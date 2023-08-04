How to watch the 2023 Vuelta a España LIVE on SBS

WATCH all 21 stages live and free via SBS On Demand, or watch live on SBS from August 27 - September 18.





With some big names including Remco Evenepoel, Geraint Thomas and Jumbo-Visma's two pronged attack of Jonas Vingegaard and Primoz Roglic already confirmed, the year's third and final Grand Tour will likely provide more fireworks in an enthralling 2023 World Tour season.



SBS will be bringing you all 21 stages of the Spanish race live and free across SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand , as Evenepoel looks to defend his crown after missing this year's Tour de France.





We'll also have Daily Highlights airing at 7:00am - 8:00am (AEST) each morning on SBS , repeating again at 4:30pm or 5:00pm (AEST), or you can watch them from early each morning onwards via SBS On Demand .





Following a Giro d'Italia which came right down to the wire, and a Tour de France which saw the runaway success of Vingegaard, the Vuelta will mark the final chapter in an incredible year of cycling Grand Tours, so you won't want to miss any of the action on SBS.



2023 Vuelta a España schedule - LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand - August 27 to September 18

