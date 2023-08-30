How to watch 19th Asian Games LIVE on SBS

The multi-sport event was originally scheduled to take place last year but was ultimately postponed due to the lingering presence of the COVID-19 pandemic.





Now, over 12,400 athletes from all 45 Asian nations are expected to compete across 40 sports and 61 disciplines in Hangzhou, the third Chinese city to host the Games after Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010.





SBS will provide Australian audiences with exclusive free-to-air coverage of several high-profile sports, with both SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand delivering live action, full replays, and highlights to enjoy.





On Demand will kick off the coverage with the swimming finals from September 24, followed by live athletics, cycling and football, before the break-dancing final concludes the offering on October 7.



Schedule: Asian Games LIVE on SBS

Sunday, September 24





Swimming finals





21:30 – 23:30





LIVE via SBS On Demand











Monday, September 25





Swimming finals





21:30 – 23:30





LIVE via SBS On Demand











Tuesday, September 26





Cycling, track





17:00 - 19:30 (AEST)





LIVE via SBS On Demand









Swimming finals





21:30 – 23:30 (AEST)





LIVE via SBS On Demand











Wednesday, September 27





Cycling, track





17:00 - 19:30 (AEST)





LIVE via SBS On Demand









Swimming finals





21:30 – 23:30 (AEST)





LIVE via SBS On Demand











Thursday, September 28





Swimming finals





21:30 – 23:30 (AEST)





LIVE via SBS On Demand











Friday, September 29





Cycling, track





20:30 - 23:20 (AEST)





LIVE via SBS On Demand









Swimming finals





21:30 – 23:30 (AEST)





LIVE via SBS On Demand









Saturday, September 30





Athletics, evening session





20:00 – 23:30 (AEST)





LIVE via SBS On Demand











Monday, October 2





Athletics, evening session





21:35 – 00:30 (AEDT)





LIVE via SBS On Demand, with coverage beginning on SBS VICELAND at 22:20











Tuesday, October 3





Football, women’s semi-final 2





22:50 – 01:00 (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand











Wednesday, October 4





Athletics, evening session





21:30 – 00:30 (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand







Coverage will switch from athletics to football at 22:50







Football, men’s semi-final 1





22:50 – 01:00 (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand











Friday, October 6





Football, women’s final





22:50 – 01:30 (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand











Saturday, October 7





Break-dancing final





22:00 – 23:20 (AEDT)





Available for catch-up via SBS On Demand









Football, men’s final





22:50 – 01:30 (AEDT)



