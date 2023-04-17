Hindley rues absence in decisive split on Amstel Gold debut

Watch all the best cycling events in the world via SBS On Demand , with the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and much more.





Pogacar unleashed an acceleration both Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) and Tom Pidcock (INEOS Grenadiers) could not match on the Keutenberg before the Slovenian conquered the Cauberg to cross the finish line 38 seconds ahead of Healy.





Such a performance on the 253.6-kilometre classic now puts Pogacar alongside Eddy Merckx as the only men to win the Tour de France, Tour of Flanders, and Amstel Gold – an “unbelievable” feat according to the UAE Emirates star.



Hindley, however, was not as fortunate on the hilly course, having missed the all-important break with 90 kilometres remaining and getting little help to claw his way back into the mix for the podium.





Though Pogacar’s main move came with 28.4 kilometres remaining, the earlier split saw 16 riders – Healy and Pidcock included – build 30 seconds on a peloton that, according to Hindley, “wasn’t very coherent”.





“The conditions were pretty tough today, but we rode well together as a team,” Hindley said via BORA-Hansgrohe.





“Unfortunately, we missed the decisive split of Pogacar and although I tried to bridge the gap, it wasn't possible in the end. I felt pretty good today and tried to still make the most of the race after it was clear that the winning move had already been made.





“Honestly, it was a bit disappointing that the chase group wasn't very coherent and not everyone wanted to commit. As my first participation in the race, it was pretty solid, but I'm looking forward to the hillier one-day races in the coming week.”



Hindley’s group was almost 2’30” behind Pogacar by the time of the final passage and they were left to fight for sixth place as the line approached, where the Australian ultimately finished 12th.





BORA sports director Enrico Gasparotto was still pleased with the Giro d’Italia champion’s efforts despite the outcome, with plenty to improve upon as it pertains to planning and execution.





“The idea was to have Jai in the break, in which case we'd be able to fight for a top five position,” Gasparotto explained. “Unfortunately, it wasn't the case.





“Jai did try to bridge the gap and really put in a solid performance. Overall, our result was solid, although we had hoped for more.





"However, we can look at our performance today and improve, particularly in terms of race instinct, to come back better next time.”





