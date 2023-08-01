SBS Sport

Get set for 200 hours of LIVE SBS Sport in 11 days

Some of the biggest events on the calendar for cycling, netball, motorsport, badminton and volleyball can all be watched live and free on SBS.

Untitled design (5).png

A marathon of live sport is coming your way this month on SBS. Source: Getty.

Discover a world of sport on 
SBS On Demand
 with programs and highlights from across the world and a variety of top-tier sporting events.

A bumper 200-hour fortnight of sport is coming your way this month on SBS, with a host of major events including the inaugural UCI World Cycling Championships and the finals of the Netball World Cup set to ignite audiences across the country.
For the first time ever, the world governing body of cycling will bring together the road, mountain bike and track cycling disciplines for the UCI World Cycling Championships to be held in Glasgow, Scotland from August 4-13. Multiple events from each discipline will be streamed live on SBS On Demand, with select key events to additionally be shown live on SBS VICELAND.
READ MORE

Australia announce squad for 2023 Cycling World Championships

The Australian Diamonds will be hoping to progress through to the finals of the Netball World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa, with their hosting of the next event in 2027 in mind. Both semi-finals on August 5 and 6 and the tournament showpiece on Monday, August 7 will be free-to-air on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand.
READ MORE

Diamonds reveal surprising squad for Netball World Cup

Aryang opening doors for Africa amid Diamonds' World Cup dream

For the first time on SBS, you will be able to catch the Australian Badminton Open from Sydney Olympic Park with the last 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals of the best events available to stream live and free on SBS On Demand.
A massive second weekend of August will also see the Australian Volleyball Super League play out in Brisbane live on SBS On Demand, while motorsport fans can view the penultimate round of the 2023 ProMX Championship season from Queensland Moto Park live across SBS and SBS On Demand.

LIVE upcoming Sport on SBS

Thursday, August 3

Badminton: Australian Open 2023, Homebush - Last 16 matches

12:00pm - 8:00pm AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Friday, August 4

Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - Track + Para-Cycling Finals Day 1

2:30am - 6:05am AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - Medal Ceremonies Day 1

3:15am - 6:40am AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Badminton: Australian Open 2023, Homebush - Quarter-finals

12:00pm - 8:00pm AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - Track + Para-Cycling Qualifications Day 2

6:15pm - 12:40am AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Saturday, August 5

Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - Track + Para-Cycling Finals Day 2

2:00am - 6:00am AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - Medal Ceremonies Day 2

2:45am - 6:40am AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Badminton: Australian Open 2023, Homebush - Semi-finals

12:00pm - 8:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - Track + Para-Cycling Qualifications Day 3

6:45pm - 12:20am AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - Junior Women's + Men's Road Races + Medal Ceremonies

6:45pm - 1:35am AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Netball: World Cup 2023 - Semi-Final 1

7:00pm - 9:00pm AEST

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - MTB Downhill Women's + Men's Elite Finals + Medal Ceremonies

9:15pm - 2:55am AEST (Men's Elite starts at 11:00pm AEST)

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Sunday, August 6

Netball: World Cup 2023 - Semi-Final 2

12:00am - 2:00am AEST

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - Track + Para-Cycling Finals Day 3

2:15am - 6:00am AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Badminton: Australian Open 2023, Homebush - Finals

1:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - Men's Elite Road Race + Medal Ceremony

6:30pm - 1:35am AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand (LIVE SBS VICELAND coverage starts at 8:30pm AEST)


Cycling: UCI WC 2023 - Track + Para-Cycling Qualifications Day 4

6:15pm - 12:15am AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Monday, August 7

Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - Track + Para-Cycling Finals Day 4

1:45am - 6:00am AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Netball: World Cup 2023 - Final

2:00am - 4:00am AEST

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - Track + Para-Cycling Qualifications Day 5

8:15pm - 1:35am AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Tuesday, August 8

Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - Track + Para-Cycling Finals Day 5

2:00am - 6:00am AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - Track + Para-Cycling Qualifications Day 6

9:15pm - 12:40am AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - Team Time Trial Mixed Relay + Medal Ceremony

10:00pm - 1:30am AEST

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


Wednesday, August 9

Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - Track + Para-Cycling Finals Day 6

2:00am - 6:00am AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - Para-Cycling Road - Men's + Women's Individual Time Trials (Tricycle / Handcycle Classes)

7:00pm - 1:30am AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - MTB Mixed Team Relay + Medal Ceremony

9:15pm - 11:35pm AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - Men's U23 Time Trial + Medal Ceremony

11:15pm - 2:30am AEST

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - E-MTB Women's / Men's Elite + Medal Ceremony

11:45pm - 3:15am AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Thursday, August 10

Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - Track + Para-Cycling Finals Day 7

2:15am - 6:00am AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - Para-Cycling Road - Men's + Women's Individual Time Trials (Bicycle / Visually Impaired Tandem Bicycle Classes)

7:00pm - 2:00am AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - Junior Women's Time Trial + Medal Ceremony

8:00pm - 10:35pm AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - Elite Women's Road Time Trial + Medal Ceremony (includes Women's U23 medals)

11:00pm - 2:00am AEST

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - BMX Flatland Women's Elite + Men's Elite Finals and Medal Ceremonies

11:40pm - 3:05am AEST (Men's Elite starts at 1:05am AEST)

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Friday, August 11

Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - MTB Cross Country short track Men's + Women's Elite Finals and Medal Ceremonies

2:30am - 4:45am AEST (Women's Elite starts at 03:25am AEST)

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - Para-Cycling Road - Men's + Women's Road Races (Tricycle / Handcycle Classes)

6:00pm - 2:45am AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - Men's Junior Time Trial + Medal Ceremony

6:45pm - 10:05pm AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - Elite Men's Road Time Trial

11:30pm - 2:30am AEST

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


Saturday, August 12

Volleyball: Australian Super League - Brisbane

5:00pm - 7:30pm AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - Para-Cycling Road - Men's + Women's Road Races (Bicycle / Visually Impaired Tandem Bicycle)

5:45pm - 3:50am AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - MTB Women's Elite Cross-Country Olympic + Medal Ceremony

8:15pm - 10:35pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - U23 Men's Road Race

8:15pm - 1:30am AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand (LIVE SBS VICELAND coverage starts at 9:00pm AEST)


Sunday, August 13

Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - Men's MTB Elite Cross-Country Olympic + Medal Ceremony

12:15am - 2:35am AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - BMX Racing Men's Quarter-finals

2:50am - 3:45am AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Motorsport: ProMX Championship - Round 7, QLD Moto Park

1:00pm - 4:00pm AEST

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - Road + Para-Cycling Mixed Team Relay + Medal Ceremony

7:45pm - 8:45pm AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - BMX Racing Mixed Finals + Medal Ceremonies

8:15pm - 12:30am AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Cycling: UCI World Championships 2023 - Elite Women's Road Race + Medal Ceremonies (also medals for Women's U23s)

9:00pm - 1:45am AEST

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Published 1 August 2023 4:15pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

