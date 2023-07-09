Hindley stays resilient on 'unforgiving' Puy de Dome to preserve third overall

Tour de France

Australian Jai Hindley (BORA-Hansgrohe) made maybe his best case yet that he has what it takes to stand on the Tour de France podium in Paris, fighting back on the slopes of the Puy de Dome after being dropped to preserve third overall in Stage 9.

110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 9

PUY DE DÔME, FRANCE - JULY 09: Jai Hindley of Australia and Team BORA-Hansgrohe crosses the finish line during the stage nine of the 110th Tour de France 2023 a 182.4km stage from Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat to Puy de Dôme 1412m / #UCIWT / on July 09, 2023 in Puy de Dôme, France. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) Source: Getty / David Ramos/Getty Images

On a sweltering day in France, the peloton were tasked with a brutal ascent of the Puy de Dome (13.3km at 7.7%) and BORA-Hansgrohe kept Hindley in good position amongst the overall contenders into the bottom of the climb.

Jumbo-Visma increased the pace on the front and split what remained of the peloton as the gradients kicked up, Hindley managing to stay with the front group made up of first and second overall Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar as well as his rivals for third place in Carlos Rodriguez and the Yates brothers, Adam and Simon.

He clung on for a while, but was ultimately dropped along with Adam Yates as two of the first big names to go, Pogacar and Vingegaard again showing their dominance as they later duked it out again to the finish, far ahead of the rest.

While he had lost the top two, Hindley again showed his grit and climbing prowess to limit his losses and finish just over a minute behind Vingegaard and Pogacar to sit firmly in third with a gap of 1 minute and 42 seconds to Carlos Rodriguez (INEOS Grenadiers) in fourth at the first rest day.
"[It was] really challenging, super steep and just unforgiving," Hindley said of the final climb after the stage.

"There was no hiding out there. It was just an all out effort from the bottom to the top.

"I didn't feel super great today, and I just knew I needed to do my own race and pace my own effort and that's what I did.

"So instead of trying to sit on those guys [Pogacar & Vingegaard] for any longer I just let them go and tried to pace myself to the finish."

The Western Australian also thanked his team who worked to keep him cool and hydrated at the front of the peloton on a draining day due to the weather and parcours.

"All the guys did a superb job today to deliver me into the bottom of the final climb," Hindley said.

"Everyone was getting ice and water, it was super hot today and they really supported me. I'm super grateful for all the guys."
Hindley's debut Tour de France has been a seriously action-packed and demanding one through the first nine stages, but what he has shown will give him serious momentum to keep pursuing a spot on the podium in Paris, likely alongside the two best in the world.

First though, is the chance to recharge and regroup.

"I'll probably be as horizontal as possible mate," Hindley joked with reporters about his plans for the well-earned first rest day.
Published 10 July 2023 5:27am
