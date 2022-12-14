How to watch the Dakar Rally 2023 on SBS

Head to SBS On Demand to watch the latest Dakar Rally highlights on the
The Dakar Rally is an annual rally raid organised by the Amaury Sports Organisation and is famous for its difficult terrain, spectacle and off-road endurance. It is the premier example of off-road racing, with the most prestige attached to the event steeped in history around the world.
Featuring 15 days of racing, including a four-day excursion into the Empty Quarter, taking the total distance to be covered to 8,549 km, of which 4,706 km will be raced against the clock.
365 vehicles are expected at the starting line set up on a Red Sea beach. Viewers on SBS will witness motorcycles, cars, quads and trucks traverse dunes, mud, grass, rocks and more in an effort to complete each stage in the quickest possible time, though often survival is just as key.
The struggle between the discipline’s heavyweights will be all the more crucial, given that it kicks off the second season of the World Rally-Raid Championships, the new world championship format. In 2022, the fight for the ultimate victory saw an enthralling duel between Nasser Al-Attiyah and Sebastien Loeb and an impressive demonstration by Sam Sunderland on two wheels.
In the other categories, there will also be positions up for grabs for the titles in 2023 for the first year’s winners such as Kees Koolen in the truck category, Alexandre Giroud on his quad, “Chaleco” López in T3 or young Lithuanian Rokias Baciuška in T4.
The 2023 edition will be held in Saudi Arabia for the fourth time and remains a must-see race for motorsport fans, with SBS also set to showcase additional content on Aussies, classic cars and women competing in the event from on the ground.
