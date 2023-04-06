How to watch the 2023 Paris Roubaix, Paris Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift on SBS

Watch Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift on SBS VICELAND from 11:15pm (AEST) on April 8, followed by the men's edition at 7pm (AEST) on April 9 via SBS On Demand.





It doesn't get much harder than the Paris-Roubaix and in 2023, the famed Hell of the North returns for the 120th edition of the iconic race.





Widely recognized as the Queen of the Classics, Paris-Roubaix is one of the most recognisable events in all of profesional cycling.



The race commences in Compiègne, which is roughly 80km outside of Paris and has been the starting point since 1977.





The Paris-Roubaix race covers a total of 265.6km with 54.5 km of cobbles over 29 sectors.



At the 95 km mark, the famous Arenberg sector arrives, which is considered the toughest of them all. Although you can't win the race there, you can certainly lose it.





Mons in Pevele arrives 48 km from the finish line, followed by the Carrefour de l'Arbre and Camphin en Pevele, which will certainly shake up the race..





Finally one and a half laps of the Roubaix Velodrome completes one of the toughest one day races on the calendar.



In 2022, Dylan van Baarle of Ineos Grenadiers emerged triumphant in the race following an outstanding solo performance, leaving pre-race favorite Wout van Aert of Jumbo-Visma behind.





Van Aert will return this year once again as one of the favourites for the men's race alongside longtime rival Mathieu Van der Poel.





Belgian Van Aert, who won on the cobbles at E3 Saxo Classic earlier this year, will have a point to prove after being dropped by Van der Poel and Pogarcar and missing out on a podium finish at the Tour of Flanders.



Also watch out for the likes of Mads Pedersen, Filippo Ganna and Matej Mohoric who will surely be up there in the closing stages.





Reigning champion Van Baarle is set to be back in action after missing the Tour of Flanders due to his crash at the E3 Saxo Classic, but he might have been affected by the time off.





Should it come down to a group sprint and Pedersen is in the leading group, you would back him to cap off his great spring.



Paris-Roubaix Femmes Avec Zwift

The third edition of the Women's Paris-Roubaix will take place on Saturday, April 8 and just like the men's race is as gruelling as a one day race can get.





Paris-Roubaix Femmes will be 145.4km this year, starting in Denain, before joining the men’s course in time for the Hornaing cobbled sector.





The final 85km is the same as the men’s course, so 17 cobbled sectors of 29.2km are sure to push the best of the women's peloton to their limits.



Elisa Longo-Borghini is the reigning champion after her solo attack 30 kilometers from the finish was enough to better a fast finishing Lotte Kopecky.





Kopecky returns this year as the firm favourite following her triumphs at the Tour of Flanders and Omloop het Nieuwsblad.





Longo Borghini will have a big task to defend her title, although she looked good at Flanders after finishing third.





Britain’s Pfeiffer Georgi could be a dark horse for the win, especially if things become tactical and the race is not flat-out from start to finish.





Marta Bastianelli, Kaisa Niewiadoma and Shari Bossuyt should also be in the mix while 2021 runner-up Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) will be another one to keep an eye on, having missed last year's edition of the race due to a positive COVID-19 test result hours before the race.





SBS will show both the men's and women's races live over two big nights of Live cycling action.



On Saturday, April 8 you can catch live coverage of the Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift from 11.15pm (AEST) on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand.





The Men's Paris-Roubaix follows on Sunday, April 9 with live coverage of the entire race starting on SBS On Demand from 7pm (AEST) and on SBS Viceland from 8.30pm (AEST).





The Hell of the North promises to deliver once again, so don't miss a minute of all the drama and incredible racing on SBS .





