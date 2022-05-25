Lead riders reflect on Stage 16 as GC battle heats up

The mountainous 16th stage of the Giro saw Jan Hirt of Intermarché–Wanty Gobert claim victory on the day, as the Czech climber successfully broke away from Thymen Arensman (Team DSM). A tight battle to finish third was fought out in the maglia rosa group consisting of Richard Carapaz (INEOS Grenadiers), Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious), Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe), with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) picked up late from the breakaway.



Hindley emerged quickest to the finish line, closing the gap to three seconds from leader Carapaz in the general classification. Whilst Landa finished on the same time and retained his fourth overall positioning, it proved a more difficult stage for João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) who slipped a further 14 seconds adrift of Carapaz, after admitting to fatigue from the altitude gain.





Advertisement

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro) gained three places to move up to fifth overall, but now lies 3:40 away from the lead after also struggling with the climb, finishing ninth in the stage as a result.





Jai Hindley (BORA-Hansgrohe), 2nd overall, 3" behind:





"It was a pretty epic day, as expected, with some hard climbs.





"I felt quite good and so I tried some attacks on the climb but couldn't shake Carapaz and Landa. It was good to get the bonus seconds at the finish and to gain time on other GC guys. All in all a good day and the sensations are good, it's all good."





Enrico Gasparotto, head sports director BORA-Hansgrohe:





"Jai once again showed that he was solid.





"He even took four seconds in the sprint at the finish and that's the third time he's beaten Carapaz like that in this Giro. We're getting closer to the pink jersey."





Richard Carapaz (INEOS Grenadiers), 1st overall:





"It was a tough stage and in the end I have to say I am happy.





"I thought I would win the sprint for third place and take the bonus. Even if I didn’t manage it this is still a good day for me. True, I lost a few seconds to Hindley but I gained more on Almeida so the balance is positive."



João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates), 3rd overall, 44" behind:





"It was a super hard stage with 5000m of climbing. It was all about the legs. I like to pace myself but I was just going full gas, I had nothing left.





"Everything is still on the table. There are some good time gaps but nothing is lost. I don't think 15 seconds or so is much after climbing for 5000m, it's all about the legs for the rest of the race and we need to keep fighting."





Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious), 4th overall, 59" behind:





"We tried with all the team to do a big rhythm, but Richard and Hindley are also very strong. Tomorrow is a tough stage too and we’ll feel the efforts we made today.”





Vincenzo Nibali (Astana-Qazaqstan), 5th overall, 3' 40'' behind:





“Look, I was getting better coming into this stage, but today I paid a price.





“It’s difficult, but it’s like that. There’s a day where one rider goes strong and then pays for it, and then another day, someone goes strong and pays for it later. It’s like that.”





"I lost contact on the last part of the climb, and I had to manage myself from there. Bahrain were extraordinarily strong today and they laid a very high tempo.”

