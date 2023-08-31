Pacific Games

How to watch 2023 Pacific Games LIVE on SBS

SBS is set to broadcast the 17th edition of the Pacific Games from November 19 to December 2 in Honiara, Solomon Islands.

A view of the National Stadium in the Solomon Islands

A view of the National Stadium in the Solomon Islands Source: Twitter

The multi-sport event was originally scheduled to take place earlier this year but was postponed back in 2021 after Games organisers anticipated potential delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, more than 5,000 athletes from 24 Oceanian nations will descend on the Solomon Islands for what is the continent’s most significant sporting event to date.

Held every four years, the 2023 Pacific Games will showcase the best athletes from across the Pacific Islands as they compete in 24 sports, with some even granting victors direct qualification to the 2024 Olympics.

Australia will once again feature at the Games and SBS will provide exclusive coverage of the event, beginning with the opening ceremony on November 19 and concluding with the closing equivalent on December 2.
SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand will deliver 10 hours of live sport each day following the opening ceremony, while SBS and VICELAND will also air 60-minute highlight shows that can be viewed any time via On Demand.

It all promises to be a gripping event, with sports like tennis, athletics, swimming, boxing, football, and rugby bound to excite Australian audiences.
READ MORE

How to watch LIVE sport on SBS

Schedule: Pacific Games LIVE on SBS

Sunday, November 19

16:00 – 22:00

Opening ceremony

LIVE via SBS On Demand


Monday, November 20

Day 1

12:00 – 22:00

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

 

Tuesday, November 21

Day 2

12:00 – 22:00

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

 

Wednesday, November 22

Day 3

12:00 – 22:00

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

 

Thursday, November 23

Day 4

12:00 – 22:00

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

 

Friday, November 24

Day 5

12:00 – 22:00

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

 

Saturday, November 25

Day 6

12:00 – 22:00

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Sunday, November 26

REST DAY



Monday, November 27

Day 7

12:00 – 22:00

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

 

Tuesday, November 28

Day 8

12:00 – 22:00

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

 

Wednesday, November 29

Day 9

12:00 – 22:00

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

 

Thursday, November 30

Day 10

12:00 – 22:00

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

 

Friday, December 1

Day 11

12:00 – 22:00

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

 

Saturday, December 2

09:30 – 22:00

Day 12 (including closing ceremony)

LIVE via SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


*All times in AEDT
Share
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service. Read more about Sport
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
3 min read
Published 31 August 2023 12:09pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends