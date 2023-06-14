Tour de France

Groupama-FDJ against plans to broadcast team radio conversations at Tour de France

Tour de France organisers have proposed a plan to release team radio conversations to the public at this year’s Grand Tour, but not every manager is on board.

Groupama-FDJ manager Marc Madiot gestures to the media during a press conference

Groupama-FDJ manager Marc Madiot gestures to the media during a press conference Source: Getty

Watch all 
the best cycling events in the world on SBS On Demand
, with the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and much more.

Groupama-FDJ boss Marc Madiot is among those who oppose the idea, according to Ouest-France, one that was introduced during the coverage of last year’s Tour de France Femmes.

If the proposal is approved for the men’s equivalent, radio conversations during all 21 stages would be available to the public, though they would only hear specific dialogue between riders, their teammates, and the team car.

In a bid to protect teams from using these interactions to their advantage, team officials will first monitor each exchange before they are relayed to the public on a time delay.

Measures such as these have led to multiple teams accepting the ASO’s suggestion, though Madiot remains firmly in the opposition camp.
READ MORE

How to watch the 2023 Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes LIVE on SBS

Tour de France 2023: Your questions answered

Pinot set for final Tour de France as Groupama-FDJ omit 'angry' Demare

“Can you imagine we’d reveal our conversations on TV?” Madiot told Ouest-France.

“Do you really conceive a TV camera being allowed to film a football team trainer giving his players their half-time instructions?”

Meanwhile, compatriot and current TotalEnergies manager Jean-Rene Bernaudeau didn’t see any issue – nor did his sports director Benoit Genauzeau.

“We have nothing to hide,” Bernaudeau said. “So, we’re okay with this.”

“That [the proposal] forms part of the evolution of our sport, and I don’t think this will give away any secrets,” Genauzeau added.

“It will be screened (before being broadcast), I can work with this.”
Share
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service. Read more about Sport
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
2 min read
Published 15 June 2023 8:10am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Recommended for you

03:36

Stage 3 - Winning Moment - Criterium du Dauphine

Criterium du Dauphine

04:06

Stage 5 - Winning Moment - Criterium du Dauphine

Criterium du Dauphine

00:52

Jay Vine crashes in slippery conditions on Giro Stage 10

02:00

Geoghegan Hart abandons Giro on stretcher after crash

Giro d'Italia

01:20
Cav IV

Cavendish thanks 'incredible' Thomas for emotional stage win

04:04

Stage 21 - Winning Moment - Giro d'Italia 2023

Giro d'Italia

04:57

Stage 4 - Winning Moment - Criterium du Dauphine

Criterium du Dauphine

Stage 19 - Live Stream - Giro d'Italia 2023