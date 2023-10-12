How to watch 2023-24 ISU Figure Skating LIVE on SBS

Watch all the best figure skating competitions from the ISU live and free or on catch-up via .
The 2023-24 season gets underway on SBS with the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating beginning in October and concluding with the final in December.
Texas, Vancouver, Angers, Chongqing, Espoo, and Osaka will each host a leg of the circuit, before Beijing house what is sure to be a thrilling finale and perfect precursor to the European Championships.
The European Figure Skating Championships will take place in Kaunas, Lithuania from January 10 to 14 and will be followed by the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Shanghai, China - scheduled to take place between February 1 and 4.
It all serves to set up the World Figure Skating Championships in Montreal, Canada, where the very best athletes on ice will gather from March 21 to 25 for a chance at a global medal.
SBS On Demand will provide live coverage of almost every competition along with full replays and highlights.
Grand Prix of Figure Skating – Allen, Texas (USA)
Saturday, October 21
10:25am – 1:40pm (AEDT)
Pairs – Short Program + Men’s – Short Program
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Sunday, October 22
6:00am – 9:00am (AEDT)
Ice Dance – Rhythm Dance + Pairs Free
LIVE via SBS On Demand
10:10am – 2:30pm (AEDT)
Women’s – Short Program + Men’s Free + Victory Ceremonies
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Monday, October 23
5:10am – 9:35am (AEDT)
Ice Dance – Free + Women’s Free + Victory Ceremonies
LIVE via SBS On Demand
11:25am – 2:05pm (AEDT)
Exhibition Gala
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Grand Prix of Figure Skating – Vancouver (Canada)
Stream free On Demand
Isu Figure Skating Highlights, Grand Prix Canada Part 1
episode • sport • 1h 44m
episode • sport • 1h 44m
Saturday, October 28
7:55am – 3:40pm (AEDT)
Women’s – Short Program + Ice Dance – Rhythm Dance + Opening Ceremony + Pairs – Short Program + Men’s – Short Program
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Sunday, October 29
7:10am – 4:05pm (AEDT)
Women and Ice Dance – Free + Victory Ceremonies + Pairs Free and Men’s Free + Victory Ceremonies
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Monday, October 30
7:55am – 10:30am (AEDT)
Exhibition Gala
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Grand Prix of Figure Skating – Angers (France)
Stream free On Demand
Isu Figure Skating: World Championships, Montpellier, Part 4
episode • sport • 1h 19m
episode • sport • 1h 19m
Friday, November 3
Women’s – Short Program + Ice Dance – Rhythm Dance + Men’s – Short Program + Pairs – Short Program
Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand
Saturday, November 4
Ice Dance – Free Dance + Women’s Free + Men’s Free + Pairs Free + Victory Ceremonies
Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand
Monday, November 6
Exhibition Gala
Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand
Grand Prix of Figure Skating – Chongqing (China)
Friday, November 10
5:45pm – 1:00am (AEDT)
Opening Ceremony + Ice Dance – Rhythm Dance + Women’s – Short + Men’s – Short + Pairs – Short
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Saturday, November 11
5:25pm – 2:35am (AEDT)
Ice Dance – Free Dance + Women’s Free + Men’s Free + Pairs Free + Victory Ceremonies
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Sunday, November 12
5:25pm – 8:05pm (AEDT)
Exhibition Gala
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Grand Prix of Figure Skating – Espoo (Finland)
Stream free On Demand
Isu Figure Skating Highlights, Grand Prix Finland Part 1
episode • sport • 51m
episode • sport • 51m
Friday, November 17
Men’s – Short Program + Pairs – Short Program
Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand
Saturday, November 18
Women’s – Short Program + Ice Dance – Rhythm Dance
Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand
Men’s Free + Pairs Free + Victory Ceremonies
Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand
Sunday, November 19
Women’s Free + Ice Dance – Free Dance + Victory Ceremonies
Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand
Exhibition Gala
Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand
Grand Prix of Figure Skating – Osaka (Japan)
Stream free On Demand
Isu Figure Skating Highlights, Grand Prix Japan Part 1
episode • sport • 1h 19m
episode • sport • 1h 19m
Friday, November 24
2:20pm – 11:40pm (AEDT)
