Liege-Bastogne-Liege set for Pogacar-Evenepoel showdown

Liege-Bastogne-Liege will play host to one of the most highly anticipated battles of the season this Sunday when Remco Evenepoel attempts to deny Tadej Pogacar a piece of Classics history.

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) celebrate respective victories this season.

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) celebrate respective victories this season.

Pogacar will line up at the 109th edition seeking to become only the fourth rider to win all three Ardennes Classics in a single season, having already taken victories at the Amstel Gold Race and Fleche Wallonne.

The Slovenian has proven to be a cut above his competition in 2023 – his 12 victories more than even the great Eddy Merckx had accumulated at this stage of a season.

Whether it’s via a long-range attack or last-gasp launch from the wheel of his UAE Emirates teammates, the 24-year-old has rendered every event a procession thus far and remains unmatched in modern cycling.

That, however, could change in Belgium where world champion Evenepoel enters the fray looking to defend his Liege title.

Evenepoel will wear number one on his jersey for the 258.5-kilometre race, a clear reminder of his near-30km solo to the line that ended his nation’s 11-year wait for a home champion last year.
Pogacar, Vollering eyeing incredible Ardennes triple

How to watch Liege-Bastogne-Liege LIVE on SBS

Complete with the rainbow across his chest, the Soudal Quick-Step star will aim to build on his overall victory at the UAE Tour and challenge Pogacar in what is their first encounter since the UCI Road World Championships in Wollongong.

Though as many as 173 other riders will compete in the sport's oldest Classic, all eyes will inevitably fall on these young rivals as they traverse difficult cotes such as Stockeu, La Redoute or La Roche-aux-Faucons.

Other contenders Pogacar may be wary of come in the form of Mattias Skjelmose, the Trek-Segafredo rider who is in the midst of a breakout campaign at just 22 years of age.

Skjelmose was Pogacar’s closest challenger up the Mur de Huy and could pose a threat on the Belgian ascents alongside the likes of Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious), Michael Woods (Israel–Premier Tech), Romain Bardet (Team DSM), Victor Lafay (Cofidis), Tiesj Benoot (Jumbo-Visma), Warren Barguil (Arkea–Samsic), Tom Pidcock (INEOS Grenadiers) and Enric Mas (Movistar).

SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand will provide all the action from the women’s and men’s races, with coverage commencing from 7:25pm (AEST) on April 23.
How to watch cycling live on SBS

Main contenders from all 25 teams

AG2R Citroen Team
  • Benoit Cosnefroy
  • Aurelien Paret-Peintre
  • Ben O'Connor
Alpecin–Deceuninck
  • Soren Kragh Andersen
  • Quinten Hermans
Arkea–Samsic
  • Warren Barguil
  • Matis Louvel
Astana Qazaqstan Team
  • David De La Cruz
  • Alexey Lutsenko
Bingoal WB
  • Lennert Teugels
  • Johan Meens
Bora–Hansgrohe
  • Sergio Higuita
  • Bob Jungels
  • Aleksandr Vlasov
Cofidis
  • Victor Lafay
  • Guillaume Martin
  • Jesus Herrada
  • Ion Izagirre
EF Education–EasyPost
  • Ben Healy
  • Neilson Powless
  • Esteban Chaves
Equipo Kern Pharma
  • Roger Adria
  • Raul Garcia Pierna
Groupama–FDJ
  • David Gaudu
  • Valentin Madouas
  • Romain Gregoire
Ineos Grenadiers
  • Tom Pidcock
  • Michal Kwiatkowski
  • Pavel Sivakov
Intermarche–Circus–Wanty
  • Lilian Calmejane
  • Rui Costa
  • Georg Zimmermann
Israel–Premier Tech
  • Michael Woods
  • Daryl Impey
Lotto–Dstny
  • Lorentz Kron
  • Maxim Van Gils
Movistar Team
  • Enric Mas
  • Alexander Aranburu
Soudal–Quick-Step
  • Remco Evenepoel
  • Ilan van Wilder
  • Julian Alaphilippe
Team Bahrain Victorious
  • Matej Mohoric
  • Mikel Landa
  • Wout Poels
Team DSM
  • Romain Bardet
Team Flanders–Baloise
  • Vito Braet
  • Kamiel Bonneu
Team Jayco–AlUla
  • Matteo Sobrero
  • Lawson Craddock
Team Jumbo–Visma
  • Tiesj Benoot
  • Attila Valter
Trek–Segafredo
  • Mattias Skjelmose
  • Bauke Mollema
  • Giulio Ciccone
  • Juan Pedro Lopez
Team TotalEnergies
  • Valentin Ferron
  • Fabien Grellier
  • Mathieu Burgaudeau
UAE Team Emirates
  • Tadej Pogacar
  • Marc Hirschi
  • Felix Grossschartner
  • Diego Ulissi
Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
  • Tobias Johannessen
Published 21 April 2023 11:22am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

