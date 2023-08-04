Cycling

How to watch the 2023 Vuelta a España LIVE on SBS

The final Grand Tour of the year is set to be a thriller and you can watch every stage of the 2023 Vuelta a España LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand, as some of the world's best riders venture through Spain to the finale in Madrid.

Tour Of Spain 2023

The 2023 Vuelta a España will be the 78th edition of the Spanish Grand Tour. Credit: Europa Press Sports/Europa Press via Getty Images

WATCH all 21 stages live and free via SBS On Demand, or watch live on SBS from August 27 - September 18.

With some big names including Remco Evenepoel, Geraint Thomas and Jumbo-Visma's two pronged attack of Jonas Vingegaard and Primoz Roglic already confirmed, the year's third and final Grand Tour will likely provide more fireworks in an enthralling 2023 World Tour season.
READ MORE

Get set for 200 hours of LIVE SBS Sport in 11 days

How to watch 2023 UCI World Cycling Championships LIVE on SBS

SBS will be bringing you all 21 stages of the Spanish race live and free across SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand, as Evenepoel looks to defend his crown after missing this year's Tour de France.

We'll also have Daily Highlights airing at 7:00am - 8:00am (AEST) each morning on SBS, repeating again at 4:30pm or 5:00pm (AEST), or you can watch them from early each morning onwards via SBS On Demand.

Following a Giro d'Italia which came right down to the wire, and a Tour de France which saw the runaway success of Vingegaard, the Vuelta will mark the final chapter in an incredible year of cycling Grand Tours, so you won't want to miss any of the action on SBS.

2023 Vuelta a España schedule - LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand - August 27 to September 18

Stage 1 - Sunday, August 27

2:50am - 5:05am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


Stage 2 - Sunday, August 27

10:50pm - 1:50am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


Stage 3 - Monday, August 28

11:00pm - 1:50am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


Stage 4 - Tuesday, August 29

10:50pm - 1:50am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


Stage 5 - Wednesday, August 30

10:50pm - 1:50am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


Stage 6 - Thursday, August 31

10:50pm - 1:50am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Stage 7 - Friday, September 1

10:55pm - 1:50am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


Stage 8 - Saturday, September 2

10:50pm - 1:50am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


Stage 9 - Sunday, September 3

10:50pm - 1:50am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


Rest day - Monday, September 4


Stage 10 - Tuesday, September 5

10:50pm - 1:50am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


Stage 11 - Wednesday, September 6

10:50pm - 1:50am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


Stage 12 - Thursday, September 7

10:50pm - 1:50am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


Stage 13 - Friday, September 8

10:40pm - 1:50am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


Stage 14 - Saturday, September 9

8:45pm - 1:50am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Stage 15 - Sunday, September 10

10:50pm - 1:50am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


Rest day - Monday, September 11


Stage 16 - Tuesday, September 12

10:40pm - 1:50am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


Stage 17 - Wednesday, September 13

10:50pm - 1:50am (AEST) LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


Stage 18 - Thursday, September 14

8:35pm - 1:50am (AEST) LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


Stage 19 - Friday, September 15

10:55pm - 1:50am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


Stage 20 - Saturday, September 16

7:45pm - 1:50am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS On Demand (LIVE SBS VICELAND coverage starts at 8:30pm)


Stage 21 - Monday, September 18

1:05am - 4:50am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
4 min read
Published 4 August 2023 10:55am
Updated 4h ago 11:25am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

