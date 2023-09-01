'He fits perfectly' – Welsford joins Hindley at Bora-Hansgrohe

Watch La Vuelta a Espana 2023 live on SBS VICELAND, or head to the SBS On Demand La Vuelta hub , which contains replays, highlights and more for you to catch up on all the action.





Welsford will take the next step in his WorldTour career next year, having produced four victories with Team DSM-Firmenich and making his debut at the Tour de France this season.





The 27-year-old, who also finished second in the prestigious Scheldeprijs, appears to be the likely replacement for sprinter Sam Bennett and has been labelled the perfect fit for a team with 20 wins in 2023.





“Sam is a pure sprinter and has one of the highest final speeds in the peloton,” said Rolf Aldag, who is the head of sports at Bora-Hansgrohe.





“He fits perfectly among the top sprinters in our team. He showed his great potential at Scheldeprijs, the unofficial sprinters’ championship, and most recently in Belgium. And that’s exactly what we want to build on together.





“Because our goal is clear: with Sam, the number of our wins per season should increase.”



With only two years of road racing under his belt, it’s been a rapid rise for the former track cyclist, but one he plans to build upon alongside Hindley next season.





“I’m super excited to join Bora-Hansgrohe and to work with their amazing staff and riders,” Welsford said.





“I want to make the next step in my sprint career. I’m keen to develop and to get the jersey on the top step of the podium.



