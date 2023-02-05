Miller, Bevilacqua crowned Iron Series champions after thrilling final round

In the closest Nutri-Grain Ironman Series Final in recent years, former Series champion Matt Bevilacqua has claimed his second Series crown at Kurrawa on the Gold Coast.





After defending Series champion Ali Day was ruled out with a virus, Bevilacqua came into today’s race on equal points with Ben Carberry, with the duo knowing whoever got across the line first would take out the crown.





In the final ski leg they were neck and neck, both getting to their feet at the same time resulting in a run up the beach to determine the Series winner.



After three races it was Bevilacqua who had more gas in the tank, edging out Carberry up the beach to cross the line in third place today, but enough to secure the 2022/2023 Nutri-Grain Ironman Series crown.





Having last won the Series crown in 2018, Bevilacqua said it was the greatest moment of his career.





“It feels awesome, I don’t think it’s sunk in yet,” said Bevilacqua after crossing the line.





“I think it will sink in one day… it’s the greatest achievement of my life.





“That is the hardest thing I’ve ever done, that last leg [of the race] was so ridiculous, to drop down on the wave with Benny [Carberry] I was like ‘oh my god’.



“I’ve won a lot of individual races, but winning the Series was all that was on my mind coming into today and that last race. I knew what I had to do and that was to beat Benny… I didn’t even know where I came when I crossed the line, I just had my eye on the prize.





“I think this one is sweeter than my win five years ago, I’ve really grown as an Ironman.





“It’s such a deep Ironman field at the moment. There will be 20 good guys to beat at the Aussies, but that will just be another challenge,” he said.





The overall standings saw Bevilacqua in first place, followed by Carberry with New Zealand Ironman rising star Joe Collins rounding out the podium.



From Left - Ben Carberry, Matt Bevilacqua and Joe Collins For the round six Survival leg, there was no taking away from Surfers Paradise young gun Finn Askew who blitzed the field in the final leg to take out his first Series win this season ahead of New Zealander Cory Taylor and Bevilacqua in third.





Georgia Miller came into today’s decider having done enough to secure the overall Nutri-Grain Ironwoman crown on the Gold Coast, after a thrilling final delivered plenty of upsets.





A solid 13 points ahead of second place, Miller was all but assured the overall Series win as long as she could make it through to the third and final Ironwoman race.





Having won four consecutive rounds, Miller had a target on her back. Despite making it through to the final race, she was unlucky to be hit by a wave at the back of the cans that relegated to eighth in the final.



“That’s incredible - that’s something that dreams are made of. I’m going to get emotional because I’ve been hanging in there the last two days. I've been very nervous and I just wanted to come out there today and have some fun with it…try and enjoy it.





“The point score was always at the back of my mind and I just wanted to make it through that second race. I said to Riley before that last race ‘is it done?’ And he told me it was so I went out there and did everything I could. But I was physically and mentally spent by that last race,” she said.





The win is extra special for Miller, who last season suffered complications after contracting COVID and this year came into the opening round with a hamstring tear.





“You’ve got to go through the tough times to be able to enjoy the good times.



Georgia Miller is given a rousing reception as she clinches the 2022/23 IronWoman series crown. “I’m definitely going to enjoy this, I’m going to cherish this forever.





“It was bittersweet when I won my first one, it was very tight between my training partner Maddy Dunn and I. I did feel bad, because that one came down to a very tricky pointscore. But this one I can just enjoy…it’s mine and I felt like that Series really was mine and I made it my own,” said Miller.





The round six results saw Naomi Scott claim a rare Nutri-Grain Ironwoman win, the former Sydney sider turned Gold Coast athlete relishing a convincing round six win.



