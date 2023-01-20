Giro d'Italia

Israel-Premier Tech headline wildcard announcement for 2023 Giro d'Italia

Despite being recently relegated from the WorldTour, Israel-Premier Tech have been invited to partake in the Giro d'Italia as one of four wildcards announced for the race in May.

105th Giro dell'Emilia 2022

Dylan Teuns of Belgium, Michael Woods of Canada, Carl Fredrik Hagen of Norway, Alessandro De Marchi of Italy, Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark, Corbin Strong of New Zealand, Simon Clarke of Australia and Team Israel - Premier Tech during the team presentation prior to the 105th Giro dell'Emilia 2022 a 198,7km one day race from Carpi to San Luca 267m on October 01, 2022 in Carpi, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images

In addition to their recent Tour de France invite, the Israeli squad have been called up by race organiser RCS to take part in this year's Giro d'Italia, having participated in each edition of the Italian grand tour since 2018.

Currently holding a roster which includes four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome as well as Aussies Simon Clarke, Nick Schultz and Taj Jones, Israel-Premier Tech will be joined by a trio of Italian ProTeams and the 18 current WorldTour teams at the race.
Eolo-Kometa, Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè and Team Corratec, who have been recently linked with the signature of Colombian climber Nairo Quintana, have also been invited by the race organisers to take part in this year's event.

IPT owner Sylvan Adams expressed excitement at the team’s sixth participation at the Italian Grand Tour, the race being a return to where it all started for the Israeli squad.

“The Giro was our young team’s first Grand Tour participation, and also our first Grand Tour stage win. So, we are excited to return, and try to achieve even more success, as IPT will field a strong team at this this year’s Giro," he said.

"I wish to thank RCS CEO Paolo Belino for our invitation, and endorsement of the strength of our program.”

The Grande Partenza at the 2023 event will depart from the Abruzzo region, an exciting prospect for the team according to General Manager Kjell Carlström in light of their Grand Tour debut at the race in 2018.
“The Giro d’Italia is a special race for us and we are very happy to be returning to the race this year,” he said.

“The memories of the Grande Partenza in Israel in 2018 will always be a defining moment for Israel – Premier Tech and a huge stepping stone in our team’s history. It was also the race where we scored our first Grand Tour win in 2020 courtesy of Alex Dowsett, so we can’t wait to create more memories at this year’s edition.

“The 2023 route is particularly exciting for us as it starts in Abruzzo. We have raced throughout the region before, but it will (still) be an exciting opportunity."

SBS will broadcast the Giro d'Italia 2023 in full with every stage LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand.
