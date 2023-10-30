How to watch the 2023 BMX National Championships LIVE on SBS

Discover a world of sport on SBS On Demand with programs and highlights from across the world and a variety of top-tier sporting events .





The BMX Racing National Championships will make its much-anticipated return to Shepparton, with the three-day event set to be held across November 2-4. SBS will bring you all three days of action live and free via SBS On Demand .





Shepparton previously hosted the National Championships in 2019, the last time the event was unaffected by COVID-19. It will be the fourth time the city has hosted the event.





The junior elite, U23 and elite categories will headline the opening day's action on Thursday, November 2, with the Para BMX, junior superclass and superclass closing out the event on Saturday, November 4.





Meanwhile, the fifth and final round of the BMX National Series on Wednesday, November 1 will provide the perfect precursor to the event, which will also be brought to you live from Shepparton at 12pm (AEDT) via SBS On Demand.



How to watch the AusCycling BMX National Championships LIVE on SBS

Thursday, November 2





Cycling: AusCycling BMX National Championships - Day 1





2:00 pm - 6:00 pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Friday, November 3





Cycling: AusCycling BMX National Championships - Day 2





10:30 pm - 5:00 pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Saturday, November 4





Cycling: AusCycling BMX National Championships - Day 3





11:30 pm - 4:00 pm (AEDT)



