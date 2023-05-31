Hindley: Tour de France 'will be a GC fight from day one'

Watch all the best cycling events in the world on SBS On Demand , with the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and much more.





Hindley, 27, will be one of the most decorated debutants in Tour de France history when he crosses the startline on July 1 for his first participation in the race.





The Giro d’Italia winner has gone deep into specific preparation for the Tour, having completed reconnaissance of the early stages and an altitude camp leading into his final preparation race, the Critérium du Dauphiné. Having seen the first week of racing up close, Hindley now thinks the fight for the yellow jersey will begin early.





“They’re really interesting stages,” said Hindley in an interview with SBS Sport. “This first week is going to be really tough. It could be a bit different to what we normally see in the first week of the Tour.





“The stages in the Basque country will be really solid over really hard terrain. The first stage is pretty much a one-day race, then stages 5 and 6 are already proper GC days I reckon with some really high climbs.





“Stage 6, you’re already doing the Tourmalet and the Aspin in the first week, so it’s pretty serious. I’m looking forward to it.”



Grand Tours are renowned as the toughest tests in cycling for a reason, and quite often riders will arrive at the race still slightly short on their top form, so they can peak later in the race. This time around, with such a hard start, the Western Australian rider thinks that won’t be an option.





“It will be a GC fight from day one.”





“I think it’s better to get there in really good form already and be ready to go day one as opposed to trying to build into it throughout the race,” said Hindley. “It’s not always easy to do and it doesn’t always go to plan. So, I think it’s always good to be ready to go from day one.”



Hindley is renowned as a real three-week specialist, while riders drop around him, Hindley just keeps getting better. The hard start combined with the climbing-heavy and time trial-light choice of route from the race organisers gives the Australian a very strong chance at performing towards the top of the standings.





“This year’s route is as good as it gets for a rider like me,” said Hindley. “There’s lots of climbing, and a hard first week so already the GC is pretty well-established after the first week of racing.





“There’s only one time trial which is also not super long and it is a bit lumpy. For me, I was super excited when I saw the route and I’m really keen.”



The Giro reigning champion didn’t return to Italy to defend his title, a hard choice but the only realistic one if he wanted to take the step of competing on the biggest stage at the Tour de France. He was hard at work at altitude for much of the race, but caught the action from afar as Primož Roglič replaced him as the current holder of the Giro d’Italia title.





“It was pretty tough to watch at times,” said Hindley. “I’ve done it for the last four years, it’s always been my big goal for the season, so to not do it is pretty strange. It’s probably one of my favourite races, in that aspect it was hard not to be there.”





Next up for Hindley is the Dauphiné, the final preparation race for many of the major contenders for the Tour de France.





“Basically, half the peloton or more is coming from altitude… The level in general will be really high and we’ll be flying around.”



