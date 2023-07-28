How to watch 2023 Australian Badminton Open LIVE on SBS

Discover a world of sport on SBS On Demand with programs and highlights from across the world and a variety of top-tier sporting events.





The cream of the crop in men's and women's badminton will do battle across five different events, with the Australian Badminton Open set to light up Sydney Olympic Park in the opening weekend of August.



Plus, for the first time, you will be able to catch the event on SBS with the last 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals of the best events available to stream live and free on SBS On Demand .





Significant prize money and national pride will be at stake as the men's and women's singles, men's and women's doubles and mixed doubles play out over August 3-6, with the likes of Australia, Japan and China all set to feature in the international showcase.



Australian Badminton Open 2023 - SBS Broadcast Schedule – Live via SBS On Demand

Thursday, August 3





Australian Badminton Open - Last 16 matches





12:00pm - 8:00pm (AEST)





LIVE on SBS On Demand









Friday, August 4





Australian Badminton Open - Quarter-finals





12:00pm - 8:00pm (AEST)





LIVE on SBS On Demand



Saturday, August 5





Australian Badminton Open - Semi-finals





12:00pm - 8:00pm (AEST)





LIVE on SBS On Demand









Sunday, August 6





Australian Badminton Open - Finals





1:00pm - 6:00pm (AEST)



