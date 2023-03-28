Cycling

How to watch 2023 Tour of Flanders on SBS

A huge month of spring classics will be coming your way this April on SBS, and it all starts with the men's and women's editions of the Tour of Flanders live from Belgium on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand.

Untitled design (54).png

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) celebrates beating teammate Chantal Van Den Broek - Blaak and Annemiek Van Vleuten (Movistar) to the finish line (L), Mathieu Van Der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), Dylan Van Baarle (INEOS Grenadiers), Valentin Madouas (Groupama - FDJ) and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) sprint to the finish line (R) at the 2022 Tour of Flanders. Source: Getty.

Watch all the best
cycling events in the world on SBS On Demand
, with the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and much more.

The men's one-day monument will this year take off from the Grote Markt in Bruges, with the race returning to the West Flanders city for the first time since 2016.

The riders will tackle the sharp and cobbled climbs of the gruelling 273.4 kilometre route, which finishes up once again in Oudenaarde as the likes of defending champion Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin–Deceuninck), recent E3 Saxo Classic winner Wout van Aert (Jumbo–Visma) and Paris-Nice champion Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) are set to battle it out for the race honours.
READ MORE

How to watch cycling on SBS

(Team)mateship at its best as Laporte and van Aert go 1-2 in Gent-Wevelgem

The near-seven-hour event will be shown live on SBS On Demand, with the final four hours of the race also set to air on SBS VICELAND as the women's event gets underway at 11pm (AEST).

Last year's winner Lotte Kopecky is expected to face fierce competition on her home turf from Dutch powerhouse Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) once again as the riders tackle the 158 kilometre route consisting of the infamous ‘hellingen’, hills and narrow roads of the race.
This should culminate in an exciting run to the finish, with a finale featuring the dual climbs of the Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg before a flat run-in to Oudenaarde.

When the action from the men's race wraps up on SBS VICELAND around midnight (AEST), viewers will be taken straight to the end of the women's event before the eight-hour cycling marathon wraps up at 2am (AEST).

Tour of Flounders 2023 on SBS

Sunday, April 2

Tour of Flanders - Men

5:55pm - 12:45am (AEST) LIVE via SBS On Demand

8pm - 12:00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS VICELAND


Tour of Flanders - Women

11pm - 2am (AEST) LIVE via SBS On Demand

12:00am (Monday) - 2am (AEST) LIVE on SBS VICELAND
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Published 28 March 2023 3:10pm
Updated 2h ago 3:13pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

