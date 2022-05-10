How to watch 2022 Tour de Hongrie LIVE on SBS

Part of the UCI Europe Tour, the Tour de Hongrie pits over 20 teams against one another as they traverse five stages in five days, beginning in Csakvar on May 12.





SBS On Demand will air each stage live this year, with replays and highlights also available.





The peloton will navigate two hilly stages, two flat and one intermediate to decide the deserved recipients of the yellow (general classification), green (points), red (mountains), and white (Hungarian rider) jerseys, as well as the team classification; awarded to the side with the lowest cumulative time.





Advertisement

Riders will cycle more than 900 kilometres in their pursuit of victory, with the final stage concluding in Gyongyos on May 15.





Tour de Hongrie on SBS





Thursday, May 12





Cycling: Tour de Hongrie 2022 - Stage 1





12:00am - 2:00am (AEST)





LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand







Friday, May 13





Cycling: Tour de Hongrie 2022 - Stage 2





12:00am - 2:00am (AEST)





LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand









Saturday, May 14





Cycling: Tour de Hongrie 2022 - Stage 3





12:00am - 2:00am (AEST)





LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand









Sunday, May 15





Cycling: Tour de Hongrie 2022 - Stage 4





12:00am - 2:00am (AEST)





LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand









Cycling: Tour de Hongrie 2022 - Stage 5





8:40pm - 10:40pm (AEST)



