Spring Classics headline big month of sport on SBS this April

The Classics are some of the most anticipated one-day races on the cycling calendar and include famous events such as the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, and Liege-Bastogne-Liege.
SBS will have most of the Spring races available but will first begin with the Tour of Brisbane on April 2.
The men's and women's races will take place via SBS On Demand at the same time as the World Synchronised Skating Championships, before the Tour of Flanders begins on SBS VICELAND.
On April 8, the cycling world will turn its attention to Paris-Roubaix and the women's race - scheduled to take place one day prior to the men's edition.
The following week will then see motorsport fans get their fix, with live coverage of the ProMX Championship in Wodonga on SBS.
It all serves to set up an exciting two weeks to close the month, headlined by the Amstel Gold on April 16, Fleche Wallonne on April 19, and Liege-Bastogne-Liege on April 23.
Sport on SBS in April
Saturday, April 1
Figure Skating: World Synchronised Skating Championships - Day 1
9am - 12:28pm (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Sunday, April 2
Figure Skating: World Synchronised Skating Championships - Day 2
5:30am - 9:57am (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Cycling: Tour of Brisbane - Men and Women
5:50am - 10:30am (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Motorsport: Speedweek
1:00pm - 2:30 pm (AEST) on SBS
Motorsport: AusMoto Show
2:30pm - 3:00pm (AEST) on SBS
Gymnastics: FIG Rhythmic World Cup Series - Athens
3:00pm - 5:00pm (AEST) on SBS
Cycling: Tour of Flanders - Men
5:55pm - 12:45am (AEST) LIVE via SBS On Demand
8pm - 12:45am (AEST) LIVE on SBS VICELAND
Cycling: Tour of Flanders - Women
11pm - 2am (AEST) LIVE via SBS On Demand
12:45am - 2am (AEST) LIVE on SBS VICELAND
Saturday, April 8
Surf Life Saving: Super Surf Teams League 2023
2:00pm - 2:30pm (AEST) on SBS
Figure Skating: ISU World Championships - Japan (Part 2)
2:30pm - 4:00pm (AEST) on SBS
Cycling: Paris-Roubaix Femmes Avec Zwift
11:15pm - 2am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Sunday, April 9
Speedweek
1:00pm - 3:00pm (AEST) on SBS
Cycling: 2023 Tour of Flanders (Men's) highlights
3:30pm - 4:00pm (AEST)
Cycling: 2023 Tour of Flanders (Women's) highlights
4:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST)
Cycling: 2023 Paris Roubaix Femmes Avec Zwift Highlights
4:30pm - 5:00pm (AEST)
Cycling: Paris-Roubaix
7pm - 1:45am (AEST) LIVE via SBS On Demand
8:30pm - 1:45am (AEST) LIVE on SBS VICELAND
Wednesday, April 12
Cycling: 2022 Crocodile Trophy Highlights
5:00pm - 5:30pm (AEST)
Saturday, April 15
Surf Life Saving: Nutri Gran Next Gen Series
2:00pm - 3:00pm (AEST)
Figure Skating: ISU World Championships - Japan (Part 3)
3:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST) on SBS
Sunday, April 16
Motorsport: ProMX Championship - Round 3, Wodonga
1pm - 4pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Cycling: 2023 Paris Roubaix Highlights
4:00pm - 5:00pm (AEST)
Cycling: Amstel Gold - Women
9pm - 10:40pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Cycling: Amstel Gold - Men
10:45pm - 1:20am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, April 19
Cycling: Fleche Wallonne - Women
7:10pm - 8:35pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Cycling: Fleche Wallonne - Men
9pm - 1am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Saturday, April 22
Figure Skating: ISU World Championships - Japan (Part 4)
2:00pm - 3:30pm (AEST) on SBS
Athletics: 2023 Schneider Electric Marathon De Paris highlights
3:30pm - 4:30pm (AEST)
Sunday, April 23
Motorsport: Speedweek
1:00pm - 3:00pm (AEST) on SBS
Cycling: 2023 Fleche Wallonne (Women's) highlights
3:00pm - 3:30pm (AEST) on SBS
Cycling: 2023 Fleche Wallonne (Men's) Highlights
3:30pm - 4:00pm (AEST) on SBS
Cycling: 2023 Amstel Gold (Women's) Highlights
4:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST) on SBS
Cycling: 2023 Amstel Gold (Men's) Highlights
4:30pm - 5:00pm (AEST) on SBS
Cycling: Liege-Bastogne-Liege - Women
7:25pm - 9pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Cycling: Liege-Bastogne-Liege - Men
9:30pm - 1:30am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Saturday, April 29
Figure Skating: ISU World Synchronised Skating Championships - Lake Placid
2:00pm - 4:00pm (AEST)
World Superbikes 2023 - Round 3 - Assen
4:00pm - 5:00pm on SBS
Sunday, April 30
Motorsport: Australian Superbike Championship - Round 3, Queensland Raceway
1pm - 4pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Cycling: 2023 Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Women's) Highlights
4:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST)
Cycling: 2023 Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Men's) Highlights
4:30pm - 5:00pm (AEST)