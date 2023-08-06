Injured Matthews vows to fight on at World Champs

Watch the UCI Cycling World Championships on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand from August 4-13, with track, road, mountain bike, and BMX events all LIVE and FREE to Australian audiences.







Although nursing a shoulder injury into tonight's (AEST) gruelling 267km race from Edinburgh to Glasgow, Canberran Michael Matthews stands as one of Australia’s best chances for World Championship glory.





Matthews, who finished on the podium at last year’s World Championship road race on home soil in Wollongong, is seemingly well suited to the technical parcours of the Glasgow street circuit. If luck is on his side, he could be in with a shot of replicating his Under-23 World Road Race title from 2010.





Matthews admitted his preparation for the Worlds has not been ideal in what he said was just another challenge in a ‘rollercoaster’ season.





“It hasn’t been the most straightforward season,” Matthews said.





I came in all guns blazing for the nationals and Tour Down Under before getting COVID at Paris-nice which really set me back ahead of the classics.





“Then of course was that big crash at Tour of Flanders which tore my quad muscle and hip apart and was difficult to bounce back from.





"To put it into a couple of words, it’s been a rollercoaster but of course, there have been some bright spots too," he said.





“The stage win at the Giro I think was really good prep for this race and a big help in rebuilding my confidence.”



Injured shoulder aside, the Jayco-AlUla rider believes he has the form and the belief to be in the mix with the world’s best come Sunday.





“While obviously all the bad luck has been frustrating, I still believe I have shown some of the form of my career this season," Matthews said.





“Everyone around me has seen the levels I have shown in training when fit and knows what I can do, so their support has been very helpful in keeping me motivated.





“It has been bad luck after bad luck at times so I really want to do well and break that cycle.”





One extra factor driving Matthews has been the camaraderie and good spirits among the Aussie team.



The 32-year-old said he has relished being back in the Australian camp, with the dose of familiar surrounds and Aussie humour a big boost leading into this important race.





“Being in camp with the other Australian riders always feels like home,” Matthews said.





“It’s always a really good atmosphere with everyone working hard but also more than happy to throw around the real Aussie banter you don’t get to experience much while being based in Europe.





“Wearing the green and gold is always such an honour and a privilege. It makes you want to go above and beyond. [There's] also the extra motivation of knowing your teammates are giving 110% as well.





“Being based in Europe, we don’t get to go back home to Australia much at all so being here among the Aussie team at the World championships gives you a special feeling and extra powers I guess you can say."

