WATCH the Melbourne to Warrnambool LIVE and FREE via SBS On Demand on February 4 and 5.





As Australia's bumper summer of cycling continues, SBS is the place to watch all the action from the Melbourne to Warrnambool and the Women's Warrnambool classic.





Racing kicks off on Saturday morning with the men's event, which is the oldest and longest race on the National Road Series calendar - the 267-kilometre Powercor Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic.



READ MORE How to watch the Saudi Tour LIVE and FREE on SBS On Demand

A standalone women’s race is back after its 2022 debut, and is one of the longest races for women in the world.





Tune in for the 160km Lochard Energy Warrnambool Women's Classic on Sunday.





Both races will be live streamed via SBS On Demand, with commentary from the SBS Tour de France commentary team of Matt Keenan, Gracie Elvin and Dave McKenzie.



The Great Ocean Road makes a stunning backdrop on the way to Warrnambool.

How to watch the Melbourne to Warrnambool LIVE on SBS

Saturday, February 4

Powercor Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic



11:30am – 3:00pm AEDT LIVE via SBS On Demand



Sunday, February 5

Lochard Energy Warrnambool Women’s Cycling Classic

