Asian Games

How to watch 19th Asian Games LIVE on SBS

SBS is set to broadcast the 19th edition of the Asian Games from September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou, China.

Vietnam celebrates a goal in the men's football final from the 2019 Asian Games

Vietnam celebrates a goal in the men's football final from the 2019 Asian Games Source: Getty

The multi-sport event was originally scheduled to take place last year but was ultimately postponed due to the lingering presence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, over 12,400 athletes from all 45 Asian nations are expected to compete across 40 sports and 61 disciplines in Hangzhou, the third Chinese city to host the Games after Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010.

SBS will provide Australian audiences with exclusive free-to-air coverage of several high-profile sports, with both SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand delivering live action, full replays, and highlights to enjoy.

On Demand will kick off the coverage with the swimming finals from September 24, followed by live athletics, cycling and football, before the break-dancing final concludes the offering on October 7.
How to watch LIVE sport on SBS

Schedule: Asian Games LIVE on SBS

Sunday, September 24

Swimming finals

21:30 – 23:30

LIVE via SBS On Demand

 

Monday, September 25

Swimming finals

21:30 – 23:30

LIVE via SBS On Demand

 

Tuesday, September 26

Cycling, track

17:00 - 19:30 (AEST)

LIVE via SBS On Demand



Swimming finals

21:30 – 23:30 (AEST)

LIVE via SBS On Demand

 

Wednesday, September 27

Cycling, track

17:00 - 19:30 (AEST)

LIVE via SBS On Demand



Swimming finals

21:30 – 23:30 (AEST)

LIVE via SBS On Demand

 

Thursday, September 28

Swimming finals

21:30 – 23:30 (AEST)

LIVE via SBS On Demand

 

Friday, September 29

Cycling, track

20:30 - 23:20 (AEST)

LIVE via SBS On Demand



Swimming finals

21:30 – 23:30 (AEST)

LIVE via SBS On Demand


Saturday, September 30

Athletics, evening session

20:00 – 23:30 (AEST)

LIVE via SBS On Demand

 

Monday, October 2

Athletics, evening session

21:35 – 00:30 (AEDT)

LIVE via SBS On Demand, with coverage beginning on SBS VICELAND at 22:20

 

Tuesday, October 3

Football, women’s semi-final 2

22:50 – 01:00 (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

 

Wednesday, October 4

Athletics, evening session

21:30 – 00:30 (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


Coverage will switch from athletics to football at 22:50


Football, men’s semi-final 1

22:50 – 01:00 (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

 

Friday, October 6

Football, women’s final

22:50 – 01:30 (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

 

Saturday, October 7

Break-dancing final

22:00 – 23:20 (AEDT)

Available for catch-up via SBS On Demand



Football, men’s final

22:50 – 01:30 (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Published 30 August 2023 1:23pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

