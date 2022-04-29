Motorsport

How to watch motorsport live on SBS

Get your motor running and strap in for all the high octane action on SBS in 2023.

FotoJet (21).jpg

There will be wide variety of high octane action for motorsport fans on SBS in 2023.

Whether it is four wheels or two wheels that you’re into, SBS has something for everyone with a quality catalogue of live and catch-up motorsport coming your way.
READ MORE

How to watch LIVE sport on SBS

As well as all this live action from the track, you will also be able to catch up with the latest episodes of Speedweek.

Upcoming Motorsport on SBS

Sunday, June 18

Speedweek
1:00pm-3:00pm (AEST) on SBS


Sunday, June 25

ProMX Championship - Round 6, Toowoomba
1:00pm-4:00pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
1 min read
Published 29 April 2022 4:45pm
Updated 1 July 2022 11:28pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

