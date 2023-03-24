SBS Sport

Spring Classics headline big month of sport on SBS this April

Europe's Spring Classics will headline what is set to be a mammoth month of sport on SBS, with a bumper schedule including motorsport, figure skating, gymnastics and more set to air on SBS, SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand this April.

A general shot of the cobbled sectors seen during the famous Paris-Roubaix

A general shot of the cobbled sectors seen during the famous Paris-Roubaix Source: Getty

The Classics are some of the most anticipated one-day races on the cycling calendar and include famous events such as the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, and Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

SBS will have most of the Spring races available but will first begin with the Tour of Brisbane on April 2.

The men's and women's races will take place via SBS On Demand at the same time as the World Synchronised Skating Championships, before the Tour of Flanders begins on SBS VICELAND.

On April 8, the cycling world will turn its attention to Paris-Roubaix and the women's race - scheduled to take place one day prior to the men's edition.

The following week will then see motorsport fans get their fix, with live coverage of the ProMX Championship in Wodonga on SBS.

It all serves to set up an exciting two weeks to close the month, headlined by the Amstel Gold on April 16, Fleche Wallonne on April 19, and Liege-Bastogne-Liege on April 23.
READ MORE

How to watch LIVE sport on SBS

Sport on SBS in April

Saturday, April 1

Figure Skating: World Synchronised Skating Championships - Day 1
9am - 12:28pm (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand

Sunday, April 2

Figure Skating: World Synchronised Skating Championships - Day 2
5:30am - 9:57am (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand

Cycling: Tour of Brisbane - Men and Women
5:50am - 10:30am (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand

Motorsport: Speedweek
1:00pm - 2:30 pm (AEST) on SBS

Motorsport: AusMoto Show
2:30pm - 3:00pm (AEST) on SBS

Gymnastics: FIG Rhythmic World Cup Series - Athens
3:00pm - 5:00pm (AEST) on SBS

Cycling: Tour of Flanders - Men
5:55pm - 12:45am (AEST) LIVE via SBS On Demand
8pm - 12:45am (AEST) LIVE on SBS VICELAND

Cycling: Tour of Flanders - Women
11pm - 2am (AEST) LIVE via SBS On Demand
12:45am - 2am (AEST) LIVE on SBS VICELAND

Saturday, April 8

Surf Life Saving: Super Surf Teams League 2023
2:00pm - 2:30pm (AEST) on SBS

Figure Skating: ISU World Championships - Japan (Part 2)
2:30pm - 4:00pm (AEST) on SBS

Cycling: Paris-Roubaix Femmes Avec Zwift
11:15pm - 2am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Sunday, April 9

Speedweek
1:00pm - 3:00pm (AEST) on SBS

Cycling: 2023 Tour of Flanders (Men's) highlights
3:30pm - 4:00pm (AEST)

Cycling: 2023 Tour of Flanders (Women's) highlights
4:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST)


Cycling: 2023 Paris Roubaix Femmes Avec Zwift Highlights
4:30pm - 5:00pm (AEST)

Cycling: Paris-Roubaix
7pm - 1:45am (AEST) LIVE via SBS On Demand
8:30pm - 1:45am (AEST) LIVE on SBS VICELAND

Wednesday, April 12

Cycling: 2022 Crocodile Trophy Highlights
5:00pm - 5:30pm (AEST)

Saturday, April 15

Surf Life Saving: Nutri Gran Next Gen Series
2:00pm - 3:00pm (AEST)

Figure Skating: ISU World Championships - Japan (Part 3)
3:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST) on SBS

Sunday, April 16

Motorsport: ProMX Championship - Round 3, Wodonga
1pm - 4pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Cycling: 2023 Paris Roubaix Highlights
4:00pm - 5:00pm (AEST)

Cycling: Amstel Gold - Women
9pm - 10:40pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Cycling: Amstel Gold - Men
10:45pm - 1:20am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Wednesday, April 19

Cycling: Fleche Wallonne - Women
7:10pm - 8:35pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Cycling: Fleche Wallonne - Men
9pm - 1am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Saturday, April 22

Figure Skating: ISU World Championships - Japan (Part 4)
2:00pm - 3:30pm (AEST) on SBS


Athletics: 2023 Schneider Electric Marathon De Paris highlights
3:30pm - 4:30pm (AEST)

Sunday, April 23

Motorsport: Speedweek
1:00pm - 3:00pm (AEST) on SBS

Cycling: 2023 Fleche Wallonne (Women's) highlights
3:00pm - 3:30pm (AEST) on SBS

Cycling: 2023 Fleche Wallonne (Men's) Highlights
3:30pm - 4:00pm (AEST) on SBS

Cycling: 2023 Amstel Gold (Women's) Highlights
4:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST) on SBS

Cycling: 2023 Amstel Gold (Men's) Highlights
4:30pm - 5:00pm (AEST) on SBS

Cycling: Liege-Bastogne-Liege - Women
7:25pm - 9pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Cycling: Liege-Bastogne-Liege - Men
9:30pm - 1:30am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Saturday, April 29

Figure Skating: ISU World Synchronised Skating Championships - Lake Placid
2:00pm - 4:00pm (AEST)

World Superbikes 2023 - Round 3 - Assen
4:00pm - 5:00pm on SBS

Sunday, April 30

Motorsport: Australian Superbike Championship - Round 3, Queensland Raceway
1pm - 4pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Cycling: 2023 Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Women's) Highlights
4:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST)

Cycling: 2023 Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Men's) Highlights
4:30pm - 5:00pm (AEST)
Share
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
5 min read
Published 24 March 2023 12:55pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Most popular

Giulio Ciccone celebrates his victory ahead of Primoz Roglic and Remco Evenepoel

Ciccone trumps Roglic, Evenepoel atop Vallter 2000

Cycling

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) celebrates his Stage 3 victory at the Volta a Catalunya

Evenepoel closes gap on rival Roglic with Stage 3 victory

Cycling

Australia v Denmark: Group D - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Socceroos get qualification boost for 2026 World Cup as FIFA announce 48-team format

Football

Jai Hindley battles Richard Carapaz in the sprint

How to watch the 2023 Giro d’Italia LIVE on SBS

Cycling

03:50

Winning moment: Stage 2 - Volta a Catalunya 2023

Cycling

03:28

Winning moment: Stage 3 - Volta a Catalunya 2023

Cycling

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) battles Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) to the line

Roglic beats Evenepoel to take opening stage of Volta a Catalunya

Cycling

09:19
Pairs Program - ISU World Championships - Highlights

Pairs Program - 2023 ISU World Championships - Highlights

Figure Skating