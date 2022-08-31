Taylor set for Dakar Rally return in 2023

Taylor became the first Australian woman to take on the Dakar last January, and believes that experience will hold her in good stead during a busy period that also includes the Rallye du Maroc.





The 34-year-old will form part of the Can-Am Factory South Racing team in Morocco and Saudi Arabia respectively, with SBS set to continue its coverage of the latter both on air and online.





“I’m so excited to be heading back into the desert and taking on Dakar again as well as Rallye du Maroc, as part of my ongoing partnership with the Can-Am Factory South Racing team,” Taylor said.





“My first experience in Dakar was one I’ll never forget but this year is all about achieving the results that I know I can.





“And having the continued support of Can-Am Factory South Racing - a five-time Dakar-winning team - gives me the confidence that we have everything in place to allow me to perform at my best.”



Dakar enthusiasts will be pleased to see the 45th edition include a taxing 15 days of racing, with almost 5,000 kilometres worth of special stages on show for the journey from the Red Sea to Dammam.





Dale Moscatt was named co-driver for Taylor’s debut, where the 2016 Australian Rally Championship winner eventually finished 14th in the SSV class.





Her second attempt won’t be without its challenges, however, with rally raid organisers, the Amaury Sport Organisation, overhauling its navigation format in a bid to ensure riders find their own way-points on special stages.





Where trailing riders would normally follow the track marked by those in front of them, the inclusion of random ‘A’ and ‘B’ routes on the longer sections will prioritise each challenger’s navigational skills.





It may take some getting used to but South Racing CEO Scott Abraham believes Taylor is well-equipped for what’s to come on January 1.



