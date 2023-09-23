Asian Games

How to watch swimming at the Asian Games LIVE on SBS

The swimming schedule at the 2023 Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 runs from Sunday 24 September to Friday 29 September (AEST) with all six nights of finals broadcast live to your loungeroom on SBS On Demand.

Asian Games 1920 Swimming 2.jpg

The swimming finals at the 2023 Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 will be fiercely contested.

Watch select events from the 19th Asian Games LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand, and catch up with replays and highlights on SBS On Demand.

Asia's best swimmers will fight for gold over 41 medal events from 24 to 29 September, in one of the most fiercely contested, and most anticipated, sporting disciplines at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.
How to watch 19th Asian Games LIVE on SBS

In an exciting show of tenacity and form before the Paris Olympics in 2024, swimmers will race in a modified format with no semi-finals. Instead, the top eight swimmers in morning heats gain automatic qualification for that evening's finals.

An exception to this is the men's and women's 800m and 1500m freestyle events where seeding times determine who will race the "fast heats" or the "slow heats". In these events, a combined ranking from all heats will determine the medal winners.
Five athletes to watch at the Asian Games on SBS

SBS will broadcast the swimming finals and "fast heats" from Sunday, September 24 to Friday, September 29, live on SBS On Demand. Replays and highlights will be available afterwards.

Expect high-stakes swims from the People's Republic of China and Japan, reigniting the battles that have seen the two countries finish first and second at every Asian Games since 1982.

Swimmers from the Republic of Korea, Singapore, and Kazakhstan will hope to build on their nation's Asian Games success in the pool over the last decade, writing heroic histories of their own.

Swimming schedule: Asian Games LIVE on SBS

All times are AEST.


Sunday, September 24

Swimming Finals - Day 1

21:30 – 23:30 (AEST)

LIVE via SBS On Demand

Schedule:
21:30 – Women’s 200m butterfly final
21:37 – Men’s 200m individual medley final
21:42 – Women’s 1500m freestyle fast heat
22:31 – Men’s 100m freestyle final
22:35 – Women’s 50m breaststroke final
22:53 – Men’s 100m backstroke final
23:27 – Women’s 4x100m freestyle relay final


Monday, September 25

Swimming Finals - Day 2

21:30 – 23:30 (AEST)

LIVE via SBS On Demand

Schedule:
21:30 – Men’s 50m backstroke final
21:35 – Women’s 50m backstroke final
21:38 – Men’s 50m freestyle final
21:41 – Women’s 200m freestyle final
22:16 – Men’s 100m breaststroke final
22:35 – Women’s 200m individual medley final
23:10 – Men’s 4x200m freestyle relay final


Tuesday, September 26

Swimming Finals - Day 3

21:30 – 23:30 (AEST)

LIVE via SBS On Demand

Schedule:
21:30 – Women’s 100m freestyle final
21:36 – Men’s 400m individual medley final
21:43 – Women’s 200m backstroke final
21:48 – Men’s 1500m freestyle fast heat
22:37 – Women’s 400m freestyle final
23:14 – Men’s 4x100m medley relay final


Wednesday, September 27

Swimming Finals - Day 4

21:30 – 23:30

LIVE via SBS On Demand

Schedule:
21:30 – Women’s 100m butterfly final
21:36 – Men’s 100m butterfly final
21:40 – Women’s 100m backstroke final
21:44 – Men’s 200m freestyle final
22:19 – Women’s 100m breaststroke final
22:53 – Women’s 400m individual medley final
23:15 – Mixed 4x100m medley relay final


Thursday, September 28

Swimming Finals - Day 5

21:30 – 23:30 (AEST)

LIVE via SBS On Demand

Schedule:
21:30 – Women’s 50m freestyle final
21:35 – Men’s 50m butterfly final
21:38 – Women’s 200m breaststroke final
21:43 – Men’s 200m breaststroke final
22:18 – Men’s 800m freestyle fast heat
22:59 – Men’s 4x100m freestyle relay final
23:21 – Women’s 4x200m freestyle relay final


Friday, September 29

Swimming Finals - Day 6

21:30 – 23:30 (AEST)

LIVE via SBS On Demand

Schedule:
21:30 – Women’s 50m butterfly final
21:35 – Men’s 50m breaststroke final
21:38 – Women’s 800m freestyle fast heat
21:49 – Men’s 200m backstroke final
22:24 – Men’s 400m freestyle final
23:01 – Men’s 200m butterfly final
23:21 – Women’s 4x100m medley relay final
4 min read
Published 23 September 2023 11:05am
Updated 23 September 2023 11:37am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

