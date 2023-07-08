'I just got squeezed big time' - Wait for stage win drags on for Ewan

The place to watch the Tour de France - LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE - plus the second edition of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift is right here on SBS. Replays, mini stage recaps, highlights and live streaming can be found on the SBS On Demand Tour de France Hub and the SBS Skoda Tour Tracker, available for download on iOS and Android .





Chances for victory looked good for Ewan coming into the closing kilometre of Stage 7 but chaos ensued and the Australian pocket rocket's high hopes were over in an instant.





After nearly crashing less than 500 metres from the finish line in Bordeaux, Ewan wasn't able to recover in time to contest the win.





The day's spoils went to Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) who claimed his third stage victory of the 2023 Tour de France.



"It was all going pretty well. Over the bridge and then through the chicane, I was in a really good position," Ewan said in an interview with SBS Sport 's Gracie Elvin .





"I think Alpecin kind of ran out of guys. They propped a bit and that kind of let everyone come back.





"I just got squeezed big time, almost crashed, and then, yeah, that was only with, like, four or five hundred (metres) to go. So then it was all over from there."





Ewan finished well out of contention in 45th place.



"You just have to get on with it," Ewan said when asked how he will respond to the day's events.





"Sometimes that happens with sprints. Sometimes you get lucky and get through, and sometimes you don't. And today I didn't.





"So yeah, full focus on tomorrow now."



Ewan has won five stages of the Tour de France in the past, but the last time that happened was in 2020.





While he still has his sights set firmly on upping that tally in 2023, a compromised lead-out train is adding an extra layer of difficulty.





Ewan's key lead-out man, Jacopo Guarnieri, was one of several riders who crashed hard with 1.8 kilometres to go in Stage 4 and was forced to withdraw. Impressively, Ewan still managed a second-placed finish that day, one better than his third-placed finish on Stage 3.







"It's kind of just Jasper (de Buyst) and I in the final, so it's a little bit hard to do a proper lead-out with just two guys," Ewan said after Stage 7.



