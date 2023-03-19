Cycling

Aussie Focus

Hindley set to contest Volta a Catalunya

Australian Jai Hindley will continue his preparations for the 2023 Tour de France with a stint in Spain for the Volta a Catalunya.

Jai Hindley in action for Bora-Hansgrohe

Jai Hindley in action for Bora-Hansgrohe Source: Getty

Watch all the action from the 2023 Volta a Catalunya from March 21-27 live on SBS VICELAND or catch up the next day with replays via 
SBS On Demand.


Hindley became the first Australian to win the Giro d’Italia last year and though the temptation was strong to return in 2023, a tilt at the French Grand Tour appears to be his next target.

Before then, the Bora-Hansgrohe star must first contest the Volta a Catalunya, where he will wear the number one bib in the absence of defending champion, and teammate, Sergio Higuita.
The 102nd edition of the seven-stage race promises to be a gruelling experience for the peloton, one that begins in Sant Feliu de Guixols and features five mountain stages before the finish in Barcelona.

Reigning world champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) will provide stiff competition for Hindley, as will three-time Vuelta a Espana winner Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), Ineos Grenadiers duo Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas, and Olympic champion Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost).

The likes of Rigoberto Uran and Esteban Chaves (both EF Education-EasyPost) are also in the mix alongside Adam Yates, Joao Almeida and a strong Catalonian contingent led by UAE Emirates teammate Marc Soler.

Hindley will not be the only Australian competing on Spanish soil, however, with Ben O’Connor (AG2R-Citroen), Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) and Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates) out to add their names to the list of contenders.
READ MORE

How to watch 2023 Volta a Catalunya on SBS

Compatriots Luke Plapp (Ineos Grenadiers) and Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) could also impact proceedings, though only the purest of climbers are expected to battle for the podium.

Victory in Spain would be Hindley’s first of the new European season and a deserved reward for some solid performances at the Tour Down Under, Volta Algarve and Tirreno-Adriatico.

Watch Hindley in action on Stage 1, LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand, from 1:15am (AEDT) on Tuesday, March 21.
Share
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
2 min read
Published 20 March 2023 at 10:32am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Most popular

Australia v Denmark: Group D - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Socceroos get qualification boost for 2026 World Cup as FIFA announce 48-team format

Football

49th Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta 2023 - Stage 4

Hindley’s feet are firmly on the ground en route to the Tour de France

Cycling

Jai Hindley battles Richard Carapaz in the sprint

How to watch the 2023 Giro d’Italia LIVE on SBS

Cycling

Jack Haig and Lucas Plapp

Grand Tour-bound Aussies set for key Volta a Catalunya test

Cycling

wkeirin04.jpg

How to watch the 2023 Australian Track National Championships LIVE on SBS

Cycling

11th Gent-Wevelgem In Flanders Fields 2022 - Women's Elite

How to watch cycling on SBS

Cycling

Pogacar Paris-Nice.jpg

Pogačar powers to Paris-Nice overall win solo on final stage

Cycling

SAFRICA-CYCLING-MOUNTAINBIKE-EPIC

How to watch Cape Epic on SBS

Cycling