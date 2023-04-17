Cycling

Aussie Focus

Hindley rues absence in decisive split on Amstel Gold debut

Jai Hindley was left to wonder what could have been on his Amstel Gold debut after missing the decisive split that saw Tadej Pogacar make more cycling history.

Jai Hindley in action for BORA-Hansgrohe

Jai Hindley in action for BORA-Hansgrohe Source: Getty

Watch all the best cycling events in the world via
SBS On Demand
, with the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and much more.

Pogacar unleashed an acceleration both Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) and Tom Pidcock (INEOS Grenadiers) could not match on the Keutenberg before the Slovenian conquered the Cauberg to cross the finish line 38 seconds ahead of Healy.

Such a performance on the 253.6-kilometre classic now puts Pogacar alongside Eddy Merckx as the only men to win the Tour de France, Tour of Flanders, and Amstel Gold – an “unbelievable” feat according to the UAE Emirates star.
READ MORE

Pogačar adds to growing legend with solo Amstel Gold victory

Hindley, however, was not as fortunate on the hilly course, having missed the all-important break with 90 kilometres remaining and getting little help to claw his way back into the mix for the podium.

Though Pogacar’s main move came with 28.4 kilometres remaining, the earlier split saw 16 riders – Healy and Pidcock included – build 30 seconds on a peloton that, according to Hindley, “wasn’t very coherent”.

“The conditions were pretty tough today, but we rode well together as a team,” Hindley said via BORA-Hansgrohe.

“Unfortunately, we missed the decisive split of Pogacar and although I tried to bridge the gap, it wasn't possible in the end. I felt pretty good today and tried to still make the most of the race after it was clear that the winning move had already been made.

“Honestly, it was a bit disappointing that the chase group wasn't very coherent and not everyone wanted to commit. As my first participation in the race, it was pretty solid, but I'm looking forward to the hillier one-day races in the coming week.”
WATCH via SBS On Demand

Full replay: Men's Race - Amstel Gold 2023

Hindley’s group was almost 2’30” behind Pogacar by the time of the final passage and they were left to fight for sixth place as the line approached, where the Australian ultimately finished 12th.

BORA sports director Enrico Gasparotto was still pleased with the Giro d’Italia champion’s efforts despite the outcome, with plenty to improve upon as it pertains to planning and execution.

“The idea was to have Jai in the break, in which case we'd be able to fight for a top five position,” Gasparotto explained. “Unfortunately, it wasn't the case.

“Jai did try to bridge the gap and really put in a solid performance. Overall, our result was solid, although we had hoped for more.

"However, we can look at our performance today and improve, particularly in terms of race instinct, to come back better next time.”

La Fleche Wallonne is next up on the Classics calendar and both SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand will have all the action LIVE from 7:10pm (AEST) on Wednesday, April 19.
READ MORE

Spring Classics headline big month of sport on SBS this April

Share
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
3 min read
Published 17 April 2023 10:40am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Most popular

56th Amstel Gold Race 2022 - Men's Elite

How to watch 2023 Amstel Gold Race LIVE on SBS

Cycling

Tour de France 2020 UAE Emirates Tadej Pogacar

Pogačar lining up for Amstel-Fleche-Liege triple

Cycling

11th Gent-Wevelgem In Flanders Fields 2022 - Women's Elite

How to watch cycling live on SBS

Cycling

amstel gold.jpg

Photo finishes, miracle rides and controversy: Revisiting craziest Amstel Gold moments

Cycling

Men's Race - Live Stream - Amstel Gold 2023

Jai Hindley battles Richard Carapaz in the sprint

How to watch the 2023 Giro d’Italia LIVE on SBS

Giro d'Italia

A general shot of the cobbled sectors seen during the famous Paris-Roubaix

Spring Classics headline big month of sport on SBS this April

SBS Sport

57th Amstel Gold Race 2023 - Men's Elite

Pogačar adds to growing legend with solo Amstel Gold victory

Cycling