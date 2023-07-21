Tour de France

'It could blow apart' - Podium battle headlines final weekend of Tour de France

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) will be looking to consolidate his near eight-minute advantage over Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) on the final weekend of the Tour de France, while a fierce GC battle will likely knock Pogacar's teammate Adam Yates out of third spot.

110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 15

L-R: Top three Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), Tadej Pogacar and Adam Yates (both UAE Team Emirates) competing on Stage 15 of the 2023 Tour de France. Source: Getty. Credit: Pool/Getty Images

The place to watch the Tour de France - LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE - plus the second edition of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift is right here on SBS. Replays, mini stage recaps, highlights and live streaming can be found on the 
SBS On Demand Tour de France Hub 
and the 
SBS Skoda Tour Tracker, 
available for download on 
iOS 
and 
Android
.

Despite surrendering over a minute to Adam Yates after a quiet day on Stage 18, Spaniard Carlos Rodríguez (INEOS Grenadiers) remains firmly in the hunt for a podium finish ahead of a challenging finale at the 2023 Tour.
READ MORE

Breakaway spoils sprinters' day as Asgreen sweeps to win

Groenewegen left fuming as Asgreen prevails from breakaway

18 seconds behind Rodriguez is Yates' brother Simon (Jayco-AlUla), with fellow Spaniard and Stage 10 winner Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-Victorious) a further 31 seconds back in sixth and Aussie Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) 60 seconds behind Bilbao.

While the yellow jersey rests firmly on the shoulders of defending champion Vingegaard heading into Stage 19, INEOS Grenadiers sports director Steve Cummings, who praised the efforts of Tour debutant Rodríguez, believes the final weekend could provide the unexpected.


"It was really good, he did everything he could in a really difficult situation," Cummings told Cyclingnews.

"Vingegaard and Pogačar being a step ahead of the rest, the responsibility has often fallen on us to try and control things in the battle for the podium and we did that again.

"But Saturday is going to be huge - it could be a real tactical battle. Rather than a stage like Liège-Bastogne-Liège, it's perhaps got a profile that's more similar to the last day in Paris-Nice and we all know what happens there every year.

"So it could be the same. I suspect it will blow apart."
READ MORE

'One of the worst days of my life' – Pogacar collapse gives GC battle telling twist

Stage 19 will see the peloton tackle a hillier 173km route from Moirans-en-Montagne to Poligny, passing through the Jura and north towards the Vosges and the French-Swiss border.

More importantly, however, it will act as a transition stage to a gruelling penultimate day of action on Saturday (AEST), which will look to inspire aggressive racing without climbing high into the mountains.

The 133km route for Stage 20 includes five mid-stage climbs before ending with the 8.1% Petit Ballon and the 8.4% Col du Platzerwasel, with race technical director Thierry Gouvenou stating before the Tour that the difficult finish was designed to "blow up the peloton" - a sentiment Cummings echoed after Thursday's stage.
A visibly dejected Pogacar fronted the media following Stage 18 after failing to gain time on his Danish rival. However, with such a challenging penultimate day of the race in store, funnier things have happened at the Tour, and the white jersey holder may be able to gain some ground on Vingegaard's somewhat unassailable lead.

Even if this battle for the maillot jaune fails to excite over the weekend, the battle for third place will likely provide some drama.
Share
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service. Read more about Sport
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
3 min read
Published 21 July 2023 1:20pm
Updated 2h ago 2:11pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends

Tour de France picks for you

110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 15

Hindley fighting back injury to stay in Tour de France podium battle

Tour de France

Jonas Vingegaard (R) congratulates Tadej Pogacar after the 2023 edition of Paris-Nice

Vingegaard dismisses Pogacar 'mind games' ahead of Tour de France rematch

Tour de France

Chris Hamilton of Team DSM

Four Aussies named in Team DSM Tour de France squad

Tour de France

110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 11

Caleb Ewan abandons the Tour de France

Tour de France

The finale of the Tour de France

Tour de France 2023: Stage-by-Stage

Tour de France

110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 1

Mas, Carapaz abandon Tour de France after Stage 1 crash

Tour de France

(L to R) Jasper Philipsen, winner of Stage 11 of the 2023 Tour de France, then Caleb Ewan

Philipsen and Ewan sprint from same position for vastly different results

Tour de France

Jai Hindley in action for BORA-hansgrohe

Hindley to realise 20-year Tour dream as 'Australian Cup' heats up

Tour de France