How to watch the Dakar Rally 2023 on SBS

All eyes will be on the deserts of Saudi Arabia for the 45th edition of the Dakar, which will take place for the fourth time in Saudi Arabia from 31st December 2022 to 15th January 2023.

TOPSHOT-AUTO-MOTO-RALLY-DAKAR-STAGE11

TOPSHOT - Toyota's driver Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar (R) and his co-driver Matthieu Baumel of France compete during the Stage 11 of the Dakar 2022 around Bisha, Saudi Arabia, on January 13, 2022. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images) Source: AFP / FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Head to SBS On Demand to watch the latest Dakar Rally highlights on the
SBS On Demand page for the race.


The Dakar Rally is an annual rally raid organised by the Amaury Sports Organisation and is famous for its difficult terrain, spectacle and off-road endurance. It is the premier example of off-road racing, with the most prestige attached to the event steeped in history around the world.

Featuring 15 days of racing, including a four-day excursion into the Empty Quarter, taking the total distance to be covered to 8,549 km, of which 4,706 km will be raced against the clock.
365 vehicles are expected at the starting line set up on a Red Sea beach. Viewers on SBS will witness motorcycles, cars, quads and trucks traverse dunes, mud, grass, rocks and more in an effort to complete each stage in the quickest possible time, though often survival is just as key.

The struggle between the discipline’s heavyweights will be all the more crucial, given that it kicks off the second season of the World Rally-Raid Championships, the new world championship format. In 2022, the fight for the ultimate victory saw an enthralling duel between Nasser Al-Attiyah and Sebastien Loeb and an impressive demonstration by Sam Sunderland on two wheels.
2023 Dakar Rally: Route presentation

In the other categories, there will also be positions up for grabs for the titles in 2023 for the first year’s winners such as Kees Koolen in the truck category, Alexandre Giroud on his quad, “Chaleco” López in T3 or young Lithuanian Rokias Baciuška in T4.

The 2023 edition will be held in Saudi Arabia for the fourth time and remains a must-see race for motorsport fans, with SBS also set to showcase additional content on Aussies, classic cars and women competing in the event from on the ground.

Watch the Dakar Rally on SBS and SBS VICELAND

MONDAY, JANUARY 2

Motorsport: 2023 Dakar Rally Stage 1

1700 – 1800 AEDT on SBS


TUESDAY, JANUARY 3

Motorsport: 2023 Dakar Rally Stage 2

1700 – 1800 AEDT on SBS


WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4

Motorsport: 2023 Dakar Rally Stage 3

1700 – 1800 AEDT on SBS


THURSDAY, JANUARY 5

Motorsport: 2023 Dakar Rally Stage 4

1700 – 1800 AEDT on SBS


FRIDAY, JANUARY 6

Motorsport: 2023 Dakar Rally Stage 5

1700 – 1800 AEDT on SBS


SATURDAY, JANUARY 7

Motorsport: 2023 Dakar Rally Stage 6

1700 – 1800 AEDT on SBS


SUNDAY, JANUARY 8

Motorsport: 2023 Dakar Rally Stage 7

1720 – 1820 AEDT on SBS VICELAND


MONDAY, JANUARY 9

Motorsport: 2023 Dakar Rally Stage 8

1700 – 1800 AEDT on SBS

 
TUESDAY, JANUARY 10

Motorsport: 2023 Dakar Rally – REST DAY

1700 – 1800 AEDT on SBS


WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 11

Motorsport: 2023 Dakar Rally Stage 9

1700 – 1800 AEDT on SBS


THURSDAY, JANUARY 12

Motorsport: 2023 Dakar Rally Stage 10

1700 – 1800 AEDT on SBS


FRIDAY, JANUARY 13

Motorsport: 2023 Dakar Rally Stage 11

1700 – 1800 AEDT on SBS


SATURDAY, JANUARY 14

Motorsport: 2023 Dakar Rally Stage 12

1700 – 1800 AEDT on SBS

 
SUNDAY, JANUARY 15

Motorsport: 2023 Dakar Rally Stage 13

1700 – 1800 AEDT on SBS

 
MONDAY, JANUARY 16

Motorsport: 2023 Dakar Rally Stage 14

1700 – 1800 AEDT on SBS
Published 14 December 2022 at 3:13pm, updated 14 December 2022 at 6:31pm