Ice Dance – Rhythm Dance + Women’s – Short Program + Pairs – Short Program + Opening Ceremony + Men’s – Short Program
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Saturday, November 25
1:45pm – 11:45pm (AEDT)
Ice Dance – Free Dance + Women’s Free + Victory Ceremonies + Pairs Free + Men’s Free + Victory Ceremonies
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Sunday, November 26
3:15pm – 6:05pm (AEDT)
Exhibition Gala
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final – Beijing (China)
Thursday, December 7
5:55pm – 12:00am (AEDT)
Opening Ceremony + Junior Men’s and Junior Women’s Short Programs + Pairs – Short Program + Men’s – Short Program + Junior Pairs
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Friday, December 8
6:25pm – 1:00am (AEDT)
Junior Ice Dance + Pairs Free + Junior Women’s Pairs + Victory Ceremonies + Women’s – Short Program + Ice Dance – Rhythm Dance
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Saturday, December 9
3:55pm – 1:20am (AEDT)
Junior Ice Dance Final + Junior Pairs Final + Junior Men’s Free + Victory Ceremonies + Ice Dance Free + Women’s Free + Men’s Free + Victory Ceremonies
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Sunday, December 10
5:25pm – 8:05pm (AEDT)
Exhibition Gala
LIVE via SBS On Demand
European Figure Skating Championships – Kaunas (Lithuania)
Stream free On Demand
Isu Figure Skating Highlights, European Championships, Part 1
episode • sport • 1h 19m
episode • sport • 1h 19m
Wednesday, January 10
Pairs – Short Program, Opening Ceremony, Men's - Short Program
Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand
Women – Short Program
Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand
Friday, January 12
Pairs – Free Skating, Victory Ceremony
Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand
Ice Dance – Rhythm Dance
Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand
Saturday, January 13
Men – Free Skating, Victory Ceremony
Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand
Women – Free Skating, Victory Ceremony
Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand
Sunday, January 14
Ice Dance – Free Dance, Victory Ceremony
Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand
Exhibition Gala
Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand
Four Continents Figure Skating Championships – Shanghai (China)
Stream free On Demand
Isu Figure Skating Highlights, Four Continents, Part 1
episode • sport • 1h 19m
episode • sport • 1h 19m
Thursday, February 1
12:55pm – 9:50pm (AEDT)
Women – Short Program, Opening Ceremony, Men - Short Program
LIVE via SBS On Demand
10:40pm – 12:55am (AEDT)
Pairs – Short Program
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Friday, February 2
2:25pm – 5:00pm (AEDT)
Ice Dance – Rhythm Dance
LIVE via SBS On Demand
5:45pm – 10:05pm (AEDT)
Women – Free Skating, Victory Ceremony
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Saturday, February 3
2:25pm – 10:05pm (AEDT)
Pairs – Free Skating, Victory Ceremony, Men - Free Skating, Victory Ceremony
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Sunday, February 4
1:55pm – 5:20pm (AEDT)
Ice Dance – Free Dance, Victory Ceremony
LIVE via SBS On Demand
7:25pm -10:10pm (AEDT)
Exhibition Gala
LIVE via SBS On Demand
World Figure Skating Championships – Montreal (Canada)
Stream free On Demand
Isu Figure Skating Highlights, World Champs, Japan Part 1
episode • sport • 1h 19m
episode • sport • 1h 19m
Thursday, March 21
Pairs – Short Program
Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand
Opening Ceremony
Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand
Women – Short Program
Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand
Friday, March 22
Men – Short Program
Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand
Pairs – Free Skating
Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand
Victory Ceremony – Pairs
Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand
Saturday, March 23
Ice Dance – Rhythm Dance
Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand
Women – Free Skating
Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand
Victory Ceremony – Women
Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand
Sunday, March 24
Ice Dance – Free Dance
Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand
Victory Ceremony – Ice Dance
Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand
Men – Free Skating
Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand
Victory Ceremony – Men
Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand
Monday, March 25
Exhibition Gala
Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand