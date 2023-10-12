Figure Skating

How to watch 2023-24 ISU Figure Skating LIVE on SBS

The world’s best figure skaters are set to shine on SBS screens again this season with the 2023-24 Grand Prix, European Championships, Four Continents, and World Championships headlining all the action from the ISU live and free.

Natalie Taschlerova and Filip Taschler of Czech Republic compete in the Ice Dance free dance during the 2023 ISU European Figure Skating Championships

Natalie Taschlerova and Filip Taschler of Czech Republic compete in the Ice Dance free dance during the 2023 ISU European Figure Skating Championships Source: Getty

Watch all the best figure skating competitions from the ISU live and free or on catch-up via
SBS On Demand
.

The 2023-24 season gets underway on SBS with the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating beginning in October and concluding with the final in December.

Texas, Vancouver, Angers, Chongqing, Espoo, and Osaka will each host a leg of the circuit, before Beijing house what is sure to be a thrilling finale and perfect precursor to the European Championships.

The European Figure Skating Championships will take place in Kaunas, Lithuania from January 10 to 14 and will be followed by the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Shanghai, China - scheduled to take place between February 1 and 4.

It all serves to set up the World Figure Skating Championships in Montreal, Canada, where the very best athletes on ice will gather from March 21 to 25 for a chance at a global medal.

SBS On Demand will provide live coverage of almost every competition along with full replays and highlights.
Grand Prix of Figure Skating – Allen, Texas (USA)

Saturday, October 21

10:25am – 1:40pm (AEDT)

Pairs – Short Program + Men’s – Short Program

LIVE via SBS On Demand

 

Sunday, October 22

6:00am – 9:00am (AEDT)

Ice Dance – Rhythm Dance + Pairs Free

LIVE via SBS On Demand

 

10:10am – 2:30pm (AEDT)

Women’s – Short Program + Men’s Free + Victory Ceremonies

LIVE via SBS On Demand

 

Monday, October 23

5:10am – 9:35am (AEDT)

Ice Dance – Free + Women’s Free + Victory Ceremonies

LIVE via SBS On Demand

 

11:25am – 2:05pm (AEDT)

Exhibition Gala

LIVE via SBS On Demand


Grand Prix of Figure Skating – Vancouver (Canada)

Saturday, October 28

7:55am – 3:40pm (AEDT)

Women’s – Short Program + Ice Dance – Rhythm Dance + Opening Ceremony + Pairs – Short Program + Men’s – Short Program

LIVE via SBS On Demand

 

Sunday, October 29

7:10am – 4:05pm (AEDT)

Women and Ice Dance – Free + Victory Ceremonies + Pairs Free and Men’s Free + Victory Ceremonies

LIVE via SBS On Demand

 

Monday, October 30

7:55am – 10:30am (AEDT)

Exhibition Gala

LIVE via SBS On Demand

 

Grand Prix of Figure Skating – Angers (France)

Friday, November 3

Women’s – Short Program + Ice Dance – Rhythm Dance + Men’s – Short Program + Pairs – Short Program

Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand

 

Saturday, November 4

Ice Dance – Free Dance + Women’s Free + Men’s Free + Pairs Free + Victory Ceremonies

Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand

 

Monday, November 6

Exhibition Gala

Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand

 

Grand Prix of Figure Skating – Chongqing (China)

Friday, November 10

5:45pm – 1:00am (AEDT)

Opening Ceremony + Ice Dance – Rhythm Dance + Women’s – Short + Men’s – Short + Pairs – Short

LIVE via SBS On Demand

 

Saturday, November 11

5:25pm – 2:35am (AEDT)

Ice Dance – Free Dance + Women’s Free + Men’s Free + Pairs Free + Victory Ceremonies

LIVE via SBS On Demand

 

Sunday, November 12

5:25pm – 8:05pm (AEDT)

Exhibition Gala

LIVE via SBS On Demand

 

Grand Prix of Figure Skating – Espoo (Finland)

Friday, November 17

Men’s – Short Program + Pairs – Short Program

Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand



Saturday, November 18

Women’s – Short Program + Ice Dance – Rhythm Dance

Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand


Men’s Free + Pairs Free + Victory Ceremonies

Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand

 

