Liege-Bastogne-Liege set for Pogacar-Evenepoel showdown

Pogacar will line up at the 109th edition seeking to become only the fourth rider to win all three Ardennes Classics in a single season, having already taken victories at the Amstel Gold Race and Fleche Wallonne.





The Slovenian has proven to be a cut above his competition in 2023 – his 12 victories more than even the great Eddy Merckx had accumulated at this stage of a season.





Whether it’s via a long-range attack or last-gasp launch from the wheel of his UAE Emirates teammates, the 24-year-old has rendered every event a procession thus far and remains unmatched in modern cycling.





That, however, could change in Belgium where world champion Evenepoel enters the fray looking to defend his Liege title.





Evenepoel will wear number one on his jersey for the 258.5-kilometre race, a clear reminder of his near-30km solo to the line that ended his nation’s 11-year wait for a home champion last year.



Complete with the rainbow across his chest, the Soudal Quick-Step star will aim to build on his overall victory at the UAE Tour and challenge Pogacar in what is their first encounter since the UCI Road World Championships in Wollongong.





Though as many as 173 other riders will compete in the sport's oldest Classic, all eyes will inevitably fall on these young rivals as they traverse difficult cotes such as Stockeu, La Redoute or La Roche-aux-Faucons.





Other contenders Pogacar may be wary of come in the form of Mattias Skjelmose, the Trek-Segafredo rider who is in the midst of a breakout campaign at just 22 years of age.





Skjelmose was Pogacar’s closest challenger up the Mur de Huy and could pose a threat on the Belgian ascents alongside the likes of Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious), Michael Woods (Israel–Premier Tech), Romain Bardet (Team DSM), Victor Lafay (Cofidis), Tiesj Benoot (Jumbo-Visma), Warren Barguil (Arkea–Samsic), Tom Pidcock (INEOS Grenadiers) and Enric Mas (Movistar).





SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand will provide all the action from the women’s and men’s races, with coverage commencing from 7:25pm (AEST) on April 23.



Main contenders from all 25 teams

AG2R Citroen Team



Benoit Cosnefroy

Aurelien Paret-Peintre

Ben O'Connor

Alpecin–Deceuninck



Soren Kragh Andersen

Quinten Hermans

Arkea–Samsic



Warren Barguil

Matis Louvel

Astana Qazaqstan Team



David De La Cruz

Alexey Lutsenko

Bingoal WB



Lennert Teugels

Johan Meens

Bora–Hansgrohe



Sergio Higuita

Bob Jungels

Aleksandr Vlasov

Cofidis



Victor Lafay

Guillaume Martin

Jesus Herrada

Ion Izagirre

EF Education–EasyPost



Ben Healy

Neilson Powless

Esteban Chaves

Equipo Kern Pharma



Roger Adria

Raul Garcia Pierna

Groupama–FDJ



David Gaudu

Valentin Madouas

Romain Gregoire

Ineos Grenadiers



Tom Pidcock

Michal Kwiatkowski

Pavel Sivakov

Intermarche–Circus–Wanty



Lilian Calmejane

Rui Costa

Georg Zimmermann

Israel–Premier Tech



Michael Woods

Daryl Impey

Lotto–Dstny



Lorentz Kron

Maxim Van Gils

Movistar Team



Enric Mas

Alexander Aranburu

Soudal–Quick-Step



Remco Evenepoel

Ilan van Wilder

Julian Alaphilippe

Team Bahrain Victorious



Matej Mohoric

Mikel Landa

Wout Poels

Team DSM



Romain Bardet

Team Flanders–Baloise



Vito Braet

Kamiel Bonneu

Team Jayco–AlUla



Matteo Sobrero

Lawson Craddock

Team Jumbo–Visma



Tiesj Benoot

Attila Valter

Trek–Segafredo



Mattias Skjelmose

Bauke Mollema

Giulio Ciccone

Juan Pedro Lopez

Team TotalEnergies



Valentin Ferron

Fabien Grellier

Mathieu Burgaudeau

UAE Team Emirates



Tadej Pogacar

Marc Hirschi

Felix Grossschartner

Diego Ulissi

Uno-X Pro Cycling Team

