UCI Cycling World Championships

How to watch 2023 UCI World Cycling Championships LIVE on SBS

The 2023 UCI World Cycling Championships in Scotland celebrate several disciplines of cycling together for the first time. You can watch all the action live and free via SBS VICELAND and On Demand from August 3 to 13.

Watch the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand. Source: Getty.

The governing body for world cycling will, for the first time, bring together the road, mountain bike and track cycling disciplines to create the inaugural edition of the UCI World Cycling Championships to be held in Glasgow, Scotland in August.
Australia announce squad for 2023 Cycling World Championships

The multi-discipline event will host 13 individual World Championships, with para-cycling categories in both road and track, and the trials, indoor cycling and gran fondo events also among those set to feature. There will be three different championships up for grabs in both the mountain bike and BMX fields, with marathon, cross-country and downhill events in the former and the addition of freestyle park and freestyle flatlands to the BMX.

The event will be held over an 11-day period, kicking off with the para-track qualification and finals on the evening of Thursday, August 3 and concluding with the elite women's road race on Sunday, August 13.

All the action will be available to stream live and free on SBS On Demand, with select events such as the elite men's and women's road races, elite men's and women's road time trial, the team time trial and mixed relay set to air live on SBS VICELAND.

Get ready to cheer on the stars of Australian cycling from the comfort of your living room, with a host of them fresh off the Tour de France including Caleb Ewan, Simon Clarke, Grace Brown and Alexandra Manly.
How to watch the 2023 Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes LIVE on SBS

How to watch the UCI World Cycling Championships LIVE on SBS


Friday, August 4

Track + Para-Cycling Finals Day 1

2:30am - 6:05am AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Track Medal Ceremonies - Day 1

3:15am - 6:40am AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Track + Para-Cycling Qualifications Day 2

7:45pm - 1:20am AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand



Saturday, August 5

Track + Para-Cycling Finals Day 2

2:15am - 6:00am AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Track Medal Ceremonies - Day 2

2:45am - 6:40am AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Road Race - Junior Women + Medal Ceremony


6:45pm - 9:35pm AEST



LIVE on SBS On Demand



Track + Para-Cycling Qualifications Day 3

6:45pm - 1:05am AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Women's + Men's Elite Downhill Mountain Bike Finals and Medal Ceremonies

9:15pm - 02:55am AEST (Men's Elite starts at 11:00pm AEST)

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Road Race - Junior Men + Medal Ceremony

9:45pm - 1:35am (Sunday) AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand



Sunday, August 6

Track + Para-Cycling Finals Day 3

2:15am - 6:00am AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand



Elite Men's Road Race

6:30pm - 1:30am AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand (LIVE SBS VICELAND coverage starts at 8:30pm AEST)



Track + Para-Cycling Qualifications Day 4

6:45pm - 12:30am AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand



Monday, August 7

Track + Para-Cycling Finals Day 4

1:45am - 6:00am AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand



Track + Para-Cycling Qualifications Day 5

8:15pm - 12:45am AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand



Tuesday, August 8

Track + Para-Cycling Finals Day 5

2:00am - 6:00am AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Track + Para-Cycling Qualifications Day 6

9:15pm - 12:30am AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Team Time Trial Mixed Relay + Medal Ceremony

9:45pm - 1:35am AEST

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Wednesday, August 9

Track + Para-Cycling Finals Day 6

2:00am - 6:00am AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand



MTB Mixed Team Relay + Medal Ceremony

9:15pm - 11:35pm AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Men's U23 Time Trial + Medal Ceremony

11:15pm - 2:35am AEST

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



E-MTB Women's / Men's Elite + Medal Ceremony

11:45pm - 03:15am AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Thursday, August 10

Track + Para-Cycling Finals Day 7

2:15am - 6:00am AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Trials - Mixed team final + Medal Ceremony

2:45am - 4:50am AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Junior Women's Time Trial + Medal Ceremony

8:00pm - 10:35pm AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Elite Women's Time Trial + Medal Ceremony (includes Women's U23 medals)

10:45pm - 2:15am AEST

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


BMX Flatland Women's Elite + Men's Elite Finals and Medal Ceremonies

11:45pm - 03:35am AEST (Men's Elite starts at 01:05am AEST)

LIVE on SBS On Demand



Friday, August 11

MTB Cross Country short track Men's + Women's Elite Finals and Medal Ceremonies

2:30am - 4:45am AEST (Women's Elite starts at 03:25am AEST)

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Men's Junior Time Trial + Medal Ceremony

6:45pm - 10:05pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Men's Elite Time Trial + Medal Ceremony

11:20pm - 2:35am AEST

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Saturday, August 12

Trials - Men's Junior finals

7:15pm - 10:15pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS On Demand


MTB Women's Elite Cross-Country Olympic + Medal Ceremony

8:15pm - 10:35pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Men's U23 Road Race

8:15pm - 1:05am AEST

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


Trials - Women's Elite Open final + Medal Ceremony (also medals for Men's Juniors)

10:25pm - 00:55am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS On Demand



Sunday, August 13

MTB Men's Elite Cross-Country Olympic + Medal Ceremony

12:15am - 2:35am AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Trials - Men's Elite finals + Medal Ceremony

1:50am - 5:45am AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand


BMX Racing men's quarter-finals

2:50am - 03:45am AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Road + Para-Cycling Mixed Team Relay + Medal Ceremony

7:45pm - 8:45pm AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand


BMX Racing Mixed Finals + Medal Ceremonies

8:15pm - 00:30am AEST

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Elite Women's Road Race + Medal Ceremonies (also medals for Women's U23s)

8:45pm - 1:45am AEST

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


*All times are TBC - this guide will be continually updated with the most up-to-date timings.
Published 21 July 2023 2:21pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

