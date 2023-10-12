How to watch 2023-24 ISU Figure Skating LIVE on SBS

Watch all the best figure skating competitions from the ISU live and free or on catch-up via SBS On Demand .





The 2023-24 season gets underway on SBS with the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating beginning in October and concluding with the final in December.





Texas, Vancouver, Angers, Chongqing, Espoo, and Osaka will each host a leg of the circuit, before Beijing house what is sure to be a thrilling finale and perfect precursor to the European Championships.





The European Figure Skating Championships will take place in Kaunas, Lithuania from January 10 to 14 and will be followed by the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Shanghai, China - scheduled to take place between February 1 and 4.





It all serves to set up the World Figure Skating Championships in Montreal, Canada, where the very best athletes on ice will gather from March 21 to 25 for a chance at a global medal.





SBS On Demand will provide live coverage of almost every competition along with full replays and highlights.



READ MORE How to watch LIVE sport on SBS

Grand Prix of Figure Skating – Allen, Texas (USA)

Saturday, October 21





10:25am – 1:40pm (AEDT)





Pairs – Short Program + Men’s – Short Program





LIVE via SBS On Demand











Sunday, October 22





6:00am – 9:00am (AEDT)





Ice Dance – Rhythm Dance + Pairs Free





LIVE via SBS On Demand











10:10am – 2:30pm (AEDT)





Women’s – Short Program + Men’s Free + Victory Ceremonies





LIVE via SBS On Demand











Monday, October 23





5:10am – 9:35am (AEDT)





Ice Dance – Free + Women’s Free + Victory Ceremonies





LIVE via SBS On Demand











11:25am – 2:05pm (AEDT)





Exhibition Gala





LIVE via SBS On Demand







Grand Prix of Figure Skating – Vancouver (Canada)

Stream free On Demand Isu Figure Skating Highlights, Grand Prix Canada Part 1 episode • sport • 1h 44m episode • sport • 1h 44m





Saturday, October 28





7:55am – 3:40pm (AEDT)





Women’s – Short Program + Ice Dance – Rhythm Dance + Opening Ceremony + Pairs – Short Program + Men’s – Short Program





LIVE via SBS On Demand











Sunday, October 29





7:10am – 4:05pm (AEDT)





Women and Ice Dance – Free + Victory Ceremonies + Pairs Free and Men’s Free + Victory Ceremonies





LIVE via SBS On Demand











Monday, October 30





7:55am – 10:30am (AEDT)





Exhibition Gala





LIVE via SBS On Demand









Grand Prix of Figure Skating – Angers (France)

Stream free On Demand Isu Figure Skating: World Championships, Montpellier, Part 4 episode • sport • 1h 19m episode • sport • 1h 19m





Friday, November 3





Women’s – Short Program + Ice Dance – Rhythm Dance + Men’s – Short Program + Pairs – Short Program





Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand











Saturday, November 4





Ice Dance – Free Dance + Women’s Free + Men’s Free + Pairs Free + Victory Ceremonies





Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand











Monday, November 6





Exhibition Gala





Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand









Grand Prix of Figure Skating – Chongqing (China)

Friday, November 10





5:45pm – 1:00am (AEDT)





Opening Ceremony + Ice Dance – Rhythm Dance + Women’s – Short + Men’s – Short + Pairs – Short





LIVE via SBS On Demand











Saturday, November 11





5:25pm – 2:35am (AEDT)





Ice Dance – Free Dance + Women’s Free + Men’s Free + Pairs Free + Victory Ceremonies





LIVE via SBS On Demand











Sunday, November 12





5:25pm – 8:05pm (AEDT)





Exhibition Gala





LIVE via SBS On Demand









Grand Prix of Figure Skating – Espoo (Finland)

Stream free On Demand Isu Figure Skating Highlights, Grand Prix Finland Part 1 episode • sport • 51m episode • sport • 51m





Friday, November 17





Men’s – Short Program + Pairs – Short Program





Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand









Saturday, November 18





Women’s – Short Program + Ice Dance – Rhythm Dance





Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand







Men’s Free + Pairs Free + Victory Ceremonies





Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand











Sunday, November 19





Women’s Free + Ice Dance – Free Dance + Victory Ceremonies





Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand







Exhibition Gala





Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand









Grand Prix of Figure Skating – Osaka (Japan)

Stream free On Demand Isu Figure Skating Highlights, Grand Prix Japan Part 1 episode • sport • 1h 19m episode • sport • 1h 19m





