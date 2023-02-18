Hull eyeing 'full-circle moment' on 'toughest ever' World Cross Country course

Hull will compete alongside Commonwealth champion Oliver Hoare, Australian 1500m record holder Stewart McSweyn, and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Abbey Caldwell on Sunday, with the eyes of the nation yearning for an elusive gold medal.





Benita Willis’ unforgettable effort 19 years ago in Brussels remains Australia’s only gold medal at the middle-distance competition, one that takes place down under for the very first time in its 50-year history.





Bathurst could buck that trend, according to Hull, and would complete quite a journey for the 26-year-old whose venture into athletics first began with a two-kilometre course at her school carnival.





“It’s kind of scary,” Hull said during Saturday’s official press conference. “It was part of my school sport days and it was two kilometres.





“Now, I’ll do a two-kilometre hot lap of the Bathurst course. So, it’s kind of a full-circle moment.”



A Tokyo Olympic finalist, Hull will be tasked with holding Hoare’s opening lap against the backdrop of the iconic Mount Panorama, where several twists and turns in sweltering conditions could complicate proceedings.





The undulating nature of the circuit, evident from its steady incline at the start, is something World Athletics president Sebastian Coe was eager to implement in Bathurst just as it was in Aarhus four years ago.





Denmark’s time as hosts prior to the coronavirus pandemic saw athletes traverse water, mud, sand and even the roof of the Moesgaard Museum en route to the finish line, where East African nations Uganda, Ethiopia and Kenya conquered the competition.





Despite its difficulty, Coe believes the organising committee have added another layer to the 2023 edition that could leave a lasting impact on Australia’s sporting population.





“In recent years we’ve talked about reinvigorating cross country, and we adjusted the course in Aarhus to create a more challenging one,” Coe explained.



“I’m delighted that the team here in Bathurst have picked up that torch and done an outstanding job.





“I’d say this is certainly one of the toughest courses ever for a World Cross.





“Bathurst has one of the most iconic motor racing tracks in the world,” he added. “But now, in the same breath, people will think of Bathurst staging the World Cross Country Championships.”





Australia will field 28 athletes across the five events on Sunday, beginning with the aforementioned mixed relay and ending with a star-studded men’s senior race to determine both the team and individual champions.





Kenya and Ethiopia are expected to dominate the podium once again and are the heavy favourites to deny Hull, Hoare, McSweyn and Caldwell.



Both nations won the two previous mixed relay events in 2017 and 2019, though that hasn’t stopped Hull from aiming high on home soil.





“If we were to get the win out there, it would be pretty special,” she added. “It is incredible that we can talk about the Aussie team even having a win.





“It would be quite a remarkable day if we got to hear the national anthem while we are out there.”



