Guerreiro too good for Formolo, Buitrago on Saudi Tour stage 4

Watch the 2023 Saudi Tour live and free via SBS On Demand with nightly streaming from January 30 to February 3.





The Portuguese rider had to hold off a late charge from Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates), Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) and Felix Großschartner (UAE Team Emirates) after the group of four made a break on the climb to the Plateau but had enough to stay in front before a tight bunch sprint.





Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious) was part of the third chase group and finished just 28 seconds down on Guerreiro but he lost the overall race lead to the Portuguese rider. Milan is now fifth overall at 24 seconds.





The result ensured Guerreiro would go into Friday’s fifth and final stage with an eight second advantage ahead of Formolo and nine ahead of Buitrago.





It was a day which had to be won on the climb and it showed in the early action, with an early breakaway quickly reeled in by the peloton ensuring the real action would heat up on the ascents.





Guerreiro now leads Formolo by eight seconds, with Buitrago third at nine seconds. He will have to defend the green leader’s jersey during Friday’s final rolling 142.9km stage, where the sprinters are expected to return to the fore.





"Today was really hard, really tough. We know this climb, we did it training but we didn’t know how the legs would feel after the stages in the wind and with so much stress,” Guerreiro explained.



"I think the secret to winning was to wait and wait. It was a nervous stage, either full gas or really slow because of the wind. You needed to wait during the week and during the stage because there were three hours before the final climb.





"I was watching the UAE guys and Santiago Buitrago. He had a poker face. I had to watch him because he’s quick. I was lucky to have the legs for the sprint. I have to thank my teammates and staff, they’re amazing. This win is for them and for my family. This is my first year in the team and I immediately felt welcome here.”





The overall race lead came as a bonus for Guerreiro but now he and Movistar are keen to wrap up overall victory.



