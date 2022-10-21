How to watch the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup semi-final and final on SBS

WATCH the semi-finals and final of the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup LIVE, FREE and in HD on SBS VICELAND
The spotlight is on the next generation of women’s football stars as India plays host to the 16 top age group teams at the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup this October.
The tournament kicked off on October 18 with 24 group-stage matches taking place across stadiums in Odisha, Goa and Maharastra.
With the group stage complete, 16 teams have already been whittled to eight ahead of this weekend’s quarter-finals.
Germany and Japan flexed their World Cup credentials with three wins from three in their group matches, while Brazil, Colombia, Nigeria, Spain and the USA also progressed to the knockout stage.
Tanzania has been the biggest surprise packet as they stunned both France and Canada to etch their position in the final eight.
SBS VICELAND will broadcast the semi-finals and final of the 2022 FIFA U-17 World Cup.
Coverage of the semi-finals will get underway from 9.55 pm (AEDT) on Wednesday, October 26, with the second semi-final at 1.15 am (AEDT) on Thursday, October 27.
The Final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will take place on Monday, October 31 with SBS VICELAND’s coverage beginning at 1.15 am (AEDT).
How to watch the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup
Wednesday, October 26
SEMI-FINAL 1
TBC v TBC
9:55 pm – 00:05am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Thursday, October 27
SEMI-FINAL 2
TBC v TBC
01:15 pm – 03:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Monday, October 31
FINAL
TBC v TBC
01:15 pm – 03:30am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand