Jayco-AlUla announced two-pronged attack for La Vuelta Femenina

Watch all the action from the 2023 La Vuelta Femenina from May 1-7, streaming LIVE and FREE via SBS On Demand.





The event, formally known as the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta and run during the men's Vuelta, has expanded to seven days for 2023 and moved its date, elevating its status to be alongside the Giro d'Italia Femminile and Tour De France Avec Zwift.





Starting on May 1, La Vuelta Femenina will be the first stage race of the 2023 Women’s World Tour with Team Jayco-AlUla hoping their dual-team leader approach will help them to stage victories.



READ MORE How to watch La Vuelta Femenina LIVE on SBS

Faulkner, a powerful all-rounder and two-time stage winner at the Giro Donne, will combine with climber Santesteban to lead the attack.





Dutch rider Nina Kessler, as well as Aussie neo-pro recruits Georgie Howe and Amber Pate join the team for any potential fast finishes, while Urska Zigart will be a key climber and support alongside Ingvild Gaskjenn who rounds out the strong seven-rider team lineup.





Santesteban said the team is brimming with confidence and believes they have the riders to chase both stage wins and the general classification.





“I think the race will be very different with it being in May because it is one week after the Ardennes Classics.





“I think it will be a really good week for us as a team, we will have big engines that can be super good for the TTT or for going into the break.





“Last year we came second in the TTT and we were very close to the victory, so we are confident for the stage this year.



READ MORE How to watch cycling live on SBS

"Kristen and I are both feeling strong for the mountain stages and we also know how strong Urška is in big mountains, so we are more than ready to go for it.





“I think we have to see how the TTT goes and after that make a plan, but we will looking for a good overall classification.”





SBS On Demand will provide LIVE Coverage of all seven La Vuelta Femenina stages starting on Monday, May 1.



La Vuelta Femenina on SBS On Demand

La Vuelta Femenina – Stage 1



Monday, May 1



20:30 - 23:00 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand





La Vuelta Femenina – Stage 2



Tuesday, May 2



23:30 - 02:00 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand





La Vuelta Femenina – Stage 3



Wednesday, May 3



23:30 - 02:00 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand





La Vuelta Femenina – Stage 4



Thursday, May 4



23:30 - 02:00 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand





La Vuelta Femenina – Stage 5



Friday, May 5



22:00 - 00:30 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand





La Vuelta Femenina – Stage 6



Saturday, May 6



22:00 - 00:30 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand





La Vuelta Femenina – Stage 7



Sunday, May 7



20:30 - 23:00 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand



