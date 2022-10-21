Football

How to watch the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup semi-final and final on SBS

The world’s best Under 17 teams go head to head in India this October at the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup and SBS will be the place to catch the biggest games LIVE, FREE and in HD.

u-17 womens world cup.jpg
WATCH the semi-finals and final of the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup LIVE, FREE and in HD on SBS VICELAND

The spotlight is on the next generation of women’s football stars as India plays host to the 16 top age group teams at the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup this October.

The tournament kicked off on October 18 with 24 group-stage matches taking place across stadiums in Odisha, Goa and Maharastra.
With the group stage complete, 16 teams have already been whittled to eight ahead of this weekend’s quarter-finals.

Germany and Japan flexed their World Cup credentials with three wins from three in their group matches, while Brazil, Colombia, Nigeria, Spain and the USA also progressed to the knockout stage.

Tanzania has been the biggest surprise packet as they stunned both France and Canada to etch their position in the final eight.
SBS VICELAND will broadcast the semi-finals and final of the 2022 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Coverage of the semi-finals will get underway from 9.55 pm (AEDT) on Wednesday, October 26, with the second semi-final at 1.15 am (AEDT) on Thursday, October 27.

The Final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will take place on Monday, October 31 with SBS VICELAND’s coverage beginning at 1.15 am (AEDT).

How to watch the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

Wednesday, October 26

SEMI-FINAL 1

TBC v TBC 

9:55 pm – 00:05am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Thursday, October 27

SEMI-FINAL 2

TBC v TBC

01:15 pm – 03:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


Monday, October 31

FINAL

TBC v TBC

01:15 pm – 03:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
2 min read
Published 21 October 2022 at 4:31pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

