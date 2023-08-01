Get set for 200 hours of LIVE SBS Sport in 11 days

Discover a world of sport on SBS On Demand with programs and highlights from across the world and a variety of top-tier sporting events.





A bumper 200-hour fortnight of sport is coming your way this month on SBS, with a host of major events including the inaugural UCI World Cycling Championships and the finals of the Netball World Cup set to ignite audiences across the country.



For the first time ever, the world governing body of cycling will bring together the road, mountain bike and track cycling disciplines for the UCI World Cycling Championships to be held in Glasgow, Scotland from August 4-13. Multiple events from each discipline will be streamed live on SBS On Demand , with select key events to additionally be shown live on SBS VICELAND .



The Australian Diamonds will be hoping to progress through to the finals of the Netball World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa, with their hosting of the next event in 2027 in mind. Both semi-finals on August 5 and 6 and the tournament showpiece on Monday, August 7 will be free-to-air on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand .



For the first time on SBS, you will be able to catch the Australian Badminton Open from Sydney Olympic Park with the last 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals of the best events available to stream live and free on SBS On Demand .



A massive second weekend of August will also see the Australian Volleyball Super League play out in Brisbane live on SBS On Demand , while motorsport fans can view the penultimate round of the 2023 ProMX Championship season from Queensland Moto Park live across SBS and SBS On Demand .



LIVE upcoming Sport on SBS

Thursday, August 3





Badminton: Australian Open 2023, Homebush - Last 16 matches





12:00pm - 8:00pm AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Friday, August 4





Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - Track + Para-Cycling Finals Day 1





2:30am - 6:05am AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - Medal Ceremonies Day 1





3:15am - 6:40am AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Badminton: Australian Open 2023, Homebush - Quarter-finals





12:00pm - 8:00pm AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - Track + Para-Cycling Qualifications Day 2





6:15pm - 12:40am AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Saturday, August 5





Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - Track + Para-Cycling Finals Day 2





2:00am - 6:00am AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - Medal Ceremonies Day 2





2:45am - 6:40am AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Badminton: Australian Open 2023, Homebush - Semi-finals





12:00pm - 8:00pm (AEST)





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - Track + Para-Cycling Qualifications Day 3





6:45pm - 12:20am AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - Junior Women's + Men's Road Races + Medal Ceremonies





6:45pm - 1:35am AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Netball: World Cup 2023 - Semi-Final 1





7:00pm - 9:00pm AEST





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand







Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - MTB Downhill Women's + Men's Elite Finals + Medal Ceremonies





9:15pm - 2:55am AEST (Men's Elite starts at 11:00pm AEST)





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Sunday, August 6





Netball: World Cup 2023 - Semi-Final 2





12:00am - 2:00am AEST





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand







Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - Track + Para-Cycling Finals Day 3





2:15am - 6:00am AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Badminton: Australian Open 2023, Homebush - Finals





1:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST)





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - Men's Elite Road Race + Medal Ceremony





6:30pm - 1:35am AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand (LIVE SBS VICELAND coverage starts at 8:30pm AEST)







Cycling: UCI WC 2023 - Track + Para-Cycling Qualifications Day 4





6:15pm - 12:15am AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Monday, August 7





Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - Track + Para-Cycling Finals Day 4





1:45am - 6:00am AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Netball: World Cup 2023 - Final





2:00am - 4:00am AEST





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand







Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - Track + Para-Cycling Qualifications Day 5





8:15pm - 1:35am AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Tuesday, August 8





Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - Track + Para-Cycling Finals Day 5





2:00am - 6:00am AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - Track + Para-Cycling Qualifications Day 6





9:15pm - 12:40am AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - Team Time Trial Mixed Relay + Medal Ceremony





10:00pm - 1:30am AEST





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand







Wednesday, August 9





Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - Track + Para-Cycling Finals Day 6





2:00am - 6:00am AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - Para-Cycling Road - Men's + Women's Individual Time Trials (Tricycle / Handcycle Classes)





7:00pm - 1:30am AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - MTB Mixed Team Relay + Medal Ceremony





9:15pm - 11:35pm AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - Men's U23 Time Trial + Medal Ceremony





11:15pm - 2:30am AEST





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand







Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - E-MTB Women's / Men's Elite + Medal Ceremony





11:45pm - 3:15am AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Thursday, August 10





Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - Track + Para-Cycling Finals Day 7





2:15am - 6:00am AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - Para-Cycling Road - Men's + Women's Individual Time Trials (Bicycle / Visually Impaired Tandem Bicycle Classes)





7:00pm - 2:00am AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - Junior Women's Time Trial + Medal Ceremony





8:00pm - 10:35pm AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - Elite Women's Road Time Trial + Medal Ceremony (includes Women's U23 medals)





11:00pm - 2:00am AEST





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand







Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - BMX Flatland Women's Elite + Men's Elite Finals and Medal Ceremonies





11:40pm - 3:05am AEST (Men's Elite starts at 1:05am AEST)





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Friday, August 11





Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - MTB Cross Country short track Men's + Women's Elite Finals and Medal Ceremonies





2:30am - 4:45am AEST (Women's Elite starts at 03:25am AEST)





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - Para-Cycling Road - Men's + Women's Road Races (Tricycle / Handcycle Classes)





6:00pm - 2:45am AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - Men's Junior Time Trial + Medal Ceremony





6:45pm - 10:05pm AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - Elite Men's Road Time Trial





11:30pm - 2:30am AEST





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand







Saturday, August 12





Volleyball: Australian Super League - Brisbane





5:00pm - 7:30pm AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - Para-Cycling Road - Men's + Women's Road Races (Bicycle / Visually Impaired Tandem Bicycle)





5:45pm - 3:50am AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - MTB Women's Elite Cross-Country Olympic + Medal Ceremony





8:15pm - 10:35pm (AEST)





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - U23 Men's Road Race





8:15pm - 1:30am AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand (LIVE SBS VICELAND coverage starts at 9:00pm AEST)







Sunday, August 13





Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - Men's MTB Elite Cross-Country Olympic + Medal Ceremony





12:15am - 2:35am AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - BMX Racing Men's Quarter-finals





2:50am - 3:45am AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Motorsport: ProMX Championship - Round 7, QLD Moto Park





1:00pm - 4:00pm AEST





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - Road + Para-Cycling Mixed Team Relay + Medal Ceremony





7:45pm - 8:45pm AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - BMX Racing Mixed Finals + Medal Ceremonies





8:15pm - 12:30am AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - Elite Women's Road Race + Medal Ceremonies (also medals for Women's U23s)





9:00pm - 1:45am AEST



