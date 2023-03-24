Spring Classics headline big month of sport on SBS this April

The Classics are some of the most anticipated one-day races on the cycling calendar and include famous events such as the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, and Liege-Bastogne-Liege.





SBS will have most of the Spring races available but will first begin with the Tour of Brisbane on April 2.





The men's and women's races will take place via SBS On Demand at the same time as the World Synchronised Skating Championships, before the Tour of Flanders begins on SBS VICELAND.





On April 8, the cycling world will turn its attention to Paris-Roubaix and the women's race - scheduled to take place one day prior to the men's edition.





The following week will then see motorsport fans get their fix, with live coverage of the ProMX Championship in Wodonga on SBS.





It all serves to set up an exciting two weeks to close the month, headlined by the Amstel Gold on April 16, Fleche Wallonne on April 19, and Liege-Bastogne-Liege on April 23.



READ MORE How to watch LIVE sport on SBS

Sport on SBS in April

Saturday, April 1





Figure Skating: World Synchronised Skating Championships - Day 1



9am - 12:28pm (AEST)



LIVE via SBS On Demand





Sunday, April 2





Figure Skating: World Synchronised Skating Championships - Day 2



5:30am - 9:57am (AEST)



LIVE via SBS On Demand





Cycling: Tour of Brisbane - Men and Women



5:50am - 10:30am (AEST)



LIVE via SBS On Demand





Motorsport: Speedweek



1:00pm - 2:30 pm (AEST) on SBS





Motorsport: AusMoto Show



2:30pm - 3:00pm (AEST) on SBS





Gymnastics: FIG Rhythmic World Cup Series - Athens



3:00pm - 5:00pm (AEST) on SBS





Cycling: Tour of Flanders - Men



5:55pm - 12:45am (AEST) LIVE via SBS On Demand



8pm - 12:45am (AEST) LIVE on SBS VICELAND





Cycling: Tour of Flanders - Women



11pm - 2am (AEST) LIVE via SBS On Demand



12:45am - 2am (AEST) LIVE on SBS VICELAND





Saturday, April 8





Surf Life Saving: Super Surf Teams League 2023



2:00pm - 2:30pm (AEST) on SBS





Figure Skating: ISU World Championships - Japan (Part 2)



2:30pm - 4:00pm (AEST) on SBS





Cycling: Paris-Roubaix Femmes Avec Zwift



11:15pm - 2am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





Sunday, April 9





Speedweek



1:00pm - 3:00pm (AEST) on SBS





Cycling: 2023 Tour of Flanders (Men's) highlights



3:30pm - 4:00pm (AEST)





Cycling: 2023 Tour of Flanders (Women's) highlights



4:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST)







Cycling: 2023 Paris Roubaix Femmes Avec Zwift Highlights



4:30pm - 5:00pm (AEST)





Cycling: Paris-Roubaix



7pm - 1:45am (AEST) LIVE via SBS On Demand



8:30pm - 1:45am (AEST) LIVE on SBS VICELAND





Wednesday, April 12





Cycling: 2022 Crocodile Trophy Highlights



5:00pm - 5:30pm (AEST)





Saturday, April 15





Surf Life Saving: Nutri Gran Next Gen Series



2:00pm - 3:00pm (AEST)





Figure Skating: ISU World Championships - Japan (Part 3)



3:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST) on SBS





Sunday, April 16





Motorsport: ProMX Championship - Round 3, Wodonga



1pm - 4pm (AEST)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Cycling: 2023 Paris Roubaix Highlights



4:00pm - 5:00pm (AEST)





Cycling: Amstel Gold - Women



9pm - 10:40pm (AEST)



LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





Cycling: Amstel Gold - Men



10:45pm - 1:20am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





Wednesday, April 19





Cycling: Fleche Wallonne - Women



7:10pm - 8:35pm (AEST)



LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





Cycling: Fleche Wallonne - Men



9pm - 1am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





Saturday, April 22





Figure Skating: ISU World Championships - Japan (Part 4)



2:00pm - 3:30pm (AEST) on SBS







Athletics: 2023 Schneider Electric Marathon De Paris highlights



3:30pm - 4:30pm (AEST)





Sunday, April 23





Motorsport: Speedweek



1:00pm - 3:00pm (AEST) on SBS





Cycling: 2023 Fleche Wallonne (Women's) highlights



3:00pm - 3:30pm (AEST) on SBS





Cycling: 2023 Fleche Wallonne (Men's) Highlights



3:30pm - 4:00pm (AEST) on SBS





Cycling: 2023 Amstel Gold (Women's) Highlights



4:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST) on SBS





Cycling: 2023 Amstel Gold (Men's) Highlights



4:30pm - 5:00pm (AEST) on SBS





Cycling: Liege-Bastogne-Liege - Women



7:25pm - 9pm (AEST)



LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





Cycling: Liege-Bastogne-Liege - Men



9:30pm - 1:30am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





Saturday, April 29





Figure Skating: ISU World Synchronised Skating Championships - Lake Placid



2:00pm - 4:00pm (AEST)





World Superbikes 2023 - Round 3 - Assen



4:00pm - 5:00pm on SBS





Sunday, April 30





Motorsport: Australian Superbike Championship - Round 3, Queensland Raceway



1pm - 4pm (AEST)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Cycling: 2023 Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Women's) Highlights



4:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST)





Cycling: 2023 Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Men's) Highlights

