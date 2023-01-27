Gubanova takes Women’s lead at ISU European Champs by keeping head as cool as the ice

Gubanova beat reigning World silver medallist and top favourite Loena Hendrickx of Belgium for the lead in the Women’s Short Program. Newcomer Kimmy Repond of Switzerland came third in the first segment of the competition.



Gubanova performed the story of a young girl who has an accident, and needs to fight for her life, in her program to “Istanbul Wedding” and “Historiette No. 5” and captured the audience right away. The ISU Grand Prix John Wilson Trophy bronze medallist completed a triple flip-triple toe, double Axel, triple Lutz, as well as level-four steps and a level-four flying camel spin, to post a personal best of 69.81 points.



“It was not ideal, but I did everything and I enjoyed skating,” said Gubanova. “I have to forget about the short program and go into the free skating with a cool head – and do my job.”





Hendrickx entertained the crowd at the Metro Areena with her Latin dance style program to “Mi Gente” and “Si Mama” which featured a triple flip, double Axel and difficult spins and steps that were rated a level four.





However, the ISU Grand Prix Final bronze medallist struggled with her triple Lutz that was under-rotated, and only managed a double toe for the combination. The Grand Prix de France Champion scored 67.85 points.



“I'm disappointed about my skate today. It wasn't perfect, and I made a really big mistake. I know I can do much better, and this season I showed some very good short programs. Here it just didn't work out,” the multiple Belgian Champion said. “I think I will cry in the hotel and then I will have a fresh start tomorrow.”





Competing in her first European Championship, Repond looked confident and hit a slightly under-rotated triple Lutz-triple toe combination, a double Axel and triple flip. The 16-year-old picked up a personal best of 63.83 points.





“It is my first Europeans and I have been dreaming about going to it. I tried not to have any expectations, I just wanted to show my best,” the Swiss National silver medallist said. “Third place is a really big thing for me, and I am really happy.”



Olga Mikutina (Austria) remains within striking distance of the podium in fourth place with 62.78 points with a clean performance that included a triple Lutz-double toe combination.





Ekaterina Kurakova (Poland) placed fifth (61.81 points) ahead of Nina Pinzarrone (Belgium) with 61.35 points. With the difference in points being so small between the skaters ranked third to seventh, a lot can happen in the Women’s Free Skating on Saturday. There is still everything to skate for.





