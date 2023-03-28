How to watch 2023 Tour of Flanders on SBS

Watch all the best cycling events in the world on SBS On Demand , with the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and much more.





The men's one-day monument will this year take off from the Grote Markt in Bruges, with the race returning to the West Flanders city for the first time since 2016.





The riders will tackle the sharp and cobbled climbs of the gruelling 273.4 kilometre route, which finishes up once again in Oudenaarde as the likes of defending champion Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin–Deceuninck), recent E3 Saxo Classic winner Wout van Aert (Jumbo–Visma) and Paris-Nice champion Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) are set to battle it out for the race honours.



The near-seven-hour event will be shown live on SBS On Demand, with the final four hours of the race also set to air on SBS VICELAND as the women's event gets underway at 11pm (AEST).





Last year's winner Lotte Kopecky is expected to face fierce competition on her home turf from Dutch powerhouse Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) once again as the riders tackle the 158 kilometre route consisting of the infamous ‘hellingen’, hills and narrow roads of the race.



This should culminate in an exciting run to the finish, with a finale featuring the dual climbs of the Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg before a flat run-in to Oudenaarde.





When the action from the men's race wraps up on SBS VICELAND around midnight (AEST), viewers will be taken straight to the end of the women's event before the eight-hour cycling marathon wraps up at 2am (AEST).



Tour of Flounders 2023 on SBS

Sunday, April 2





Tour of Flanders - Men





5:55pm - 12:45am (AEST) LIVE via SBS On Demand





8pm - 12:00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS VICELAND







Tour of Flanders - Women





11pm - 2am (AEST) LIVE via SBS On Demand



