Hindley set to contest Volta a Catalunya

Hindley became the first Australian to win the Giro d’Italia last year and though the temptation was strong to return in 2023, a tilt at the French Grand Tour appears to be his next target.





Before then, the Bora-Hansgrohe star must first contest the Volta a Catalunya, where he will wear the number one bib in the absence of defending champion, and teammate, Sergio Higuita.



The 102nd edition of the seven-stage race promises to be a gruelling experience for the peloton, one that begins in Sant Feliu de Guixols and features five mountain stages before the finish in Barcelona.





Reigning world champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) will provide stiff competition for Hindley, as will three-time Vuelta a Espana winner Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), Ineos Grenadiers duo Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas, and Olympic champion Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost).





The likes of Rigoberto Uran and Esteban Chaves (both EF Education-EasyPost) are also in the mix alongside Adam Yates, Joao Almeida and a strong Catalonian contingent led by UAE Emirates teammate Marc Soler.





Hindley will not be the only Australian competing on Spanish soil, however, with Ben O’Connor (AG2R-Citroen), Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) and Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates) out to add their names to the list of contenders.



Compatriots Luke Plapp (Ineos Grenadiers) and Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) could also impact proceedings, though only the purest of climbers are expected to battle for the podium.





Victory in Spain would be Hindley’s first of the new European season and a deserved reward for some solid performances at the Tour Down Under, Volta Algarve and Tirreno-Adriatico.