Friday, November 24





2:20pm – 11:40pm (AEDT)





Ice Dance – Rhythm Dance + Women’s – Short Program + Pairs – Short Program + Opening Ceremony + Men’s – Short Program





LIVE via SBS On Demand











Saturday, November 25





1:45pm – 11:45pm (AEDT)





Ice Dance – Free Dance + Women’s Free + Victory Ceremonies + Pairs Free + Men’s Free + Victory Ceremonies





LIVE via SBS On Demand











Sunday, November 26





3:15pm – 6:05pm (AEDT)





Exhibition Gala





LIVE via SBS On Demand









Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final – Beijing (China)

Thursday, December 7





5:55pm – 12:00am (AEDT)





Opening Ceremony + Junior Men’s and Junior Women’s Short Programs + Pairs – Short Program + Men’s – Short Program + Junior Pairs





LIVE via SBS On Demand











Friday, December 8





6:25pm – 1:00am (AEDT)





Junior Ice Dance + Pairs Free + Junior Women’s Pairs + Victory Ceremonies + Women’s – Short Program + Ice Dance – Rhythm Dance





LIVE via SBS On Demand











Saturday, December 9





3:55pm – 1:20am (AEDT)





Junior Ice Dance Final + Junior Pairs Final + Junior Men’s Free + Victory Ceremonies + Ice Dance Free + Women’s Free + Men’s Free + Victory Ceremonies





LIVE via SBS On Demand











Sunday, December 10





5:25pm – 8:05pm (AEDT)





Exhibition Gala





LIVE via SBS On Demand







European Figure Skating Championships – Kaunas (Lithuania)

Stream free On Demand Isu Figure Skating Highlights, European Championships, Part 1 episode • sport • 1h 19m episode • sport • 1h 19m





Wednesday, January 10





Pairs – Short Program, Opening Ceremony, Men's - Short Program





Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand







Women – Short Program





Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand











Friday, January 12





Pairs – Free Skating, Victory Ceremony





Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand











Ice Dance – Rhythm Dance





Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand











Saturday, January 13





Men – Free Skating, Victory Ceremony





Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand











Women – Free Skating, Victory Ceremony





Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand











Sunday, January 14





Ice Dance – Free Dance, Victory Ceremony





Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand







Exhibition Gala





Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand







Four Continents Figure Skating Championships – Shanghai (China)

Stream free On Demand Isu Figure Skating Highlights, Four Continents, Part 1 episode • sport • 1h 19m episode • sport • 1h 19m





Thursday, February 1





12:55pm – 9:50pm (AEDT)





Women – Short Program, Opening Ceremony, Men - Short Program





LIVE via SBS On Demand











10:40pm – 12:55am (AEDT)





Pairs – Short Program





LIVE via SBS On Demand











Friday, February 2





2:25pm – 5:00pm (AEDT)





Ice Dance – Rhythm Dance





LIVE via SBS On Demand











5:45pm – 10:05pm (AEDT)





Women – Free Skating, Victory Ceremony





LIVE via SBS On Demand











Saturday, February 3





2:25pm – 10:05pm (AEDT)





Pairs – Free Skating, Victory Ceremony, Men - Free Skating, Victory Ceremony





LIVE via SBS On Demand











Sunday, February 4





1:55pm – 5:20pm (AEDT)





Ice Dance – Free Dance, Victory Ceremony





LIVE via SBS On Demand











7:25pm -10:10pm (AEDT)





Exhibition Gala





LIVE via SBS On Demand







World Figure Skating Championships – Montreal (Canada)

Stream free On Demand Isu Figure Skating Highlights, World Champs, Japan Part 1 episode • sport • 1h 19m episode • sport • 1h 19m





Thursday, March 21





Pairs – Short Program





Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand









Opening Ceremony





Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand











Women – Short Program





Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand











Friday, March 22





Men – Short Program





Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand











Pairs – Free Skating





Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand











Victory Ceremony – Pairs





Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand











Saturday, March 23





Ice Dance – Rhythm Dance





Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand











Women – Free Skating





Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand











Victory Ceremony – Women





Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand











Sunday, March 24





Ice Dance – Free Dance





Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand









Victory Ceremony – Ice Dance





Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand











Men – Free Skating





Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand











Victory Ceremony – Men





Available for catch-up the following morning via SBS On Demand











Monday, March 25





Exhibition Gala



