How to watch motorsport on SBS

Whether it is four wheels or two wheels that you’re into, SBS has something for everyone with a quality catalogue of live and catch-up motorsport coming your way.





SBS will have live coverage of the Australian Superbikes championship, ProMX and W-Series, as well as race replays from every round of the World Superbikes.

As well as all this live action from the track, you will also be able to catch up with the latest episodes of Speedweek.

Some of the big upcoming motorsport events on SBS include the opening rounds of the W-Series from Miami and Barcelona, Round four of the Australian Superbikes and Pro MX round 3 from Wodonga.

Upcoming Motorsport on SBS

Saturday, May 3

2022 World Superbikes – Round 1 (Aragon) – Replay

02:00pm – 03:00pm (AEST)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

2022 World Superbikes – Round 2 (Assen) – Replay

03:00pm – 04:00pm (AEST)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Sunday, May 1

ProMX Championship - Round 3 - Wodonga

01:00 pm - 4:00am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Saturday, May 7

W-Series Round 1 - Miami

11:10: pm - 11:40am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Sunday, May 8

W-Series Round 1 - Miami

04:25 am - 05:00am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Speedweek

01:00pm – 03:00pm (AEST)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Monday, May 9

W Series - Miami, Race 3

12:20am - 12:55am (AEST)

LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand

Sunday, May 15

Speedweek

01:00pm – 03:00pm (AEST)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Friday, May 20

W Series - Barcelona, Race 1

3:25am - 3:55am (AEST)

LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand

W Series - Barcelona, Race 2

10:40pm - 11:15pm (AEST)

LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand

Sunday, May 22

Speedweek

01:00pm – 03:00pm (AEST)

On SBS and SBS On Demand

Sunday, May 29

ProMX Championship - Round 4, Gillman

12:30pm - 3:30pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand