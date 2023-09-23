How to watch swimming at the Asian Games LIVE on SBS

Watch select events from the 19th Asian Games LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand, and catch up with replays and highlights on SBS On Demand.

Asia's best swimmers will fight for gold over 41 medal events from 24 to 29 September, in one of the most fiercely contested, and most anticipated, sporting disciplines at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.



In an exciting show of tenacity and form before the Paris Olympics in 2024, swimmers will race in a modified format with no semi-finals. Instead, the top eight swimmers in morning heats gain automatic qualification for that evening's finals.





An exception to this is the men's and women's 800m and 1500m freestyle events where seeding times determine who will race the "fast heats" or the "slow heats". In these events, a combined ranking from all heats will determine the medal winners.



SBS will broadcast the swimming finals and "fast heats" from Sunday, September 24 to Friday, September 29, live on SBS On Demand. Replays and highlights will be available afterwards.





Expect high-stakes swims from the People's Republic of China and Japan, reigniting the battles that have seen the two countries finish first and second at every Asian Games since 1982.





Swimmers from the Republic of Korea, Singapore, and Kazakhstan will hope to build on their nation's Asian Games success in the pool over the last decade, writing heroic histories of their own.



Swimming schedule: Asian Games LIVE on SBS

All times are AEST.







Sunday, September 24





Swimming Finals - Day 1





21:30 – 23:30 (AEST)





LIVE via SBS On Demand





Schedule:



21:30 – Women’s 200m butterfly final



21:37 – Men’s 200m individual medley final



21:42 – Women’s 1500m freestyle fast heat



22:31 – Men’s 100m freestyle final



22:35 – Women’s 50m breaststroke final



22:53 – Men’s 100m backstroke final



23:27 – Women’s 4x100m freestyle relay final









Monday, September 25





Swimming Finals - Day 2





21:30 – 23:30 (AEST)





LIVE via SBS On Demand





Schedule:



21:30 – Men’s 50m backstroke final



21:35 – Women’s 50m backstroke final



21:38 – Men’s 50m freestyle final



21:41 – Women’s 200m freestyle final



22:16 – Men’s 100m breaststroke final



22:35 – Women’s 200m individual medley final



23:10 – Men’s 4x200m freestyle relay final







Tuesday, September 26





Swimming Finals - Day 3





21:30 – 23:30 (AEST)





LIVE via SBS On Demand





Schedule:



21:30 – Women’s 100m freestyle final



21:36 – Men’s 400m individual medley final



21:43 – Women’s 200m backstroke final



21:48 – Men’s 1500m freestyle fast heat



22:37 – Women’s 400m freestyle final



23:14 – Men’s 4x100m medley relay final







Wednesday, September 27





Swimming Finals - Day 4





21:30 – 23:30





LIVE via SBS On Demand





Schedule:



21:30 – Women’s 100m butterfly final



21:36 – Men’s 100m butterfly final



21:40 – Women’s 100m backstroke final



21:44 – Men’s 200m freestyle final



22:19 – Women’s 100m breaststroke final



22:53 – Women’s 400m individual medley final



23:15 – Mixed 4x100m medley relay final







Thursday, September 28





Swimming Finals - Day 5





21:30 – 23:30 (AEST)





LIVE via SBS On Demand





Schedule:



21:30 – Women’s 50m freestyle final



21:35 – Men’s 50m butterfly final



21:38 – Women’s 200m breaststroke final



21:43 – Men’s 200m breaststroke final



22:18 – Men’s 800m freestyle fast heat



22:59 – Men’s 4x100m freestyle relay final



23:21 – Women’s 4x200m freestyle relay final







Friday, September 29





Swimming Finals - Day 6





21:30 – 23:30 (AEST)





LIVE via SBS On Demand





Schedule:



21:30 – Women’s 50m butterfly final



21:35 – Men’s 50m breaststroke final



21:38 – Women’s 800m freestyle fast heat



21:49 – Men’s 200m backstroke final



22:24 – Men’s 400m freestyle final



23:01 – Men’s 200m butterfly final

