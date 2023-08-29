'It's busting my balls now' - Bloodied Remco hits out at Vuelta over safety concerns

WATCH all 21 stages live and free via SBS On Demand, or watch live on SBS from August 27 - September 18.





Evenepoel delivered a stunning performance in Andorra pulling clear of reigning Tour de France Champion Jonas Vingegaard to secure an impressive victory on the first mountain stage of this year’s Vuelta.





However, ecstasy quickly turned to agony for the 23-year-old when he crashed in bizarre fashion mere metres after crossing the finish line, colliding with photographers and team support staff.



While no one was seriously injured, a bloodied Evenepoel was quick to condemn race organisers for continuing safety concerns among the riders.





"[There were] something of safety [issues], it was only 50 metres after the finish line," he said in a post-stage interview.





"It's already the third [stage] in a row [with safety concerns], it's a bit breaking my balls now.”





The reigning World Time Trial champion had previously hit out at organisers following dangerous conditions on both of the first two stages.



There was a significant shake-up in the overall standings following stage three, with overnight leader Andrea Piccolo (EF Education-EasyPost) relinquishing his advantage after being left behind by the peloton.





Evenepoel, Spaniard Enric Mas and Frenchman Lenny Martinez are now the top three riders in the rankings for the red leader's jersey, called "La Roja", with Vingegaard in fourth.





Earlier on Monday, there were several breakaways in the flatter first half of the stage, but the peloton was able to swallow them up on the final climb.





The most notable of the breakaways was an 11-man group led by Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) and Lennard Kamna (Bora-Hansgrohe)





Kamna and Caruso put in a valiant effort as they dropped the nine other riders on the first of the two climbs before themselves being reeled in on the final slope.





Tuesday's stage four is a hilly 185-km route from Andorra la Vella to Tarragona.





