'It's quite disturbing' – Van Aert unhappy with Netflix Tour de France series

Van Aert is a focal figure in the newly released cycling series but felt his relationship with leader Jonas Vingegaard was made to feel questioned, particularly during the early stages of last year’s Tour.





Watching the documentary was, at times, “quite disturbing” for the 28-year-old who has won stages in each of his four appearances at the Tour.





Finding the balance between personal ambition and that of Jumbo-Visma is no manageable feat, but it’s one he’s been able to achieve each year with his leader on the overall podium – including defending champion Vingegaard.



“I’ve been asked for a number of years whether that can be combined,” Van Aert told Sporza . “I can only say: look at the races of previous years.





“It is quite disturbing that stories were placed in the documentary that weren’t there. For me, the series is focused on commotion.





“Jonas and I are best mates. It focuses on moments where it’s hard to make the right choice, but there are also so many moments where we supported each other and worked together.





“It’s a shame that was taken out.”





The Belgian will return to France for the three-week stage race in July but was quick to downplay any comparisons to last year’s accomplishments, before reaffirming his own targets.



“I am someone who likes to believe that there are almost no limits, but when it comes to last year’s Tour, it should not be the ambition to do even better,” he said.





“That Tour was exceptional. I realise that and the team realises that.”





“Winning green was nice and important to me,” he added. “But the best thing in this sport is to cross the finish line first.





“The points classification sometimes gets in the way of stage victories.”





Vingegaard will once again lead Jumbo-Visma in defence of his overall title, with van Aert flanked by Sepp Kuss, Christophe Laporte, Tiesj Benoot, Dylan van Baarle, Nathan van Hooydonck, and Wilco Kelderman.

