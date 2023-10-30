Cycling

How to watch the 2023 BMX National Championships LIVE on SBS

The three-day festival of BMX racing will be shown live and free on the screens of SBS from Shepparton, Victoria.

The AusCycling BMX Racing National Championships 2023 will be shown on SBS.

The BMX Racing National Championships will make its much-anticipated return to Shepparton, with the three-day event set to be held across November 2-4. SBS will bring you all three days of action live and free via SBS On Demand.

Shepparton previously hosted the National Championships in 2019, the last time the event was unaffected by COVID-19. It will be the fourth time the city has hosted the event.

The junior elite, U23 and elite categories will headline the opening day's action on Thursday, November 2, with the Para BMX, junior superclass and superclass closing out the event on Saturday, November 4.

Meanwhile, the fifth and final round of the BMX National Series on Wednesday, November 1 will provide the perfect precursor to the event, which will also be brought to you live from Shepparton at 12pm (AEDT) via SBS On Demand.
How to watch the AusCycling BMX National Championships LIVE on SBS

Thursday, November 2

Cycling: AusCycling BMX National Championships - Day 1

2:00 pm - 6:00 pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Friday, November 3

Cycling: AusCycling BMX National Championships - Day 2

10:30 pm - 5:00 pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Saturday, November 4

Cycling: AusCycling BMX National Championships - Day 3

11:30 pm - 4:00 pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS On Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
