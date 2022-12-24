Cycling

Israel-Premier Tech secure Schultz signature for 2023 season

Israel-Premier Tech have confirmed the late signing of Australian Nick Schultz for the 2023 season.

Nick Schultz during his time with Team BikeExchange-Jayco

Schultz spent the past four years with Team BikeExchange-Jayco, now known as Team Jayco AlUla, and will link up with the Israeli squad on a one-year deal.

Stevie Williams was said to be the team’s 28th and final signing earlier this month following the collapse of expansion side B&B Hotels, but Schultz’s availability prompted them to make some extra room.

“Although the roster was considered complete with the signing of Stevie Williams in early December, the team didn’t want to miss the opportunity to sign the 28-year-old Australian climber,” a statement from the team read.

Team manager Kjell Carlstrom was delighted to secure Schultz’s signature and backed the climber to play an important part in the team’s plans moving forward.

“Nick is a great climber and will provide key support for our GC and Classics leaders while also pursuing his own ambitions,” Carlstrom said.

“We look forward to helping Nick continue to grow as a rider and take on an important role in the team.”
Known for his commitment to team objectives, Schultz has improved with each passing year as a professional, having won a stage at the Herald Sun Tour in 2019 and the Sazka Tour in 2021, before narrowly finishing second to Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) on a stage at this year’s Tour de France.

His deal comes as a reward for his efforts, albeit late in the year and with a side set to seek wildcard invitations after suffering relegation from the WorldTour to the ProTeam.

“I’m really grateful to IPT for offering me a contract so late in the year,” Schultz said.

“I’m very excited to join a group of great people where I’ll find some familiar faces. I hope to play an important role in helping the team wherever I can and also be ambitious, trying to achieve some results to repay the confidence that the team showed in me.

“All in all, I’m just really looking forward to being with everybody at the races and getting stuck in.”
