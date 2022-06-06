'I'm in awe' - Wallace living the Dream in WNBA

Wallace is 11 games into her WNBA career and recorded a season-high 18 points against the Minnesota Lynx last week, having shot 6-of-9 from the field and 5-of-6 from three-point range.





On Wednesday, she’ll come up against fellow Aussies Steph Talbot and Ezi Magbegor when the Dream play the Seattle Storm LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand .



“I really can’t wait,” Wallace told SBS Sport .





“Ezi and Steph, we kind of bonded over (the) Opals so I’m really looking forward to seeing them and some familiar faces.





"They’ve been doing really well so it’ll be nice to see them live to do their thing, I’m rapt.”





It's been a "wild" 12 months for Wallace, who followed up her triumphant return from injury with a WNBL campaign that earned her sixth woman of the year honours.





She also debuted for the Opals and won a bronze medal at the FIBA Asia Cup in Jordan last September, before donning the green and gold again at the FIBA World Cup qualifiers in Serbia earlier this year.





“It is really amazing and it’s a testament to the team that’s around me as well,” she explained.





“I’ve been really supported through my rehab along with returning to (the) court, having a team behind me that has my back has really helped me; helped me learn and accelerate the process, I think.





“The WNBA, it’s unlike any season I’ve played. It’s so dense and full on, playing back-to-back games. It’s tough, really physical, the players here are just so athletic and so smart and I’m really enjoying it and enjoying every minute playing in this league and against some of the greatest players.





“I’m in awe as well as really enjoying it; really enjoying just being me and playing and being who I am as well.”





New Atlanta coach Tanisha Wright, who played in the WNBA for 14 seasons with Seattle, New York and Minnesota, has empowered Wallace to play her natural game.





“It’s her first year here as well. It’s a really new team so I think that she really gives us confidence to be us, play to our strengths and be who we are,” Wallace said.





“She doesn’t ask for anything else which is so nice and it really takes the pressure off because you can be you and play aggressive and assertive.



"She really focuses on defence, she’s a big defensive coach which I love so we’re a tough team. To play in a tough team that really wants to do well defensively is so fun.”





And there’s a familiar face on the coaching staff who’s also living out their WNBA dream, assistant coach Paul Goriss.





Goriss, an Opals assistant coach and two-time WNBL championship coach with Canberra, coached Wallace in the nation’s capital back in 2018-19.





“Having that familiar face around, in training and everyday life has been really helpful,” Wallace added.



