Motorsport

How to watch motorsport on SBS

Get your motor running and strap in for all the high octane action on SBS in 2022.

FotoJet (21).jpg

There will be wide variety of high octane action for motorsport fans on SBS in 2022

Whether it is four wheels or two wheels that you’re into, SBS has something for everyone with a quality catalogue of live and catch-up motorsport coming your way.

SBS will have live coverage of the Australian Superbikes championship, ProMX and W-Series, as well as race replays from every round of the World Superbikes.


As well as all this live action from the track, you will also be able to catch up with the latest episodes of Speedweek.

Some of the big upcoming motorsport events on SBS include the opening rounds of the W-Series from Miami and Barcelona, Round four of the Australian Superbikes and Pro MX round 3 from Wodonga.

Upcoming Motorsport on SBS

Saturday, May 3

2022 World Superbikes – Round 1 (Aragon) – Replay

02:00pm – 03:00pm (AEST)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



2022 World Superbikes – Round 2 (Assen) – Replay

03:00pm – 04:00pm (AEST)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Sunday, May 1

ProMX Championship - Round 3 - Wodonga

01:00 pm - 4:00am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Saturday, May 7 

W-Series Round 1 - Miami

11:10: pm - 11:40am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Sunday, May 8 

W-Series Round 1 - Miami

04:25 am - 05:00am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Speedweek

01:00pm – 03:00pm (AEST)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Monday, May 9

W Series - Miami, Race 3

12:20am - 12:55am (AEST)

LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand



Sunday, May 15

Speedweek

01:00pm – 03:00pm (AEST)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Friday, May 20

W Series - Barcelona, Race 1

3:25am - 3:55am (AEST)

LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand



W Series - Barcelona, Race 2

10:40pm - 11:15pm (AEST)

LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand



Sunday, May 22

Speedweek

01:00pm – 03:00pm (AEST)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Sunday, May 29

ProMX Championship - Round 4, Gillman

12:30pm - 3:30pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Published 29 April 2022
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS