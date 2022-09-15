How to watch the 2022 Ballon d'Or LIVE on SBS

WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.





SBS and SBS On Demand will air the full ceremony from the Theatre du Chatelet, with coverage commencing at 5:30am (AEST).





Unlike previous editions, where the award was based on the events of the calendar year, the 2022 ceremony will crown its winner based on the 2021-22 European season.



The decision, made by France Football , forms part of the outlet's new-look criteria, whereby only journalists from the top 100 FIFA-ranked nations can cast a men's vote, and only those from the top 50 can do so for the women.





Nominees will receive votes based primarily on their individual performance, followed by that of their team and fair play - irrespective of their reputation in previous years.





Thirty players have been nominated for the men's award, with 20 comprising the women's equivalent.





Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas earned their respective crowns in 2021, though the Paris Saint-Germain star will not have the chance to defend his title after failing to make the shortlist.

