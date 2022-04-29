Whether it is four wheels or two wheels that you’re into, SBS has something for everyone with a quality catalogue of live and catch-up motorsport coming your way.
How to watch motorsport on SBS
Get your motor running and strap in for all the high octane action on SBS in 2022.
There will be wide variety of high octane action for motorsport fans on SBS in 2022
SBS will have live coverage of the Australian Superbikes championship, ProMX and W-Series, as well as race replays from every round of the World Superbikes.
As well as all this live action from the track, you will also be able to catch up with the latest episodes of Speedweek.
Some of the big upcoming motorsport events on SBS include the opening rounds of the W-Series from Miami and Barcelona, Round four of the Australian Superbikes and Pro MX round 3 from Wodonga.
2022 World Superbikes – Round 1 (Aragon) – Replay
02:00pm – 03:00pm (AEST)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
2022 World Superbikes – Round 2 (Assen) – Replay
03:00pm – 04:00pm (AEST)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Sunday, May 1
ProMX Championship - Round 3 - Wodonga
01:00 pm - 4:00am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Saturday, May 7
W-Series Round 1 - Miami
11:10: pm - 11:40am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Sunday, May 8
W-Series Round 1 - Miami
04:25 am - 05:00am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Speedweek
01:00pm – 03:00pm (AEST)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Monday, May 9
W Series - Miami, Race 3
12:20am - 12:55am (AEST)
LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand
Sunday, May 15
Speedweek
01:00pm – 03:00pm (AEST)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Friday, May 20
W Series - Barcelona, Race 1
3:25am - 3:55am (AEST)
LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand
W Series - Barcelona, Race 2
10:40pm - 11:15pm (AEST)
LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand
Sunday, May 22
Speedweek
01:00pm – 03:00pm (AEST)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Sunday, May 29
ProMX Championship - Round 4, Gillman
12:30pm - 3:30pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
