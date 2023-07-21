How to watch 2023 UCI World Cycling Championships LIVE on SBS

The governing body for world cycling will, for the first time, bring together the road, mountain bike and track cycling disciplines to create the inaugural edition of the UCI World Cycling Championships to be held in Glasgow, Scotland in August.



READ MORE Australia announce squad for 2023 Cycling World Championships

The multi-discipline event will host 13 individual World Championships, with para-cycling categories in both road and track , and the trials , indoor cycling and gran fondo events also among those set to feature. There will be three different championships up for grabs in both the mountain bike and BMX fields, with marathon , cross-country and downhill events in the former and the addition of freestyle park and freestyle flatlands to the BMX .





The event will be held over an 11-day period, kicking off with the para-track qualification and finals on the evening of Thursday, August 3 and concluding with the elite women's road race on Sunday, August 13.





All the action will be available to stream live and free on SBS On Demand , with select events such as the elite men's and women's road races, elite men's and women's road time trial, the team time trial and mixed relay set to air live on SBS VICELAND .





Get ready to cheer on the stars of Australian cycling from the comfort of your living room, with a host of them fresh off the Tour de France including Caleb Ewan, Simon Clarke, Grace Brown and Alexandra Manly.



How to watch the UCI World Cycling Championships LIVE on SBS





Friday, August 4





Track + Para-Cycling Finals Day 1





2:30am - 6:05am AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Track Medal Ceremonies - Day 1





3:15am - 6:40am AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Track + Para-Cycling Qualifications Day 2





7:45pm - 1:20am AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand









Saturday, August 5





Track + Para-Cycling Finals Day 2





2:15am - 6:00am AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Track Medal Ceremonies - Day 2





2:45am - 6:40am AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Road Race - Junior Women + Medal Ceremony







6:45pm - 9:35pm AEST









LIVE on SBS On Demand









Track + Para-Cycling Qualifications Day 3





6:45pm - 1:05am AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Women's + Men's Elite Downhill Mountain Bike Finals and Medal Ceremonies





9:15pm - 02:55am AEST (Men's Elite starts at 11:00pm AEST)





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Road Race - Junior Men + Medal Ceremony





9:45pm - 1:35am (Sunday) AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand









Sunday, August 6





Track + Para-Cycling Finals Day 3





2:15am - 6:00am AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand









Elite Men's Road Race





6:30pm - 1:30am AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand (LIVE SBS VICELAND coverage starts at 8:30pm AEST)









Track + Para-Cycling Qualifications Day 4





6:45pm - 12:30am AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand









Monday, August 7





Track + Para-Cycling Finals Day 4





1:45am - 6:00am AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand









Track + Para-Cycling Qualifications Day 5





8:15pm - 12:45am AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand









Tuesday, August 8





Track + Para-Cycling Finals Day 5





2:00am - 6:00am AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Track + Para-Cycling Qualifications Day 6





9:15pm - 12:30am AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Team Time Trial Mixed Relay + Medal Ceremony





9:45pm - 1:35am AEST





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand









Wednesday, August 9





Track + Para-Cycling Finals Day 6





2:00am - 6:00am AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand









MTB Mixed Team Relay + Medal Ceremony





9:15pm - 11:35pm AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Men's U23 Time Trial + Medal Ceremony





11:15pm - 2:35am AEST





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand









E-MTB Women's / Men's Elite + Medal Ceremony





11:45pm - 03:15am AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Thursday, August 10





Track + Para-Cycling Finals Day 7





2:15am - 6:00am AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Trials - Mixed team final + Medal Ceremony





2:45am - 4:50am AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Junior Women's Time Trial + Medal Ceremony





8:00pm - 10:35pm AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Elite Women's Time Trial + Medal Ceremony (includes Women's U23 medals)





10:45pm - 2:15am AEST





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand







BMX Flatland Women's Elite + Men's Elite Finals and Medal Ceremonies





11:45pm - 03:35am AEST (Men's Elite starts at 01:05am AEST)





LIVE on SBS On Demand









Friday, August 11





MTB Cross Country short track Men's + Women's Elite Finals and Medal Ceremonies





2:30am - 4:45am AEST (Women's Elite starts at 03:25am AEST)





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Men's Junior Time Trial + Medal Ceremony





6:45pm - 10:05pm (AEST)





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Men's Elite Time Trial + Medal Ceremony





11:20pm - 2:35am AEST





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand









Saturday, August 12





Trials - Men's Junior finals





7:15pm - 10:15pm (AEST)





LIVE on SBS On Demand







MTB Women's Elite Cross-Country Olympic + Medal Ceremony





8:15pm - 10:35pm (AEST)





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Men's U23 Road Race





8:15pm - 1:05am AEST





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand







Trials - Women's Elite Open final + Medal Ceremony (also medals for Men's Juniors)





10:25pm - 00:55am (AEST)





LIVE on SBS On Demand









Sunday, August 13





MTB Men's Elite Cross-Country Olympic + Medal Ceremony





12:15am - 2:35am AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Trials - Men's Elite finals + Medal Ceremony





1:50am - 5:45am AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







BMX Racing men's quarter-finals





2:50am - 03:45am AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Road + Para-Cycling Mixed Team Relay + Medal Ceremony





7:45pm - 8:45pm AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







BMX Racing Mixed Finals + Medal Ceremonies





8:15pm - 00:30am AEST





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Elite Women's Road Race + Medal Ceremonies (also medals for Women's U23s)





8:45pm - 1:45am AEST





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