Sunday, November 19

Women’s Free + Ice Dance – Free Dance + Victory Ceremonies

Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand


Exhibition Gala

Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand

 

Grand Prix of Figure Skating – Osaka (Japan)

Friday, November 24

2:20pm – 11:40pm (AEDT)

Ice Dance – Rhythm Dance + Women’s – Short Program + Pairs – Short Program + Opening Ceremony + Men’s – Short Program

LIVE via SBS On Demand

 

Saturday, November 25

1:45pm – 11:45pm (AEDT)

Ice Dance – Free Dance + Women’s Free + Victory Ceremonies + Pairs Free + Men’s Free + Victory Ceremonies

LIVE via SBS On Demand

 

Sunday, November 26

3:15pm – 6:05pm (AEDT)

Exhibition Gala

LIVE via SBS On Demand

 

Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final – Beijing (China)

Thursday, December 7

5:55pm – 12:00am (AEDT)

Opening Ceremony + Junior Men’s and Junior Women’s Short Programs + Pairs – Short Program + Men’s – Short Program + Junior Pairs

LIVE via SBS On Demand

 

Friday, December 8

6:25pm – 1:00am (AEDT)

Junior Ice Dance + Pairs Free + Junior Women’s Pairs + Victory Ceremonies + Women’s – Short Program + Ice Dance – Rhythm Dance

LIVE via SBS On Demand

 

Saturday, December 9

3:55pm – 1:20am (AEDT)

Junior Ice Dance Final + Junior Pairs Final + Junior Men’s Free + Victory Ceremonies + Ice Dance Free + Women’s Free + Men’s Free + Victory Ceremonies

LIVE via SBS On Demand

 

Sunday, December 10

5:25pm – 8:05pm (AEDT)

Exhibition Gala

LIVE via SBS On Demand


European Figure Skating Championships – Kaunas (Lithuania)

Wednesday, January 10

Pairs – Short Program, Opening Ceremony, Men's - Short Program

Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand


Women – Short Program

Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand

 

Friday, January 12

Pairs – Free Skating, Victory Ceremony

Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand

 

Ice Dance – Rhythm Dance

Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand

 

Saturday, January 13

Men – Free Skating, Victory Ceremony

Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand

 

Women – Free Skating, Victory Ceremony

Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand

 

Sunday, January 14

Ice Dance – Free Dance, Victory Ceremony

Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand


Exhibition Gala

Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand


Four Continents Figure Skating Championships – Shanghai (China)

Thursday, February 1

12:55pm – 9:50pm (AEDT)

Women – Short Program, Opening Ceremony, Men - Short Program

LIVE via SBS On Demand


 
10:40pm – 12:55am (AEDT)

Pairs – Short Program

LIVE via SBS On Demand

 

Friday, February 2

2:25pm – 5:00pm (AEDT)

Ice Dance – Rhythm Dance

LIVE via SBS On Demand

 

5:45pm – 10:05pm (AEDT)

Women – Free Skating, Victory Ceremony

LIVE via SBS On Demand

 

Saturday, February 3

2:25pm – 10:05pm (AEDT)

Pairs – Free Skating, Victory Ceremony, Men - Free Skating, Victory Ceremony

LIVE via SBS On Demand

 

Sunday, February 4

1:55pm – 5:20pm (AEDT)

Ice Dance – Free Dance, Victory Ceremony

LIVE via SBS On Demand

 

7:25pm -10:10pm (AEDT)

Exhibition Gala

LIVE via SBS On Demand


World Figure Skating Championships – Montreal (Canada)

Thursday, March 21

Pairs – Short Program

Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand



Opening Ceremony

Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand

 

Women – Short Program

Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand

 

Friday, March 22

Men – Short Program

Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand

 

Pairs – Free Skating

Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand

 

Victory Ceremony – Pairs

Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand

 

Saturday, March 23

Ice Dance – Rhythm Dance

Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand

 

Women – Free Skating

Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand
 


Victory Ceremony – Women

Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand

 

Sunday, March 24

Ice Dance – Free Dance

Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand



Victory Ceremony – Ice Dance

Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand

 

Men – Free Skating

Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand

 

Victory Ceremony – Men

Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand

 

Monday, March 25

Exhibition Gala

Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand
