How to watch 2023 Australian Badminton Open LIVE on SBS

The biggest stars of world badminton are in action from August 3-6 in Sydney, and you can catch all the best action live and free for the first time on SBS On Demand.

AUSTRALIA-SYDNEY-BADMINTON-AUSTRALIAN OPEN-WOMEN'S SINGLES

Han Yue of China hits a return during women's singles semi-final match against Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia at BWF Australian Open 2022 in Sydney, Australia, on Nov. 19, 2022. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua via Getty Images) Credit: Xinhua News Agency/Xinhua News Agency via Getty Ima

The cream of the crop in men's and women's badminton will do battle across five different events, with the Australian Badminton Open set to light up Sydney Olympic Park in the opening weekend of August.
How to watch 2023 UCI World Cycling Championships LIVE on SBS

How to watch 2023 Netball World Cup LIVE on SBS

Plus, for the first time, you will be able to catch the event on SBS with the last 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals of the best events available to stream live and free on SBS On Demand.

Significant prize money and national pride will be at stake as the men's and women's singles, men's and women's doubles and mixed doubles play out over August 3-6, with the likes of Australia, Japan and China all set to feature in the international showcase.

Australian Badminton Open 2023 - SBS Broadcast Schedule – Live via SBS On Demand

Thursday, August 3

Australian Badminton Open - Last 16 matches

12:00pm - 8:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS On Demand



Friday, August 4

Australian Badminton Open - Quarter-finals

12:00pm - 8:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS On Demand
Saturday, August 5

Australian Badminton Open - Semi-finals

12:00pm - 8:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS On Demand



Sunday, August 6

Australian Badminton Open - Finals

1:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS On Demand
2 min read
Published 28 July 2023 12:29pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

