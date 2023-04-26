Motorsport

Huge weekend of motorsport ahead on SBS

Rev your engines as SBS is set to bring you a huge double header of Motorsport this Sunday and Monday with live coverage of Australian Superbikes Round 3 and Round 2 of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series.

The action will get underway on Sunday afternoon with the third round of the Australian Superbike Championship from Queensland Raceway.

Josh Waters has been the man to beat in the Alpinestars Superbike category this season, winning every race so far.

Waters and his McMartin Ducati Panigale V4R have set an incredible standard so far and, at Queensland Raceway, the rest of the field will be looking to end his domination.
Yamaha Racing Team’s Cru Halliday is one rider who has shown flashes of the speed to keep up with Waters but has been unable to find consistency in his rides.

Will he be able to get it together and end Waters' reign in round 3?

While the two-wheel action is sure to excite. Those more into four-wheel racing will get their fix on Monday afternoon with live coverage of the second round of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series from Darwin’s Hidden Valley Raceway.

There were plenty of talking points after the opening round of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series at Victoria’s Winton Raceway, with a few big crashes and plenty of door-to-door racing.
There should be more exciting high-octane action this Monday in Darwin at Hidden Valley Raceway.

On Sunday, SBS will show live coverage of the Australian Superbikes from 1pm (AEST).

On Monday, it is the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series’ turn with coverage on SBS from 1pm (AEST).
READ MORE

How to watch motorsport live on SBS

How to watch the Motorsport double-header on SBS

Sunday, April 30

Australian Superbikes – Round 3, QLD Raceway

13:00 – 16:00 (AEST)

LIVE coverage on SBS and SBS On Demand


Monday, May 1

Hi-Tec Oils Super Series – Round 3, Hidden Valley Raceway

13:00 – 16:00 (AEST)

LIVE coverage on SBS and SBS On Demand
Published 26 April 2023
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

