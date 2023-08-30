How to watch 19th Asian Games LIVE on SBS

The multi-sport event was originally scheduled to take place last year but was ultimately postponed due to the lingering presence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, over 12,400 athletes from all 45 Asian nations are expected to compete across 40 sports and 61 disciplines in Hangzhou, the third Chinese city to host the Games after Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010.
SBS will provide Australian audiences with exclusive free-to-air coverage of several high-profile sports, with both SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand delivering live action, full replays, and highlights to enjoy.
On Demand will kick off the coverage with the swimming finals from September 24, followed by live athletics, cycling and football, before the break-dancing final concludes the offering on October 7.
Schedule: Asian Games LIVE on SBS
Sunday, September 24
Swimming finals
21:30 – 23:30
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Monday, September 25
Swimming finals
21:30 – 23:30
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Tuesday, September 26
Cycling, track
17:00 - 19:30 (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Swimming finals
21:30 – 23:30 (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Wednesday, September 27
Cycling, track
17:00 - 19:30 (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Swimming finals
21:30 – 23:30 (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Thursday, September 28
Swimming finals
21:30 – 23:30 (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Friday, September 29
Cycling, track
20:30 - 23:20 (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Swimming finals
21:30 – 23:30 (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Saturday, September 30
Athletics, evening session
20:00 – 23:30 (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Monday, October 2
Athletics, evening session
21:35 – 00:30 (AEDT)
LIVE via SBS On Demand, with coverage beginning on SBS VICELAND at 22:20
Tuesday, October 3
Football, women’s semi-final 2
22:50 – 01:00 (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, October 4
Athletics, evening session
21:30 – 00:30 (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Coverage will switch from athletics to football at 22:50
Football, men’s semi-final 1
22:50 – 01:00 (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Friday, October 6
Football, women’s final
22:50 – 01:30 (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Saturday, October 7
Break-dancing final
22:00 – 23:20 (AEDT)
Available for catch-up via SBS On Demand
Football, men’s final
22:50 – 01:30 (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand