half-time instructions?”





Meanwhile, compatriot and current TotalEnergies manager Jean-Rene Bernaudeau didn’t see any issue – nor did his sports director Benoit Genauzeau.





“We have nothing to hide,” Bernaudeau said. “So, we’re okay with this.”





“That [the proposal] forms part of the evolution of our sport, and I don’t think this will give away any secrets,” Genauzeau added.



