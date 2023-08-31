How to watch 2023 Pacific Games LIVE on SBS

The multi-sport event was originally scheduled to take place earlier this year but was postponed back in 2021 after Games organisers anticipated potential delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, more than 5,000 athletes from 24 Oceanian nations will descend on the Solomon Islands for what is the continent’s most significant sporting event to date.
Held every four years, the 2023 Pacific Games will showcase the best athletes from across the Pacific Islands as they compete in 24 sports, with some even granting victors direct qualification to the 2024 Olympics.
Australia will once again feature at the Games and SBS will provide exclusive coverage of the event, beginning with the opening ceremony on November 19 and concluding with the closing equivalent on December 2.
SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand will deliver 10 hours of live sport each day following the opening ceremony, while SBS and VICELAND will also air 60-minute highlight shows that can be viewed any time via On Demand.
It all promises to be a gripping event, with sports like tennis, athletics, swimming, boxing, football, and rugby bound to excite Australian audiences.
Schedule: Pacific Games LIVE on SBS
Sunday, November 19
16:00 – 22:00
Opening ceremony
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Monday, November 20
Day 1
12:00 – 22:00
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Tuesday, November 21
Day 2
12:00 – 22:00
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, November 22
Day 3
12:00 – 22:00
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Thursday, November 23
Day 4
12:00 – 22:00
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Friday, November 24
Day 5
12:00 – 22:00
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Saturday, November 25
Day 6
12:00 – 22:00
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Sunday, November 26
REST DAY
Monday, November 27
Day 7
12:00 – 22:00
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Tuesday, November 28
Day 8
12:00 – 22:00
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, November 29
Day 9
12:00 – 22:00
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Thursday, November 30
Day 10
12:00 – 22:00
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Friday, December 1
Day 11
12:00 – 22:00
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Saturday, December 2
09:30 – 22:00
Day 12 (including closing ceremony)
LIVE via SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
*All times in AEDT